Berlin: Police call off protests against coronavirus curbs

Police in Berlin announced Saturday that they were cutting short a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Germany, saying that protesters had failed to abide by court-ordered guidelines.

An estimated 18,000 protesters had descended on Berlin for the demonstration on Saturday morning, according to police estimates, a day after a court overturned the capital's ban on the protest.

"Unfortunately, we have no other option," Berlin police wrote on Twitter. "We've approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his assembly will be dissolved by the police. All the measures taken so far have not led to compliance with the conditions."

At least one person was arrested so far, accrording to the DPA news agency. Elsewhere, a bin was set on fire and police were seen dragging or pushing protesters who had sat down and refused to disperse.

A mixed crowd

Police had previously criticized participants for ignoring repeated instructions to follow social distancing measures, warning on Twitter that the march would not be allowed to start if demonstrators did not keep a safe distance from each other.

The crowd had initially gathered around the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday morning, news agency dpa reported. Demonstrators shouted "Open the gate" and "We are the people," echoing chants used in the pro-democracy movement in former East Germany.

"There is a wide variety of people here," DW's Thomas Sparrow said, reporting live from the scene. "You have people here against vaccines, you have people that are conspiracy theorists. You have families saying they just want to have the right to protest."

"This is a protest that has been co-opted, to a large extent, by the far right. Although some people have told us that is not the case."

Far-right groups among attendees

Protesters had been expected to march through Berlin to the Tiergarten district and the main road that cuts through the park of the same name.

Demonstration organizer "Querdenken 711" (Lateral Thinking 711)registered for over 22,500 people to attend. Some 3,000 police officers were deployed Saturday morning to control the crowds.

Previous "anti-corona" marches in Germany have attracted support from people across the political spectrum, including those from the far-left and far-right as well as anti-vaccination campaigners and conspiracy theorists.

Reporting on Twitter from Berlin on Saturday, DW correspondent Kate Brady said she'd spotted flags and T-shirts promoting far-right extremist groups among the crowd.

Court overturns ban at last minute

An administrative court in Berlin on Saturday morning ruled that the demonstration could go ahead, overturning an earlier decision from a lower court banning the protest.

The city had announced the ban earlier this week, citing the lack of health precautions taken by protesters at a similar demonstration earlier this month.

The new ruling required organizers and participants to meet certain conditions, otherwise, police could shut down the protest. Barriers are required in place in front of stages where speeches are held and event coordinators must regularly remind those in attendance to keep a safe distance from each other. The judge did not include wearing masks in the guidelines.

