 ′Peace is Power′: Yoko Ono′s works on show in Leipzig | Arts | DW | 03.04.2019

Arts

'Peace is Power': Yoko Ono's works on show in Leipzig

She is arguably the most hated woman in music history. Yet Yoko Ono is not only John Lennon's widow, she also stands alone as an artist. Her works spanning five decades are now on show in Leipzig.

  • A black-and-white photo of Yoko Ono (Yoko Ono/Greg Kadel)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    The Yoko Ono myth

    The Japanese-American conceptual artist was at some point considered "the most hated woman in America," since she was believed to have contributed to the break-up of the Beatles. Public appreciation of Ono's work has evolved over time. John Lennon's widow has not only preserved his legacy, she has also pursued her own innovative artistic career over the decades.

  • Composer Toshi Ichiyanagi (public domain)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    Rocking the avant-garde

    In 1956, Ono married Japanese composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, apparently against her parents' will. The couple stirred up New York's avant-garde scene until the musician decided to return to Tokyo. Yoko Ono followed him, but their relationship was already over; she was suffering from depression. She then met producer Anthony Cox in 1961.

  • Yoko Ono with Anthony Cox and daughter Kyoko Chan Cox (Foto: Getty Images)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    Without her daughter

    Cox supported the young artist financially and later became Ono's second husband. They had a daughter, Kyoko Chan Cox, in 1963. However, after she met John Lennon at an art show, she left the child with Cox, who vanished with Kyoko, joining a sect and living in hiding for years. Ono only got to see her daughter again in 1994.

  • Yoko Ono with installation 'Half-A-Room' in 1968 (Getty Images/Keystone/R. Jones)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    Invisible halves

    "Half-A-Room" is the name of a 1967 art installation. The work shows various objects of a bedroom cut in half and painted in white. Inspired by the increasingly estranged relationship she had with Cox, the artwork deals with the loss of one's integral identity. Ono's work often features empty spaces, inviting the viewer to complete them.

  • John Lennon, Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney (Getty Images/Keystone/M. Webb)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    The bad apple

    In 1968, John Lennon and Paul McCartney held apples at the premiere of the film "Yellow Submarine," symbolizing their newly formed company, Apple Corps. Fans saw the woman at Lennon's side as the apple that spoiled the Beatles' barrel. She started getting involved in the band's production process, showing up in the studio, which irritated the other Beatles. Many blamed her for the band's break-up.

  • John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the Bed-In for peace in Amsterdam (Imago stock&people)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    Give Peace a Chance

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono got married in 1969 and they used their honeymoon to protest against wars, holding two week-long Bed-Ins for Peace, one at an Amsterdam hotel and the other in Montreal. That's also where they recorded their most famous anti-war song, "Give Peace a Chance." As a protest, it was ineffectual, but the events remain a memorable demonstration of how Lennon was influenced by Ono.

  • Cover of Season of Glass (AP)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    Life is art

    Yoko Ono doesn't separate art from the rest of her life. The cover of her album "Season of Glass" offers a good demonstration of this. It shows Lennon's blood-covered glasses on the table of their apartment, with New York's skyline in the background. Released six months after Lennon's death, the work deals with Ono's grief.

  • Julian Lennon (left) and Sean Lennon (picture-alliance/PA Wire/I. West)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    Half-brothers

    Julian Lennon (left) is the son John had with his first wife, Cynthia. Yoko always tried to keep him out the picture. She also had a son with John. Sean Lennon (right) was 5 years old when his father was murdered in December 1980. The two Lennon boys both became musicians.

  • Yoko Ono in Mexiko Stadt (Getty Images/AFP/A. Estrella)

    Yoko Ono: art and protest

    Power and peace

    The artist born in 1933 will forever remain "the widow of John Lennon" in the public eye. She now presents her most extensive exhibition of works in a show titled "Peace is Power," held at Leipzig's MdbK museum from April 4 to July 7.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)


Yoko Ono has over 2,000 square meters (around 21,500 square feet) and three floors of exhibition space in the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts at her disposal. "Yoko Ono. Peace is Power" is the most extensive retrospective of the Japanese-American artist's work in Germany to date. As curator, Ono's long-time friend and confidante Jon Hendricks has been on site to ensure that everything is set up in the spirit of the eccentric artist.

On display are smaller objects, space-filling installations and sculptures by the 86-year-old Ono. With this one-woman show, the museum is showcasing Ono's entire artistic oeuvre since the 1960s. All sorts of media, including films, video works and her solo albums, are included in the exhibition, with rarely shown drawings also on display in Leipzig.

Ausstellung YOKO ONO. PEACE is POWER im MdbK (Yoko Ono)

"Keys to Open the Skies" in the Leipzig exhibition

'Give Peace a Chance'

Yoko Ono became famous in 1969 through her spectacular marriage to the Beatles' John Lennon. To this day, fans and music critics blame her for the split in the legendary band. Yet Yoko Ono was not merely the woman at Lennon's side, but an independent performance artist from an early age on — long before she met the famous Beatle.

Parts of the long lost film of the couple's legendary "Bed-in for Peace" in an Amsterdam hotel in March 1969 have just been discovered in a private archive. After their wedding, the couple famously spent a week in bed — inviting in the press and giving countless interviews in the name of "world peace." This was in the midst of the Vietnam War. The pictures went around the globe at that time, with the two repeating the week-long bed-in in Montreal in May.

Yoko Ono John Lenon Bed Peace 1969 (Getty Images/Central Press)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono at their "bed-in" in 1969

Privileged childhood in Japan

Yoko Ono was born on February 18, 1933 in Tokyo in the stately home of her grandparents. The family maintained good relations with the Japanese royal family. Money was not a concern of the family. Yoko — the name means "child of the sea" — grew up in a palatial-like home with 30 servants. She had little contact with her parents. Her father worked as a banker in California, with Ono not meeting him until the age of two when her mother moved with her children to the US.

As a child, Yoko witnessed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which later led to her involvement as a peace activist. Only after the end of the Second World War did her family return to Japan. There, she attended an elite school of the nobility, with the sons of Emperor Hirohito in the same class as Ono.

Her beginnings as a performance artist

As a young woman, she returned to the US and began studying at Sarah Lawrence College, just north of New York City. She was interested in philosophy, art and music composition, but she didn't last long in a college setting. She quit her studies in 1959 and immersed herself into the art scene of the Big Apple.

As an artist, she began working in experimental film and music, and became involved in the Fluxus movement, with its interdisciplinary community of artists, composers and poets who performed around the world in impromptu "happenings" in the 1960s and 70s. One of the leading figures in the movement was American composer John Cage, whom Ono accompanied on his tour of Japan in 1962.

From the beginning, Ono had considered herself to be an avant-garde performance artist who mixed genres in her work, often incorporating naked bodies as well as provocative acts. This was an integral part of her protest to "overcome social barriers that permanently marginalize women," she once wrote in a feminist pamphlet. In 1970, she shot a video titled Rape, in which a fly crawls over a naked woman's body for 23 minutes.

YOKO ONO. PEACE is POWER exhibition (Yoko Ono/Colin Davison )

"Helmets/Pieces of Sky" installation by Yoko Ono

The woman between the Beatles

In 1966, Ono met the Beatles guitarist John Lennonin England. He was visiting her London exhibition and became mesmerized by this independent artist. They married three years later. The artist couple released several albums devoted to the subject of peace. The newly founded Plastic Ono Band landed a world hit with "Give Peace a Chance" in 1969.

After John Lennon had largely retired from public life, his wife Yoko took over the business and, as an assets managers, saw to financial matters following Lennon's assassination in 1980.

She is now considered one of the richest women in the US. It has also contributed to her reputation as a "dragon lady" and to her dubious fame as the "most hated woman in rock history," as the German daily taz called her in 1996. To this day, she has been accused of having profited enormously from the popularity of her dead husband.

Joint art works

After Lennon's death, Yoko Ono made her first public appearance as an artist again in 1995 —  in her home country of Japan. Various museums in Germany and Great Britain showed retrospectives of her work in 2008 and 2009. In 2009, the Venice Biennale honored the Japanese artist with the Golden Lion for her life's work. In 2012 she received the Oskar Kokoschka Award in Vienna.

Objects from her installation We're all water shown in Sydney in 2013(Yoko Ono/Alex Davies)

Objects from her installation "We're all water" shown in Sydney in 2013

For her "Yoko Ono. Peace is Power" exhibition in Leipzig, the Japanese artist has invited German artists to develop an object which she will then fill with water. This is part of her performative concept, with which she turns her exhibits into "joint works of art." She developed such a "water event" back in in 1971 for an exhibition in Syracuse, New York.

Whether Yoko Ono will personally come from New York to Leipzig for the opening remains to be seen. The exhibition at the Museum für Bildende Kunst in Leipzig will be on show through July 7.

 

