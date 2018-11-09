 Bioplastics: Great green hope or a false promise? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.11.2018

Environment

Bioplastics: Great green hope or a false promise?

Bioplastic is meant to be eco-friendly and biodegradable. But on closer inspection, it loses its green sheen. Can packaging made from algae and cooking oil really help fight the plastic scourge?

Plastic bags at teh supermarket checkout

If Josefine Staats is to be believed, the red algae Kappaphycus could be our environmental savior — at least when it comes to plastic.

"Algae doesn't need any land to grow. It doesn't need fertilizer or pesticides and it grows quickly," said the entrepreneur from Berlin. Staats runs a natural foods company and sells, among other things, algae snacks.

Now she wants to turn the seaweed into something else: a bioplastic that would look and function just like the oil-based variety. The difference is, it would be biodegradable, and therefore eco-friendly, Staats says.

Read more: Ending plastic waste with big promises?

Staats is still working out the details of her vision and she's not the first person to promote the idea of algae-based plastics. But adequate alternatives to conventional plastics are desperately needed.

Much of the more than 300 million tons of the oil-based material produced each year ends up polluting the environment. The International Energy Agency projects the amount of oil used to produce all of that plastic will soar from 12 million barrels a year in 2017 to 18 million barrels a year by 2050.

Entrepreneur Josefine Staats holding seaweed

Entrepreneur Josefine Staats wants to make plastic more environmentally friendly by making it out of seaweed

Is bioplastic really better?

Whether bioplastics are a viable solution is open to debate. They're not automatically better for the environment or the climate than their oil-based counterpart, say experts. 

"There are certainly products where biodegradable plastic makes sense," said Franziska Krüger of the German Environment Agency (UBA) but we shouldn't "greenwash it."

Read more: Taking on plastic pollution with molecular recycling

For instance, just because a bag is labeled a bioplastic, doesn't mean it won't end up floating around in the ocean. Depending on what it's made from, the bag might be easily compostable at home, biodegradable only under the right conditions, or might even break down as slowly as traditional plastics — some of which can take up to 600 years to degrade.

Furthermore, crops, such as corn and sugarcane, used to make bioplastics require a lot of land and fertilizer. That could damage soil and mean less land is available to grow food crops.

Infographic showing how long plastic needs to break down in the oceans

Some plastic takes up to 600 years to break down

These are some of the issues addressed at the recent PHA World Congress in Cologne, Germany. PHAs — or polyhydroxyalkanoates — are a kind of polyester produced by bacteria as a source of energy and carbon store to be used when food is scarce.

Read more: Doing Your Bit: A French engineer has created a biodegradable plastic

Lenka Mynarova was one of 165 entrepreneurs and scientists attending the bioplastics congress. She was named 2018 businesswoman of the year in her native Czech Republic and is planning to "upcycle" old frying oil into bioplastic with the help of PHA-producing bacteria.

She says her product won't eat into arable land. "We're not cooperating with any palm-oil producers," Mynarova said at the conference. "We're not wasting any land, we're only using waste."

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Doing your bit: Turning ghost fishing nets into bracelets

Shortage of studies

Still, no one can say for sure how plastic based on organic waste will react in the environment. There are no in-depth studies, says Krüger of the UBA.

"There is no guarantee that such bioplastic would completely degrade in nature, or on the compost heap, in the way it does in the lab, where researchers can control the environment," Krüger said.

Read more: Plastic waste and the recycling myth

Right now, recycling companies and local authorities don't have the means to deal with many bioplastics, which have different properties and require different methods of disposal.

"Most bioplastics don't ever have the pleasure of being composted," Krüger said, adding that most composting facilities label bioplastics as a "contaminant" material. That's why products such as organic trash bags made from compostable plastic still aren't a real solution.

A crane in a trash incinerator

Recycling companies and local authorities aren't equipped to deal with bioplastics, so much of it still ends up in incineration

And so far, the recycling sector has little incentive to invest in processes to deal with the relatively little bioplastic that's actually out there.

"The effort has to pay off," said Krüger.

In 2017, 2 million tons of bioplastic was produced, according to the Berlin-based industry group European Bioplastic. That figure is set to rise to 2.4 million tons by 2022.

Small steps

But experts say for the bioplastics sector to really take off, crude oil must become more expensive. In recent months, prices have been volatile, recently reaching a four-year high before tumbling again.

"Plastic producers would be well-advised to look for alternatives," said Michael Thielen, a public relations consultant and publisher of Bioplastics Magazine.

Two seaweed farmers in the sea

Seaweed farmers in Sri Lanka where Josefine Staats plans to source the raw material for her bioplastic

Entrepreneurs like Staats want to be ready with their algae alternatives when companies do come knocking.

The Berliner also wants her startup to double as a development project in Sri Lanka. She plans to support fisherwomen, many of whom lost their husbands in the civil war between 1983 and 2009, to farm seaweed organically.

Read more: European Parliament votes for ban on single-use plastic

It's going to be some time before she can get her first product — bioplastic wrapping for the natural foods company she already runs — to market.

"The technology for the production of algae-based bioplastic is there but not yet fully developed," Staats told DW.

She's currently trying to raise €1 million ($1.14 million) in startup capital and is looking for a lab and scientists to work with.  "So we can at least make a start," she said.

  Marco Hort sets record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Stop sucking

    Billions of plastic straws end up as waste. The European Union wants to ban these and other single-use plastics, which end up in rubbish dumps or in our oceans. But for those who just can't stop sucking — like Marco Hort, who set a world record with 259 straws stuffed in his mouth — there are environmentally friendly alternatives.

  Edible straw by Wisefood
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Drink it, eat it

    Animals in the ocean often try to eat plastic straws. To protect the environment, you can now eat the straw yourself. The German startup Wisefood has developed an edible straw made out of the leftovers from Germany's apple juice production. Alternatively, you can also acquire a multiple-use straw made from metal, bamboo or glass.

  • Man and woman eating fast food

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    We are forked!

    There are no exact numbers of how many plastic forks, knives and spoons are used once and then dumped. But it's enough for the EU to want to say goodbye to them. If you need to eat on the run and can't use metal silverware, you might try edible versions. The Indian startup Bakey's offers forks made out of sorghum; the US company SpudWares, out of potato starch. Yummy!

  Biodegradable plate made of bran
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    No leftovers

    Talking about eating your plastic alternatives: You might also like to try edible plates, since plastic plates will be on the way out under the EU's ban. The Polish company Biotrem has developed plates made from bran. In case you are already full from your meal, don't worry: The plates are organic and decompose after 30 days.

  • Women surrounded by used plastic cups

    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Cut the cup

    Besides banning the private use of disposable plastic products, the EU aims to encourage fast food chains, cafes and bars to curb the use of plastic cups. Half a trillion plastic cups are consumed every year — most of them being used for a single drink, then staying in the environment for eternity. Several companies now offer plant-based alternatives.

  Bali Avani-Eco disposable cups
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    It's not plastic

    One of those companies is the Balinese startup Avani. It has developed a compostable bioplastic made from corn starch. Although, the cups look and feel like petroleum-based plastic cups, they are biodegradable. However, they decompose best in a commercial composting facility, and not in your backyard

  Just Swap It reusable cup
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Reuse, reuse, reuse

    The easiest way to replace plastic cups is by using reusable mugs. But we might not always have our personal coffee cups on hand while we are out on the streets. Berlin is among German cities testing out a pilot project allowing coffee aficionados to borrow a reusable bamboo mug for a small deposit, and return it at another cafe at a later point.

  Seahorse grasping ear bud with its tail - 2017 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
    Alternatives to single-use plastics

    Clean ears, dirty oceans

    Another plastic product the EU would see gone are ear buds. When disposed of improperly, they end up in the ocean, where animals mistake them for food. There are plastic-free alternatives with the stem made from bamboo or paper. But hardcore environmentalists say it's best to stop using them altogether — you can use your towel to clean your ears.

    Author: Katharina Wecker


Ending plastic waste with big promises?

Big companies including Coca-Cola and Danone have signed a new global commitment to tackle the plastic waste problem. Mere greenwashing, or can such pledges make a difference in the fight against plastic pollution? (29.10.2018)  

Taking on plastic pollution with molecular recycling

Plastic waste is a big problem. Turning it into new plastic sounds like the obvious solution, but that's trickier than you think. Now two young entrepreneurs are trying a new kind of recycling that could do the job. (25.10.2018)  

European Parliament votes for ban on single-use plastic

European lawmakers have approved measures to reduce plastics polluting seas and oceans. A proposed ban targets the top 10 single-use plastic products that litter Europe's beaches. (24.10.2018)  

Here, there, and in the toilet? Microplastics now found in our poop

Microplastics can be found just about everywhere, from the depths of the ocean to our beer. So it's not a surprise that these tiny bits of plastic have made their way into our poo. But what does it mean for our health? (22.10.2018)  

Plastic waste and the recycling myth

Germany is hailed worldwide as a recycling champion. But like many European countries, it actually recycles a lot less plastic packaging waste than commonly understood — with dire consequences for the environment. (12.10.2018)  

How the UK slowly turned against single-use plastics

Communities around the UK are trying to rid their towns and villages of polluting plastics. What started as a small grassroots campaign has spread nationwide, garnering support from unexpected places. (10.10.2018)  

India's currency tumbles amid rising oil prices

The Indian rupee has turned out to be Asia's worst-performing currency this year as the nation's economy struggles with rising oil prices, a widening current account deficit and broader emerging market concerns. (02.10.2018)  

Doing Your Bit: A French engineer has created a biodegradable plastic

Plastic pollution has become a major problem for the planet. One French entrepreneur is trying to fight the scourge with a 100 percent biodegradable water bottle. (06.12.2017)  

Alternatives to single-use plastics

The European Commission is planning a ban on disposable products like plastic straws, plastic plates and plastic cutlery. But that doesn't mean you'll have to go without these convenient items altogether. (28.05.2018)  

Doing your bit: Turning ghost fishing nets into bracelets  

The Seaweed Invasion 12.11.2018

The Caribbean coast is awash with tons of foul-smelling seaweed, causing problems for the environment and tourism. Could a protective barrier in the sea help? That's one of the solutions being proposed.

Mexiko Sargassum-Braunalgen an Küste

A Caribbean nightmare — an onslaught of slimy brown seaweed 13.11.2018

The Caribbean coast is awash with tons of foul-smelling seaweed, causing problems for the environment and tourism. Could a protective barrier in the sea help? It's one of the solutions being proposed.

Müllkippe in Tangerang, Indonesien Sugianto Tandio

Manioc to the rescue in the fight against plastic pollution 05.11.2018

Plastic trash increasingly pollutes rivers and fills landfills. In Jakarta, two men are on a mission to offer alternatives that could have an impact on the environment and the economy, not just in Indonesia.

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

The Seaweed Invasion

What can be done about the seaweed that has taken over many beaches in the Caribbean? 

DW Eco@africa - Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we check out a floating trash can, reforestation in Rwanda, and Nigeria's new eco-soap. 