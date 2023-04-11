  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting with his science and technology advisors at the White House on April 04, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Biden's visit to Northern Ireland commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreementImage: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Biden to arrive in N. Ireland for peace deal anniversary

34 minutes ago

The Good Friday peace accord anniversary comes amid heightened tensions in Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Brexit. The US president also plans to reconnect with his Irish ancestry during the visit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ptnv

US President Joe Biden will head to Northern Ireland on Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the deal that ended some 30 years of civil conflict.

During the visit, Biden will also meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He is also scheduled to deliver an address at Ulster University in Belfast on Wednesday. It is the first visit by a US president to Northern Ireland in 10 years.

Biden's visit, and the anniversary, come at a delicate time for Northern Ireland, as it grapples with the repercussions of Brexit on its borders and trade dealings.

The Day with Brent Goff: Good Friday Peace at 25

What is the Good Friday Agreement? 

The 1998 deal was the culmination of years of talks. Chaired during their home stretch by the United States, the talks resulted in a truce agreed by the UK and Irish governments, as well as Northern Irish political party representatives, including the militant Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).

The agreement ended  the decades of violence known as the Troubles. The conflict pitted largely Protestant Unionists who preferred to stay part of the UK against largely Catholic Republicans, who wanted to be united with the Republic of Ireland in the south.

The years of conflict often spilled out into mainland Britain, with terrorist attacks striking London.

The shadow of the Troubles has returned to Northern Ireland since Brexit made alterations to the conditions upon which the 1998 deal was based.

With the UK no longer part of the European Union, its trade agreements, and hence those of Northern Ireland, with the bloc were upended. That included EU-member-state Ireland, Northern Ireland's most important neighbor.

"While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed," Sunak said in a statement marking the agreement's anniversary.

Northern Ireland marks 25 years since Good Friday agreement

How does the 'Windsor Framework' seek to smooth Brexit tensions?

In February, the UK and the EU reached a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

Dubbed the "Windsor Framework," the plan aims to scrap some checks on goods crossing from the rest of the UK into Northern Ireland, and give Northern Irish lawmakers greater say over future EU-related rules.

However, it has yet to garner the needed endorsement at home from the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), with tensions about the deal still high in Belfast. The party said Biden's visit would not pressure it to change course.

Youths throw gasoline bombs at a police Land Rover while Republican protesters opposed to the Good Friday Agreement hold a parade.
Masked people opposing the Good Friday agreement attacked Northern Ireland's police with Molotov CocktailsImage: Peter Morrison/AP/dpa/picture alliance

On Monday evening, and ahead of Biden's visit, masked people attacked a police vehicle with Molotov cocktails and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday anniversary celebrtions in Londonderry, also known as Derry.

The British intelligence agency has recently increased Northern Ireland's threat level from domestic terrorism to "severe," a sign it believes an attack is highly probable.

How Brexit is threatening peace in Northern Ireland

Biden to reconnect with Irish ancestry

Biden, who has always been proud of his Irish ancestry, plans to use the trip to reconnect with his roots. He is due to spend three days in the Republic of Ireland and address the parliament in Dublin.

The US president is scheduled to meet distant cousins in County Louth on Wednesday. He also plans to visit the western county of Mayo, where his great-great-grandfather grew up, and address thousands of residents there.

Moreover, in the grander scheme of the much anticipated 2024 US presidential election, Biden's visit to Ireland is seen as an endorsement to the American dream of immigrant success.

Like Biden's ancestors, millions of Irish people crossed the Atlantic in the late 19th century and early 20th century, escaping the famine at home and seeking a better future.

rmt/es (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian naval ship from the Northern Fleet at the Severomorsk naval base

Ukraine updates: Russia begins military drills in the Arctic

Conflicts11 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The underside of a umbrella

The hidden history of Ghana's royal umbrellas

The hidden history of Ghana's royal umbrellas

SocietyApril 10, 202305:46 min
More from Africa

Asia

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest after the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a lawmaker

Will India's opposition parties join forces against the BJP?

Will India's opposition parties join forces against the BJP?

Politics20 hours ago02:48 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protest banners with messages such as "The league belongs to all of us - against investors!" and "Stop investors, save football!"

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

SoccerApril 9, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Cyclists on a bridge in Copenhagen

Fact check: Are 15-minute cities a plan to create lockdowns?

Fact check: Are 15-minute cities a plan to create lockdowns?

PoliticsApril 10, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Conflicts20 hours ago01:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of a woman dressed as Joan of Arc, holding a sword and with gold prosthetics for legs, standing on a curved platform with a picture of the sea behind her. The woman is identified as US American amputee model Lauren Wasser.

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

LifestyleApril 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A Chinese military honor guard holds the national flags of China and Brazil

Presidential visit: China eyes closer ties with Brazil

Presidential visit: China eyes closer ties with Brazil

Politics17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage