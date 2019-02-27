 BMW, Daimler team up to develop self-driving cars | News | DW | 28.02.2019

News

BMW, Daimler team up to develop self-driving cars

BMW and Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, join forces to develop automated driving technology. It is the two German automakers' second collaboration in less than a week.

BMW self-driving vehicle (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

In their latest strategic partnership agreement, BMW and Daimler announced Thursday that they have joined forces to develop automated driving technology. 

The German automakers have agreed to a "long-term, strategic cooperation" to more develop advanced driver assistance systems, automated driving on closed spaces and automated parking, they said in a statement. They hope "to make next-level technologies widely available" by 2025.

"Combining the strength of our two companies will boost our innovative strength and speed up the spread of this technology," said Klaus Froehlich, BMW's head of development.

BMW and Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz and Smart, have launched multiple collaborative efforts as it tries to fend off competition from tech companies like Uber and Waymo. Last week, the two rival auto manufacturers launched a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) joint venture in auto-related digital service such as car sharing, ride hailing and ticketless parking. 

Watch video 02:01

How self-driving cars work

A level short

The collaboration will focus on automated driving technologies associated with what the industry defines as level three and four. Level three refers to technology where the vehicle can detect its surroundings and respond to circumstances, but the driver must be ready to take control at all times. Level four means the vehicle can drive itself but only on certain conditions.

BMW and Daimler said that, for now, they will stop short of level five, where an on-board computer would completely take over driving the car in all circumstances. However, the firms would "discuss the possibility of extending their collaboration to cover higher levels of automation, both on highways and in urban areas."

  • Traffic jams and train bridge

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Welcome to the traffic jam!

    Germans are as attached to their forms of transport as the English are to their monarchy. No wonder: Gottlieb Daimler invented the modern car; Nicolaus August Otto co-invented the internal combustion engine. Every child knows the brands Daimler, BMW, Audi and VW, and that motorways were first built in Germany. But transport systems will become greener and more flexible, traffic researchers say. 

  • The city of tomorrow

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The city of tomorrow

    Since 2008, more people live in cities than in rural areas, and that trend is increasing. Urban zones will become CO2-neutral, climate-adapted, digitized and automated, Fraunhofer Morgenstadt Initiative researchers say. Networking will encourage more efficient means of transport, the sharing economy will catch on, mobility will become a service. No more need for your own car.

  • Autonomous car driving

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Smart — the age of digitization

    With worldwide networking possible via the internet, cities and traffic systems can be coordinated. This could mean automatically switching traffic lights according to the flow of vehicles. Sensors could transmit data and prevent vehicles from hitting each other, thus avoiding accidents. Servicing, maintenance, insurance and parking meters may become unnecessary.

  • Uber self-driving cars in Pittsburgh

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Traditionally safe versus digitally self-driving

    Will Amazon, Google and others become the new carmakers and put the drivers in the back seat? Interesting question — although self-driving cars have recently been dealt a setback. Testing at US company Uber was suspended after a self-driving car ran over a woman by night.

  • Frustrated driver

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Goodbye to road rage?

    Today the streets are clogged, lights are red, you're stuck in a traffic jam, going to miss that appointment. Car horns, anger, insults: that's stressful. But rage and provocation could become things of the past if self-driving cars become the norm. Then, passengers can sit back and laugh about the old days.

  • Smartphone with TOGO transport app in Shanghai

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The rise of the platform

    Order your ride or taxi by app. Public and collective transport is increasingly being organized via the internet. You can even pay for the service through your smartphone.

  • Diesel fuel pump

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Discontinued model

    The car's future is electric, that seems to be the consensus; the only question is, when? Despite investing billions into e-cars, there's a lack of options and sites for charging electric vehicles. Together with high costs, consumers are concerned. Alternatives to e-cars could fill the gap: fuel-electric hybrids, and other vehicles powered by hydrogen or synthetic fuels.

  • Deutsche Post electric vehicle

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Yellow goes green

    Postal workers are climate-friendly when they deliver letters by foot or bike, but for parcels they need vehicles. Deutsche Post (DHL) and Aachen Technical University have invented the CO2-free StreetScooters, powered by renewable energy. One of the challenges of the future is to make sure the electricity used in electric vehicles is also climate-friendly.

  • PodRide E-Bike (PodRide)

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Jack of all trades

    It looks a little like a Smart car, but it's actually an e-bike on four wheels. The Podride is 1.8 meters (6 feet) long and has a closed cab with a comfy seat. It travels file on snow and ice, it's heated, it can manage steep and uneven slopes, and there is even storage space. The driver steers by way of two levers at the seat and pedals to power the rear wheels with help from the electric motor.

  • Flying car project prototype

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Autonomous flying car project

    From many clever minds comes a clever idea. A dozen companies are developing personal aircraft. This rocket-like Vahana flying car prototype from Airbus is designed to beam a passenger along at 9,150 meters (30,000 feet) altitude, reaching speeds of 480 kilometers (298 miles) per hour. Battery swaps would be like Formula 1 pit stops: quick landings, and on you go.

  • The aircraft of the future, the Ce liner with electric engines and c-shaped wings

    Who even needs a car these days?

    E-mobile in the air

    The Bauhaus Luftfahrt association is developing an airport and aircraft concept. The Ce liner would be power by two electric engines with aerodynamically efficient C-shape wings. Inner-city airports of the future would be arranged over several levels to save on space, with lift-off from the top level and battery charging on lower floors.

  • Stoos funicular, the steepest in the world

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The steepest funicular in the world

    The Swiss mountain village of Stoos boasts the steepest cable railway in the world. It rises up 744 meters in altitude as it travels 1.7 kilometers in just four minutes. The village has 150 permanent residents, but 2,000 hotel beds for visitors to come and enjoy the view in the car-free resort. Maybe someday the Himalayas will have a similar system?

  • A Trabant car with stork nest on top

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The mobility revolution is in full swing

    Can you imagine the world without your own car? Until now, the car has represented prosperity and independence. But experts see mobility as becoming smart in the near future, with cars being used by multiple users and forming just one part of a range of mobility offerings.

    Author: Karin Jäger


dv/rg (AFP, AP, dpa)

Audios and videos on the topic

How self-driving cars work  

