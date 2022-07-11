Biodiversity: Wild species can help feed the world

"Transformative changes" are needed to save wild species from extinction and preserve ecosystems that are essential to human life, say the authors of two landmark reports from the the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

The reports examine options for using algae, animals, fungi, land-based and aquatic plants in a sustainable way.

Almost 400 experts and scientists, as well as representatives of indigenous communities, were involved in the reports. In total, they evaluated thousands of scientific sources. The executive summary was released this week.

"Almost half the world's population actually depends to a greater or lesser extent on the use of wild species. And it's much more prevalent than most people think," said John Donaldson, co-chair of IPBES.

The sixth mass extinction

Currently, about a million species worldwide are threatened with extinction as biodiversity and ecosystem health deteriorate at unprecedented rates.

This undermines economic prosperity while harming the health and quality of life of people around the world.

Replanting: local women in India's Western Ghats mountains are protecting a last enclave of biodiversity

Due to man-made climate change, the Earth is currently heading for a warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) by century's end compared to pre-industrial times. This level of warming will increase the risk to endangered species in extinction hotspots ten-fold.

The report builds on findings by researchers that a sixth mass extinction is already underway.

It notes that the nurturing of wild species of fish, insects, fungi, algae, wild fruits, forests or birds of any kind are fundamental to building and preserving sustainable ecosystems.

Wild species benefit people

Protecting wild species and their ecosystems will help secure the livelihoods of millions of people, says the report. Sustainable management of wild species would further bolster one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals of fighting poverty and hunger, it adds.

Two-thirds of all food crops, for example, depend largely on wild pollinators. Meanwhile, wild plants, fungi and algae are part of the diet of one-fifth of the global population.

Some 70% of low-income people globally are directly dependent on wild species, with the use of wild tree species an important source of income for millions worldwide.

But at the same time, the two billion people who need wood for cooking are destroying biodiversity. Most access unsustainable timber, with around 5 million hectares of forest lost annually through deforestation.

Wild species can also produce income without harvesting them for food or cutting down their habitat.

Nature tourism such as scuba diving, bushwalking or wildlife viewing generated $120 billion (€118 billion) in revenue in 2018. National parks and protected areas were visited by 8 billion people worldwide before the pandemic, generating about $600 billion per year.

Twin slug snake: recently found in the biodiverse Mekong region of Southeast Asia, it symbolizes the need to protect habitats

Assessing impacts and factoring in environmental costs

The undervaluing of nature when making political and economic decisions is fundamental to the worsening global biodiversity crisis, say the authors.

Basing policy decisions on economic considerations overlooks how environmental changes impact people's lives, for example. The focus on short-term gains and measuring growth and progress in terms as gross domestic product to measure economic growth fails to account for the negative values on overexploitation or social injustice.

Incorporating such nature values into policy-making "entails redefining ‘development’ and 'good quality of life' and recognizing the multiple ways people relate to each other and to the natural world," said Dr. Patricia Balvanera, co-author of one of the two reports.

From sushi hype to tuna population recovery

Bluefin tuna had been on the verge of extinction since the 1980s due to the rising popularity of sushi, noted Donaldson.

But the shortening of the fishing season, an increase in the minimum size of the fish, new tools to monitor and control fishing activity, and a sharp reduction in fishing capacity, as well as annual quotas, have seen stocks recover.

"Where you get the management done properly," said Donaldson, it not only increases sustainability but "allows for the recovery of stocks where they've been over-utilized."

The authors recommend similar levels of innovation in the timber industry, including the establishment of a functioning certification system, an end to illegal logging, strong state regulations, forestry that respects the land rights of Indigenous peoples and nurtures wild species instead of monocultures.

Biodiversity protection and habitat protection are underway in China's Baima Lake National Wetland Park

Indigenous communities 'undervalued'

When proposing how ecosystems could be better protected and used, the report highlights the role of Indigenous communities.

The sustainable lifestyles of Indigenous peoples include crop rotation and resting livestock, stopping certain species from being harvested or hunted during given seasons, all with the goal of maintaining or even increasing biodiversity.

There tends to be less deforestation in areas where Indigenous communities live, the report noted.

Representatives of Indigenous communities directly contributed to the report, which highlighted their shared culture of not taking more from nature than is needed, of avoiding waste, and distributing harvests equitably.

This recognition of Indigenous knowledge "is progress," says Viviana Figueroa of the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity. "Indigenous people are doing the real work in species conservation without being paid for it," she added.

Yet despite this extensive contribution, many communities continue to face human rights violations, from displacement to violence and illegal extraction on their lands.

"[Governments need to] support us in the conservation and sustainable use of wildlife species," said Figueroa. "We want that this report also supports real action at a local level."

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Rich in culture There are 370 million indigenous peoples around the world spread across 90 countries, with the vast majority, 70%, living in Asia. They belong to more than 5,000 different indigenous populations and speak more than 4,000 languages.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Cultural discrimination and marginalization In most countries, indigenous peoples are largely excluded from political, economic and cultural life. They are often treated as second-class citizens and experience discrimination and marginalization. Although they make up 5% of the world's population, they account for 15% of the world's extreme poor.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Driven out Despite having internationally recognized land ownership rights, indigenous peoples across the world often face eviction from lands they've lived on for generations, sometimes for tens of thousands of years. Their lands are routinely appropriated, sold, leased or simply plundered and polluted by governments and private companies.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Loss of biodiversity These ancestral lands are home to over 80% of the planet's biodiversity. Efforts to plunder these areas rich in natural resources for oil, gas, timber and minerals are pushing out these communities – and with them, crucial knowledge about how to manage natural resources sustainably for the next generation.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Shining a spotlight on their plight This year's winner of the Sony World Photography Award is a photo series highlighting the plight of indigenous and traditional populations and the land that is being taken from them. This photo by Uruguayan photographer Pablo Albarenga shows a young man from the Achuar Nation of Ecuador who is working to end Achuar's dependence on petrol by installing solar panels on river boats.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Indigenous Amazonians vow to protect their land Under Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil has seen an increase in invasions of indigenous lands by loggers and miners, coupled with an increase in fires and deforestation. He himself has compared indigenous people to zoo animals. Despite the threats, indigenous Amazonians have vowed to protect their land and way of life. Seven indigenous leaders have been killed in land disputes.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Colombian indigenous women stand up against sexual violence In Colombia, indigenous women are often the victims of sexual violence. In June, a group of soldiers from the Colombian army gang-raped a young indigenous girl. Unfortunately, it was not an isolated incident. Ever since, indigenous women have started to make their protests public, with posters, singing and dancing.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Indigenous human rights defenders under attack Publicly protesting for their rights isn't always safe, though. Last year saw a staggering number of human rights defenders killed in Colombia: 107 in total. Across the world, indigenous human rights defenders who have spoken out against discriminatory policies have faced intimidation and violence, often supported by the state.

The plight of indigenous peoples across the world Protection needed Cut off from resources and traditions vital to their welfare and survival, many indigenous peoples face even greater marginalization, poverty, disease and violence — and sometimes, extinction as a people. As the world's climate changes, indigenous traditions are under even more threat, and it is vital to protect their survival, says the UN. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin



This article was originally published in German. It was originally published in English on July 8 and was updated on July 11 after the second IPBES report was released.