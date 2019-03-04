 Berlin protests Turkish treatment of German journalists | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 04.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Berlin protests Turkish treatment of German journalists

The decision to deny official press accreditation for several German journalists has drawn sharp criticism — in Berlin and in Ankara. Even a member of the president's ruling party has expressed incomprehension.

Thousands of people gather in solidarity outside Zaman newspaper in Istanbul on March 4, 2016

Maria Adebahr, spokeswoman for Germany's Foreign Ministry, didn't hold back when voicing her criticism on Monday, calling it "incomprehensible" that three German journalists had been stripped of their accreditation in Turkey.

"We have very clearly stated our position to Turkey: We regard freedom of press as a precious asset," she said. "German — and European — journalists must be able to work freely in Turkey. And we hope that the press accreditations will be issued shortly."

Read more: Opinion: Turkey’s media now have a single owner

How — and if — that can become a reality are questions that no one in Berlin is able to answer. The official stance of the Turkish authorities doesn't leave much room for speculation.

In a short email to DW, the intelligence office in Ankara stated: "Dear members of the press. The renewal of your press accreditation for the year 2019 has not been granted."

To date, three German journalists have been affected: Thomas Seibert, who chiefly reports from Turkey for Berlin daily Der Tagesspiegel, Jörg Brase, public broadcaster ZDF's studio head in Istanbul, and NDR journalist Halil Gülbeyaz.

Read more: German journalists urge Turkey to stop hindering foreign press

The refusal to issue the annual press accreditation has wide-reaching consequences. Press cards issued by Turkey expire each December and journalists need to reapply for accreditation. Not only is the accreditation, in essence, a work permit but it also usually acts as a residency permit for journalists working in Turkey.

Watch video 01:54

Turkey refuses to renew reporters' accreditation

Diplomatic crisis

This isn't the first time German journalists in Turkey have run into problems. In 2016, the press office refused accreditation to Hasnain Kazim, the then-correspondent for weekly magazine Der Spiegel.  In March 2016, Kazim left Turkey. That same year, Volker Schwenck, a television journalist from another public broadcaster ARD, and a photojournalist from tabloid Bild, Giorgos Moutafis, were refused entry. Both were just passing through the country.

In 2017, the treatment of German journalists by Turkish authorities devolved into a diplomatic crisis when Deniz Yücel, a reporter from newspaper Die Weltspent a year in an Istanbul jail without trial before eventually being allowed to return to Germany in February 2018.

In a similar case, reporter Mesale Tolu was arrested in spring 2017 and denied the right to travel until August 2018. The terrorist charges made against both journalists are still under investigation in Turkey. Cologne reporter Adil Demirci is also accused of terror links, and Turkish investigative journalist Pelin Unker, who also works for DW, was sentenced to over 13 months in jail over a Panama Papers report in January.

Deteriorating press freedom

These instances prompted the German Foreign Ministry to release a damning report on the state of press freedom in Turkey in 2018. Over nearly 40 pages, the report detailed how journalists were arrested for critical reporting and "threatened with abuse while in police custody."

Deniz Yücel

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel was released from prison in February 2018

Following the failed coup attempt in July 2016, about 200 media outlets in Turkey were shut down under the state of emergency decree that lasted until July 2018. Frequently, the shutdowns were justified by the media outlets having alleged ties to US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen, once closely associated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been labeled by the Turkish government as the "mastermind" behind the coup attempt, charges he has denied. Since then, Gulen's followers have faced severe persecution.

Around 3,000 journalists have lost their jobs as a result of the media crackdown. "Branded as Gulenists, or sympathizers of the [outlawed] Kurdistan Workers' Party, there have no prospect of finding work," said the German Foreign Ministry. Many other journalists are also facing imprisonment on the basis of fabricated accusations.

About 90 percent of what remains of the Turkish media landscape can be linked to Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), either personally or financially. And the remaining 10 percent are being starved of financial support, for example with the threat of lost advertising revenue. Media that until now have taken a critical view of the government are increasingly resorting to self-censorship.

  • Abdullah Gül (A.Kisbenede/AFP/GettyImages)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president

    After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

  • Turkey's Constitutional Court in Ankara (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Tumer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold

    Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

  • Gezi Park and Taksim Square protests (picture-alliance/abaca)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park

    Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

  • Turkey's offensive against pro-Kurdish group in southeast Turkey (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Coban)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds

    A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

  • Turkish tank drives through Istanbul during military coup attempt (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Bozoglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short

    A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

  • Turkish police detain protesters during trial against two suspected coup plotters (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency

    In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

  • Amnesty International against Turkey's jailing of journalists (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    2016: Crackdown on the press

    As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

  • Pro-Turkish protests in the Netherlands (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/S.Z. Fazlioglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe

    With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

  • Erdogan at AKP party conference in Ankara (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote

    Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

  • A man carries a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of a Turkish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Weiken)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power

    Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote.

    Author: David Martin


Criticism from Erdogan's party

In 2018, Turkey ranked 157th out of 180 in Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) world press freedom index, down two rankings from 2017. The latest developments come as no surprise to Christian Mihr, RSF's managing director in Berlin since 2012.

"The fact that journalists from international media are apparently being denied accreditation is a brazen attempt to restrict independent reporting abroad," he said. "Coming just one month before the local elections, which are crucial in Turkey, this can't just be a bureaucratic blunder."

Read more: Germany warns citizens to be careful on social media when in Turkey

There has even been criticism of the move from within Erdogan's ruling AKP. Mustafa Yeneroglu, an AKP lawmaker in the Turkish parliament, said he could not understand the refusal of accreditation.

"I neither comprehend — nor approve — of the decision," he said, bringing up the potential damage to Turkey's international reputation and economic interests. "Such decisions undermine the image of our cosmopolitan country."

German journalists aren't the only ones who have been affected. Some 80 foreign journalists are still waiting on renewed accreditation for 2019.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

A return to dark days for journalists in Turkey

Turkey holds an unenviable record: The world's worst jailer of journalists after a crackdown following the failed 2016 coup. However, intimidation, self-censorship and outright censorship is a perennial problem. (26.02.2019)  

Who is Deniz Yücel — and why is the German-Turkish journalist still on trial?

The ongoing trial against German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel highlights the dysfunctional state of Turkey's judicial system. Once a hostage, he is now free and back in Germany. But other journalists aren't so lucky. (30.06.2018)  

Turkey denies German reporters accreditation

Two German journalists are unable to work in Turkey after the government denied them official accreditation. An editor at Germany's ZDF public broadcaster called the move "incomprehensible." (01.03.2019)  

Turkey targets left-wing news agency in press crackdown

A Turkish-German journalist from the ETHA news agency has been detained in Turkey, along with two colleagues. The organization's editor-in-chief says the arrests are part of a wider crackdown on anti-government press. (16.04.2018)  

German journalist Mesale Tolu to return to Turkey for trial

Mesale Tolu, a journalist detained for months in Turkey for alleged terror links, is returning to Istanbul to appear in court, she says. Her husband, also a journalist, is still in Turkey under a travel ban. (15.10.2018)  

Turkish court upholds sentences against Cumhuriyet journalists

A Turkish court has upheld sentences against journalists and staff from newspaper Cumhuriyet. The case is widely viewed as a political move against critical media. (19.02.2019)  

First German convicted over Turkey coup bid: report

Turkey has jailed a German national on charges related to the July 2016 failed coup attempt for the first time, according to media reports. The man was convicted last year but it's only just become public now. (12.09.2018)  

Turkey detains another German national on 'terror propaganda' charges

Germany's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the arrest of a German national in Turkey's Hatay province. Dennis E. has been charged for expressing his support for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Facebook. (26.07.2018)  

Germany warns citizens to be careful on social media when in Turkey

Travelers to Turkey might get arrested if they criticize the Erdogan regime on social media, Germany's foreign ministry said in its official guidelines. Even "liking" an anti-government post could cause serious trouble. (25.10.2018)  

Opinion: Turkey’s media now have a single owner

It is more than just a change of company ownership. With the sale of Aydin Dogan's media unit to the Demiroren Group, media diversity in Turkey is dead, writes Rainer Hermann of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (23.03.2018)  

German journalists urge Turkey to stop hindering foreign press

Several foreign journalists in Turkey are still waiting for their 2019 accreditations. Reporters Without Borders says the delay is a "brazen attempt to restrict independent foreign reporting." (28.02.2019)  

Adil Demirci: Turkish prosecutors release Cologne reporter

German-Turkish reporter Adil Demirci has been freed from an Istanbul jail after months behind bars. But the court barred the 33-year-old from leaving Turkey as he faces charges of belonging to a leftist terror group. (14.02.2019)  

Turkish court hands jail term to DW reporter Pelin Unker

A court has sentenced reporter Pelin Unker to more than a year in jail over her "Paradise Papers" reports for a Turkish newspaper. Unker reported an alleged link between a former premier and an offshore account. (09.01.2019)  

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

Turkey's shift towards authoritarianism has been over 10 years in the making. However, in the aftermath of the failed 2016 military coup, President Erdogan and the AKP have accelerated their consolidation of power. (25.06.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he disappeared at the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the most important events in this intricate case. (22.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

RSF: 2018 World Press Freedom Index

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkey refuses to renew reporters' accreditation  

DW correspondent Dorian Jones after Turkey lifts a travel ban on German journalist Mesale Tolu  

Related content

Amnesty International - Symbolbild

German journalists urge Turkey to stop hindering foreign press 28.02.2019

Several foreign journalists in Turkey are still waiting for their 2019 accreditations. Reporters Without Borders says the delay is a "brazen attempt to restrict independent foreign reporting."

Kroatien: Journalisten protestieren gegen Zensur

Croatian journalists stage protest against censorship, legal attacks 03.03.2019

Hundreds of Croatian journalists have marched through central Zagreb to decry what they describe as efforts to stifle media freedom. They say there are over 1,100 lawsuits filed against journalists in the EU country.

USA Wirtschaft US-Investor und Milliardär George Soros

Soros boosts anti-PiS media ahead of crucial Polish polls 26.02.2019

As Poland's media become increasingly politicized, publisher Agora and a Soros-backed fund have teamed up to buy the second-largest radio station. With elections looming, the anti-PiS coalition is preparing to fight.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

The young German Jews who left everything behind — and moved to Israel

Berlin protests Turkish treatment of German journalists

German taxpayers may lose out over Airbus A380 loan

Common threats unite Germans and Americans despite differences