 Bolivia: Senator Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president | News | DW | 12.11.2019

News

Bolivia: Senator Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president

Days after the resignation of longtime Bolivian President Evo Morales, Senator Jeanine Anez has declared herself the interim president of Bolivia. Morales fled to Mexico after weeks of violent protests.

Bolivia's self-declared president Jeanine Anez (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko)

Opposition politician Jeanine Anez on Tuesday declared herself Bolivia's interim president after the resignation of longtime President Evo Morales, who arrived in Mexico earlier in the day after fleeing the Andean nation.

With the move, Anez, the second vice president of the Senate, took temporary control of the Senate and put herself in position to become the country's president.

What we know so far

  • Anez, 52, said on Tuesday that she was taking over the presidency in a legislative session boycotted by Morales' Movement for Socialism party.
  • Anez said the constitution allowed her to become Bolivia's head of state after the resignation of the president and vice president.
  • She said that Bolivia could not be left in a power vacuum after the resignation of Morales, the country's first indigenous president. 

'She must quit'

Clashes broke out on the streets of La Paz, Bolivia's capital, on Tuesday evening after Anez's declaration. 

Morales supporters tried to reach the Congress building, shouting: "She must quit." They were met by police, who fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. 

More to come...

dv/se (AP, dpa, Reuters)

