Britain looks to change post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland

The British government on Monday was set to outline changes to the post-Brexit rules that govern trade with Northern Ireland.

The European Union says it will respond with all measures at its disposal if Britain pushes ahead with unilateral changes to the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. It has said any changes would breach international law.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said London wanted a "negotiated solution" to the issue with Brussels. The UK government had remained quiet about the details of its plan but said they will be "lawful and correct."

A day before the new legislation was to be unveiled, the head of Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party, Mary Lou McDonald, accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of choosing a "destructive path."

Johnson himself said the changes would help ease pro-British unionist concerns over the Brexit deal.

Ahead of the announcement, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the changes marked "a particular low point in the UK's approach to Brexit."

"The UK's unilateral approach is not in the best interest of Northern Ireland. Far from fixing problems, this legislation will create a whole new set of uncertainties and damage."

What changes have been mentioned?

The expected changes had included the setting up of a "green channel" for goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland that are destined to stay in the UK.

They are expected to eliminate European Union state aid rules on subsidies provided to businesses by public authorities in the province.

UK government ministers have also previously said that they wish to no longer allow the European Court of Justice to be the sole arbiter of any disputes, arguing that British courts should have some role.

Northern Ireland's changing border The Irish Free State Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

Northern Ireland's changing border The Six Counties Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border No laughing matter? Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border Roadside customs checks The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

Northern Ireland's changing border Bloody legacy With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

Northern Ireland's changing border South of the Border The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

Northern Ireland's changing border Watchtowers and rifle sights Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

Northern Ireland's changing border Barely noticeable The border today remains as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

Northern Ireland's changing border Anything to declare? There were fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain has left both the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue was one of three conditions laid out by the EU for talks on future trade after the separation. Campaigners, like those pictured above, had sought to remind the public of what a hard border would look like.

Northern Ireland's changing border Border in the Irish Sea Customs officials check freight trucks as they disembark from a ferry at the Northern Irish port of Larne. The inspections effectively created a customs border in the Irish Sea, avoiding the need for checks on land. The arrangement has led to supply problems for some businesses. However, it has been touted as good for Northern Ireland, giving firms there free access to both the UK and EU markets. Author: Richard Connor



What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

The protocol is part of the UK's Brexit deal with the EU. It lays out a system of rules which governs trade in Northern Ireland since the UK left the EU. It was devised as a means of avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, allowing Northern Ireland to remain in the EU's single market.

Ireland's open border, and the rights of people on either side of it to seek whichever citizenship they prefer and to move freely between the two sides, were core components of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord.

The protocol instead effectively places a trade border in the Irish Sea, between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Pro-British communities in Northern Ireland say the trade checks erode their connection to Britain.

Northern Ireland was one the only UK region other than London to show economic growth in the third quarter of last year, according to figures released last month.

However, the UK government says the implementation of the protocol that it agreed with Brussels has damaged trade between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom.

rc/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)