Beatles: Long lost Ringo and George song found in Birmingham loft

George Harrison and Ringo Starr have a new song out — over five decades after it was first recorded. The 1968 master tape was rediscovered in a Birmingham loft and mixed using modern technology, premiering on local BBC Radio on Wednesday.

The two Beatles offered to play for the track called "Radhe Shaam" while taking a break from working on "Hey Jude" in London in 1968. The song was composed by Ashish Khan, with lyrics by broadcaster and producer Suresh Joshi, who was also a friend of George Harrison.

Hidden at home for half a century

Talking to DW, Joshi said the song was named after the Hindu god Krishna and uses elements from various religions. However, rather than being a religious hymn, "it's more rock music, very similar to the one George Harrison wrote, 'Sweet Lord'."

"It's a sort of a combination of all religions of the world, that we all have got a common goal, and that we are all one, together," Joshi said.

Indian culture and philosophy had a profound effect on the Beatles as whole and on individual members, particularly George Harrison. According to Joshi, immersing into Indian culture gave Harrison the confidence to start composing and publishing his own work.

The Beatles and George Harrison in particular became heavily influenced by Indian music and mentor Ravi Shankar in the late 60s

But the track was never released and, after the legendary band broke up in 1970, it ended up gathering dust in Joshi's Birmingham home. It was only discovered after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when a friend heard Joshi talk about the lost song. The friend, entrepreneur Deepak Pathak, eventually convinced Joshi to allow him to search for it in the loft. They managed to recover the decades-old tape and have it fully restored.

'Harrison's longest guitar solo'

The style of both Ringo and George is clearly recognizable on the track, according to Liverpool Beatles Museum manager Paul Parry. The track was played to an audience of about 100 on Wednesday at the Museum.

"It was almost a very spiritual event," he told DW. "As a Beatles fan, when you hear it for the first time, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck."

"Now, the guitar solo, is to my knowledge the longest guitar solo that I've heard George Harrison play."

The song was posted online on songbox.com, although it seemed to be unavailable by Wednesday afternoon. All proceeds from the newly discovered track are set to go to charity.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Hall of fame He was knighted two years ago, and in 2015 Ringo Starr became the fourth Beatle to be accepted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. Now the drummer can celebrate his 80th birthday, with just about every title the industry has to offer.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Second choice The world knows him as Ringo Starr, but his mother as Richard Henry Parkin Starkey. He was born in Liverpool on July 7, 1940, during World War II. Starr wasn't a co-founding member of the band that would change his life. The Beatles launched in 1960 as a quintet featuring John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best on drums.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr The big break Just before the Beatles signed their first record deal in 1962, the band restructured. Bassist Stuart Sutcliffe quit, only to die tragically of an aneurysm shortly afterward. Then Pete Best was replaced by Ringo Starr, ushering in a new era of rock and roll. Hits like "Love Me Do" took the world by storm — and everyone loved Ringo's drumming style.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Not just a drummer It's not that common for a drummer to also sing, but for the hit "Yellow Submarine," Ringo took on the lead vocals. Fortunately, Paul McCartney kept the melody simple while writing the song. Ringo also tried his hand at songwriting, most famously with the number "Octopus's Garden" from the "Abbey Road" album.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Ringo the actor Beatlemania reached its climax in the late 1960s. With one sold-out concert after another, the boys with the bowl cuts had become global superstars — but not necessarily the best of friends. In 1970, conflict between Paul and John caused the Beatles to break up. Ringo then took his career to the silver screen. In 1971 he had a role in the Italian spaghetti western "Blindman."

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Giving back After so much stardom, Starr developed an interest in helping others and, for example, joined George Harrison's campaign for refugees following the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. On August 1 of that year, Ringo joined Harrison, Bob Dylan and Leon Russell at the Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr The family man Ringo went to the altar for the first time in 1965 when he married his girlfriend Maureen Cox. The two Liverpool natives had three children, Zak, Jason and Lee. Zak took after his father and is now a drummer with the band The Who. Ringo and Maureen divorced after 10 years. In 1980, Ringo met actress Barbara Bach (photo) on the film set for the movie "Caveman." They have been married since 1981.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Solo career When the Beatles split up in 1970, Paul and John launched solo projects. Ringo didn't lose any time in releasing two albums that year — one with pre-rock standards and the other a flirtation with country music. Since 1989, Ringo has been touring with his ensemble, Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band, pictured here.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Crossing paths Ringo continued to perform with all three Beatle buddies even after the band broke up. He released the George Harrison-produced hit single "It Don't Come Easy" in 1970, a top-10 hit in the US, Great Britain and Germany. Ringo and Paul McCartney are pictured here at a Grammy tribute concert to the Beatles in LA in 2014, which took place one day after the Grammy Awards.

Drumming is his middle name: Ringo Starr Ringo Drumming Starr "I like Beethoven, especially his poems," Ringo famously said. Then there's the quote: "America. It's like Britain, only with buttons." His frequently cited quotes reveal his quirky humor ⁠— and also his passion for drumming. After all, "Drumming is my middle name." (This is an updated version of a previously written picture gallery.) Author: Conny Paul / kbm



The "Fab Four" of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr took first Hamburg and then the world by storm in the 1960s, before going their separate ways in 1970. A decade later, John Lennon was killed in New York, and George Harrison died with cancer in November 2001. The band's drummer, Ringo Starr, who can be heard on the newly discovered track, and the Beatles' co-vocalist and bassist Paul McCartney remain active to this day.