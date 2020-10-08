 Imagine: Lennon would have turned 80 | Music | DW | 08.10.2020

Music

Imagine: Lennon would have turned 80

John Lennon would have celebrated his 80th birthday on October 9 had he not been assassinated 40 years ago. What were his plans at the time?

  • John Lennon as a young boy and his mother Julia Lennon (RKA/MPI/Captital Pictures/picture-alliance)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    A lot of Buddy Holly, too little school

    Lennon was born on October 9, 1940 in Liverpool. Already as a child (pictured here with his mother Julia), Lennon was more interested in various musical instruments than in school. Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley were his idols. In 1956, Lennon founded the Black Jacks, renamed the band as The Quarrymen and recruited Paul McCartney and George Harrison. In 1960 they became The Beatles.

  • Band photo of the Beatles (PA Wire/picture-alliance)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    The Beatles

    The success of the band was unprecedented. At concerts worldwide, their music was at times not even audible due to screaming fans. Lennon and McCartney were the band's main songwriters and fought their battles early on to impose their own ideas. It's only on the band's second album, "With the Beatles" (1963), that Harrison was first allowed to contribute a composition.

  • Paul McCartney and John Lennon smiling as they walk out of an airplane (Solo Syndication/Daily Mail/picture-alliance)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    Dreams of a hippie commune

    In 1967, at the height of their drug consumption, the band returned from a trip to Greece. Lennon had persuaded his band mates to purchase an island there to build a hippie commune. The band had always been good at coming up with big ideas while on the road, drummer Ringo Starr later said. But little came from it and the commune remained just a dream.

  • The Beatles with signs with words in different languages making up All you need is love (United Archives/picture-alliance)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    All You Need Is Love

    In the same year, the BBC commissioned The Beatles to compose a song for "Our World" which was broadcast worldwide. Soon after, the band found themselves in Abbey Road Studios with an orchestra ensemble alongside Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton and Marianne Faithfull and recorded "All You Need Is Love." For many, this was the peak of the band's musical career.

  • John Lennon with Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney (Getty Images/Keystone/M. Webb)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    Tensions flare

    In 1966, Lennon met Japanese avant-garde artist Yoko Ono. In 1968, their joint experimental album "Two Virgins" was released. Lennon went on to play at concerts without his band. In 1969, the couple released "Wedding Album" and celebrated their union. The pair founded the Plastic Ono Band, and The Beatles fell even further apart. Their last album was "Abbey Road": Lennon later said he disliked it.

  • John Lennon in 1971 at a table with a microphone and a glass of water (AP Images/picture-alliance)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    An ex-Beatle

    Taken in 1971, this picture shows Lennon one year after the separation of The Beatles. McCartney announced the dissolution of the band and preceded Lennon, who had informed the members of his decision. Although he described the feud with Lennon as "pretty hurtful," McCartney said that the band members never despised one another. Lennon went on to release his first solo hit, "Instant Karma."

  • Yoko Ono and John Lennon wearing sunglasses in 1980. (Steve Sands/AP/picture alliance)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    New York

    In 1971, after The Beatles split, Lennon and Ono moved to New York. In the mid-1970s, John retired into private life and became a stay-at-home father, taking care of his second son. Lennon and Ono are shown here in August 1980 on their way to The Hit Factory recording studio, where they worked on "Double Fantasy," Lennon's first album after five years – and also his last.

  • Yoko Ono and John Lennon kissing, Cover of Double Fantasy (dpa/picture-alliance)

    John Lennon's life in pictures

    The last album

    "Double Fantasy" was released on November 17, 1980. Lennon and Ono are seen kissing tenderly on the cover. Following Lennon's assignation outside his home three weeks later, the album climbed to number one on music charts, as did the single "Starting Over" and Lennon's earlier songs, including "Imagine."

    Author: Torsten Landsberg


The 2019 romantic comedy Yesterday depicts a still-alive Lennon who, instead of becoming a pop star, lived into old age out of the public spotlight, spending his retirement days painting in his little beachfront house on the English coast. 

But John Lennon did not grow old. Shortly after his 40th birthday, the singer was shot by Mark David Chapman in New York on December 8, 1980. Given the chance, would Lennon have really retired peacefully into old age by the English seaside? 

"This is difficult to answer, but he still had plans," says Rainer Moers, author of The Beatles: History and Chronology and founder of the Beatles Museum in the city of Halle in eastern Germany.

At first, Lennon would probably have gone on tour, Moers thinks. Lennon's 10th album, Double Fantasy, had been released only three weeks before his death, triggering a series of rumors at the time. 

"It was said that the tour could take Lennon back to England after a long time," said Moers. But they were only speculations. 

The Strawberry Fields memorial dedicated to John Lennon in New York City's Central Park (Harry Laub/imageBroker/picture-alliance )

The Strawberry Fields memorial dedicated to John Lennon in New York City's Central Park

Solo career

Following Lennon's death, scores of fans purchased Double Fantasy, which remains the singer's best-selling solo album to this day.

"That's business," said Moers, "but it doesn't do justice to the album, which really is much better than some of its predecessors." The album became a commercial success and went on to win the 1981 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. 

Lennon had taken several years off before recording his last regular album in order to spend more time at home with his second son, Sean — in contrast to the less extensive time he had spent with Julian, his son from his first marriage to ex-wife Cynthia. 

After some time, however, Yoko Ono noticed her husband's increasing dissatisfaction and encouraged him to go on various trips to discover himself. The road to self-discovery encouraged Lennon to make music again. 

Yoko Ono and John Lennon on the cover of 'Double Fantasy' (dpa/picture-alliance)

Yoko Ono and John Lennon on the cover of 'Double Fantasy'

Even before the separation of The Beatles, Lennon had recorded experimental albums with Yoko Ono, whom he married in 1969.

After The Beatles came to an end in 1970, he released solo albums annually up until 1975.

"The first solo records were in great demand, just like those of the other Beatles," said Moers. But though The Beatles were essentially made up of individual musicians — they were no longer The Beatles. 

Time and time again throughout the 1970s rumors about the band's reunion emerged. Not even the former members themselves wanted to refute those rumors. 

In an interview, Lennon once spoke about the superhuman high expectations of fans: "They would expect to see God playing." He then wished each Beatles member individual happiness and added: "Whether collectively or not, we will see."

The Beatles, 1962 (dpa/picture-alliance)

The Beatles in 1962

'In the here and now'

It goes without saying that the reunion never did take place. But what would Lennon's musical and artistic work look like today? 

Would Lennon, who once wrote "Give peace a chance," dare to express himself politically in today's world?

"Lennon was the most authentic Beatle," thinks Moers. "He followed his guts. Everything was believable about him when he went into the studio."

According to Moers, Lennon often recorded his songs "in the moment he felt them, in the here and now."

Paul McCartney, on the other hand, would often draft his songs on the drawing board and think about what might be musically appealing, Moers said. 

A controversial couple: Yoko Ono and John Lennon

Personally, Moers believes Lennon had found his happiness. Ono, however, is still regarded by many as domineering and unapproachable. Many Beatles fans still blame her influence on Lennon as the reason behind the band's break up. 

"Yoko had a big influence on Lennon from the beginning," Moers said. 

Lennon recorded his first four albums together with Ono, who was also a singer and song writer. In Moers' opinion, Lennon was satisfied with their work. And the fans' grudge against Ono also subsided over time, as she was always inclined to please them, added the Beatles' expert.

But what remains is the love-hate relationship between Lennon and Paul McCartney — the two main songwriters of The Beatles.

"Both benefited from each other," said Moers. "Lennon saved McCartney from drifting into shallowness and McCartney made sure that it didn't get too weird."

Tschechien Street Art John Lennon in Prag (Petr David Josek/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

Still revered by fans, even during the coronavirus pandemic: The Lennon Wall in Prague

 

Adapted by Melissa Sou-Jie van Brunnersum. 

