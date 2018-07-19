 Bayreuth Festival 2018: The latest Wagner celebration begins | Music | DW | 25.07.2018

Music

Bayreuth Festival 2018: The latest Wagner celebration begins

Next year, superstar Anna Netrebko will sing in Bayreuth. But as the current season begins, visitors are looking forward to a new production of Wagner's "Lohengrin" — including a stage set designed by Neo Rauch.

Deutschland, Bayreuth: Postkarten bei den Richard-Wagner-Festspielen (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Schamberger)

On Wednesday, July 25, the familiar ritual begins: celebrity motorcade and onlookers, fanfares, then the opera. This time it's Richard Wagner's "Lohengrin" with conductor Christian Thielemann, stage director Yuval Sharon and sets and costumes by the German artist Neo Rauch and his wife Rosa Loy.

Three acts and two hour-long intermissions later, invited guests will congregate at the Bavarian state government's official reception. On August 29, the festival draws to a close with a performance of "The Valkyrie." In the five weeks in between, 32 performances, all Wagner, all the time.

And that's exactly as it has been — with only few interruptions — since the first Bayreuth Festival in 1876. For a composer to found his own festival and to create gigantic visionary works to fit — and then devise his own theater for their performance — was unheard of in those days, and hasn't been repeated on a similar scale since.

Angela Merkel and Joachim Sauer (picture alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, at Bayreuth in 2017

The guest list on the glamorous event's opening day include Chancellor Angela Merkel, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, Health Minister Jens Spahn, Christian Lindner, head of the FDP party, Monika Grütters, minister of state for culture, and Bavarian governor Markus Söder. Joining these political celebrities are nobles such as Duke Franz of Bavaria and Princess Gloria of Thurn und Taxis.

Read moreWhy the 2018 Bayreuth Festival could one-up 2017

Wagnerians  on the Green Hill

By day two of the festival, the celebrities have mostly moved on, and the festival is populated largely by committed Wagnerians or those just curious about the composer's work.

Apart from "Lohengrin," the playbill this year includes opera productions introduced in previous seasons: "Parsifal," conducted this time by Semyon Bychkov and staged by Uwe Eric Laufenberg; "Tristan and Isolde" under the musical direction of Christian Thielemann with stage direction by Katharina Wagner; "The Mastersingers of Nuremberg" with conductor Philippe Jordan and staging by Barrie Kosky; "The Flying Dutchman" as interpreted by director Jan Philipp Gloger and with Axel Kober in the orchestra pit; and finally "The Valkyrie," which for the first time in festival history is being performed apart from the four-opera "Ring" cycle. Here the famous tenor Placido Domingo is making his conducting debut in Bayreuth.

Temporarily upstaged

A sensational casting announcement one day before the festival began nearly eclipsed everything else for a moment: next year, star Russian soprano Anna Netrebko will sing the role of Elsa in two performances of "Lohengrin."

Anja Harteros (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Anja Harteros sings the role of Elsa this season

Nonetheless, the 2018 festival opens with its own strong cast including Georg Zeppenfeld as King Henry, Anja Harteros as Elsa and — in the role of Ortrud — Waltraud Meier.

The German soprano has near legendary stature in Bayreuth but hasn't appeared there in 18 years.

Two in the cast are giving their Bayreuth debuts, and both come from Poland: Tomasz Konieczny as Telramund and Piotr Beczala in the title role. 

Beczala had little time to prepare. About three weeks before the premiere, the singer Roberto Alagna, originally cast in the role, cancelled. The Pole then called off all other engagements, explaining that "Artistically, nothing better could happen. This production opens the festival, and it's a major role, even the title role — in a piece I've more or less mastered."

The support of conductor Christian Thielemann also helped. "Actually I'm here

because Christian believed in me," Beczala added.

Piotr Bescala (DW/H.C. von Bock)

Piotr Bescala had little time to prepare

Working in harmony

Christian Thielemann, who now with "Lohengrin" has conducted all ten of Richard Wagner's operas that are on the Bayreuth playbill, claims that his musical rendition has been inspired by the imagery in Neo Rauch's sets.

The well-known German artist, whose paintings sell for many millions, derived his inspiration, in turn, from Wagner's music. "For six years, Lohengrin has been a permanent guest in my atelier," said Rauch. "He now has air supremacy there. Listening to the music led to the images we see onstage."

Rauch has wrapped the stage in shades of blue, and his visual motifs include an old power plant. Meanwhile, the title character Lohengrin appears "in the trappings of an electrician one might have seen in the 1930s."

When asked about what it was like to work at the Bayreuth Festival with its troubled history and onetime close association with the Third Reich, Rauch added: "It's astonishing that this positive energy is released on contaminated grounds. You might say that we are performing a sort of exorcism."

Read moreHitler and the opera: Staging epic works to showcase power 

For his part, American director Yuval Sharon has not opted for a strong political statement but instead for quiet social commentary and a take on "Lohengrin" as a fairy tale.

"During the performance, we allow dreams to develop," said Sharon, "but not in a certain direction. It's more like a state of being where one cannot really separate reality from dream."

Neo Rauch (ZDF)

This is the first time Neo Rauch has designed the set for an opera production

New endeavors in the spirit of Wagner

The festival program is complemented by a short version of "The Ring of the Nibelung" for children. Festival director Katharina Wagner was proud to announce ten years of opera for children at the Bayreuth Festival.

The side-program introduced in 2017 called "Discourse Bayreuth" focuses this time on "Prohibitions in Art," with lectures and panels examining censorship, taboos and ideological dictatorship — including political correctness — as well as art's internal laws and limitations and the issue of artistic freedom.

Marking the 100th birthday of Friedelind Wagner on March 29, 2018, the lecture series also focuses on the granddaughter of Richard Wagner, who, in protest at the Wagners' close association with the Nazi Regime, was the only family member to leave Bayreuth and Germany.

In the spirit of Richard Wagner, who always called for new creative endeavors, the "Discourse Bayreuth" program also includes a world premiere. Based on an ancient legend, "der verschwundene hochzeiter" (The Bridegroom Disappeared) by Austrian composer Klaus Lang is the first piece of music commissioned by the Bayreuth Festival and only its second world premiere after "Parsifal" in 1882. It won't be performed in the Festspielhaus but in an old silent movie theater in downtown Bayreuth.

In 130 movie theaters — mostly in the German speaking regions but also in Lisbon, Portugal — Wagner fans can follow this year's opening day performance of "Lohengrin" on July 25.

  • Markgräfliches Opernhaus Bayreuth (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karman)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    A place of history and culture

    The renovation cost 30 million euros (34 million US$)- now the Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth shines brighter than ever. In addition to it being a museum, the Opera House is mainly used for concerts and drama performances during the summer months. Thus Bayreuth has a further touristic highlight next to Richard Wagner's Festspielhaus on the Green Hill.

  • Markgräfliches Opernhaus Bayreuth, Fassade (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung/Achim Bunz)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    A Baroque artwork

    The Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth was built between 1746 to 1750 by the leading theatre architect in Europe, Giuseppe Galli Bibiena, and his son Carlo. In 2012, UNESCO made the opera house a world heritage site as the most significant and best-preserved example of a Baroque theatre.

  • Markgräfliches Opernhaus in Bayreuth (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    The Margravine’s pet project

    The Margravine Wilhelmine of Brandenburg-Kulmbach wanted to turn Bayreuth into a brilliant cultural metropolis, and commissioned the building as part of her efforts. She was especially passionate about music.

  • Deutschland Wiedereröffnung Markgräfliches Opernhaus in Bayreuth (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    On a level with Europe’s best

    Lavish use of gold in the decoration defines the auditorium. In the center is the royal box. Where the building’s size and magnificence were concerned, the art-loving Wilhemine looked to the great European festival theatres of her era in Vienna, Dresden, Paris and Venice as models.

  • Markgräfliches Opernhaus Bayreuth (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karman)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    Baroque music and theatre

    The opera house officially opened in 1748 on the occasion of the marriage of Margravine Wilhemine’s only daughter, with the premiere of the Italian opera “Artaserse,” by Johann Adolph Hasse. In addition to operas, splendid pageants and dance performances took place in the Baroque theatre. Nowadays it remains a lively venue.

  • Bayreuth, Markgräfliches Opernhaus, Innenansicht nach der Restaurierung (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung/Heiko Oehme)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    A wealth of detail

    The auditorium of tiered boxes or loges, with its structure of wood and illusionistic painted canvas, is also considered unique in the world because of its profuse carvings and decorations. The opera house has survived in its original form – a stroke of luck, as Baroque ceremonial theatres were often built only for a single lavish performance.

  • Bayreuth, Markgräfliches Opernhaus, Innenansicht nach der Restaurierung (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung/Heiko Oehme)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    Loge theatre

    In Wilhemine’s era, candles lit up the tiered loges. In the late 19th century, King Ludwig II of Bavaria, who was in love with technology, had the first electric lighting installed. Ultimately, the Margravial Opera House was the reason Richard Wagner came to Bayreuth, although in the end it proved to be unsuitable for his ideas on staging.

  • Markgräfliches Opernhaus in Bayreuth (dapd)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    Restoring the original

    Before the overall renovation, a dark varnish covered the auditorium surfaces. That was, among other things, due to mistakes in restoration in the 20th century. Now that the later layers of paint and grime have been removed, the auditorium in 2018 has regained its old brightness and splendor.

  • Markgräfliches Opernhaus Bayreuth nach der Restaurierung (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung/Achim Bunz)

    Bayreuth’s Baroque Jewel: The Margravial Opera House

    The proscenium

    During the restoration of the proscenium arch stage, additions from the 1930s were also removed, so that, since the opera house reopened on April 12th, 2018, present-day audiences can experience it almost exactly as people did in Wilhemine’s times.

    Author: Frederike Müller


