Biden restricts US investments in Chinese tech

2 hours ago

Americans will be restricted from investing in China's semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries. The White House cited national security but it comes amid a push to revive domestic high tech manufacturing.

Joe Biden speaking in front of a "Bidenomics" backdrop
Joe Biden cited national security concerns for his decision to restrict US investment in some Chinese high tech sectorsImage: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday to block and regulate US investment in key high-tech industries in China.

The order covers semiconductors, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence.

Biden said in a letter to Congress he was declaring a national emergency to respond to China's advancements "in sensitive technologies and products critical to the military, intelligence, surveillance, or cyber-enabled capabilities."

Senior administration officials said the order was intentionally narrow in scope and stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests.

However, it comes amid an intensyfing tech rivalry between the world's two biggest powers, as well as Biden's efforts to revive high-tech manufacturing at home.

The order is expected to come into effect next year.

Taiwan, the semiconductor superpower

China 'disappointed' by restrictions

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised Biden's order, saying "for too long, American money has helped fuel the Chinese military's rise."

"Today the United States is taking a strategic first step to ensure American investment does not go to fund Chinese military advancement," he said.

Republicans said the Biden order did not go far enough. Senator Marco Rubio, for example, said the order was "almost laughable" because it ignored the dual use nature of some technologies.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Wednesday said it is "very disappointed" by the news.

In a statement, Liu Pengyu said the restrictions would "seriously undermine the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors."

"China will closely follow the situation and firmly safeguard our rights and interests," he added.

zc/lo (AP, Reuters, AFP)

TSMC logo

Taiwan's TSMC to build semiconductor factory in Germany

The chipmaking giant has said it approved a $3.8 billion plan to build a factory in Dresden, as Germany pushes to attract more semiconductor and computer chip manufacturers.
BusinessAugust 8, 2023
An Indigenous man aims an arrow during a protest rally

Indigenous peoples and their fight for conservation

Climate9 hours ago
Africa

Ethiopian protesters waving flags and branches, marching.

Ethiopia grapples with clashes in Amhara region

Politics10 hours ago
Asia

China Rocket Force Parade

China's military shake-up: Power play or strategy shift?

Politics14 hours ago
Germany

Euro notes and guns confiscated by police

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

PoliticsAugust 8, 2023
Europe

A poster affixed to a wall showing a woman beating a crouched Russian soldier with flowers. The Cyrillic script reads 'I don't want flowers; I want my Ukraine." Yellow wattle flowers can be seen to the side of the poster.

How Ukrainian women are fighting Russian occupation

Politics7 hours ago
North America

Singer Lizzo on stage holding a microphone and her hands spread out to the sides.

Lizzo: New complaints of sexual harassment, fat-shaming

Music14 hours ago
Latin America

Cocoa Farmer Izete Costa holds an opened cocoa fruit in her hands

Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 8, 202303:19 min
