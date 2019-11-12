 Bolivia: Interim president bars Morales from new elections | News | DW | 15.11.2019

News

Bolivia: Interim president bars Morales from new elections

Jeanine Anez has said that recently ousted president Evo Morales has no right to run in any upcoming national vote. The Latin American nation, however, remains divided over who should run the country.

Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Anez

Bolivia's interim president said on Thursday the country's former leader, Evo Morales, cannot run in any prospective elections.

Jeanine Anez, a Senate deputy leader who claimed the presidency earlier this week, told a news conference: "Evo Morales does not qualify to run for a fourth term."

Read more: Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know

She also criticized Mexico for allowing the former president to rally support in exile.

"We have to let the Mexican government know that cannot be happening,'' said Anez, who says she wants to bring calm to Bolivia but has been accused of unfairly seizing power by Morales supporters.

Anez is striving to restore stability to a deeply-divided nation that has been rocked by protests since an election in October, which was won by Morales but tainted by allegations of fraud.

Watch video 02:11

Bolivia: Tensions between political camps

jsi/rt (Reuters, AP)

