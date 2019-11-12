Bolivia: Interim president bars Morales from new elections

Bolivia's interim president said on Thursday the country's former leader, Evo Morales, cannot run in any prospective elections.

Jeanine Anez, a Senate deputy leader who claimed the presidency earlier this week, told a news conference: "Evo Morales does not qualify to run for a fourth term."

She also criticized Mexico for allowing the former president to rally support in exile.

"We have to let the Mexican government know that cannot be happening,'' said Anez, who says she wants to bring calm to Bolivia but has been accused of unfairly seizing power by Morales supporters.

Anez is striving to restore stability to a deeply-divided nation that has been rocked by protests since an election in October, which was won by Morales but tainted by allegations of fraud.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AP)

