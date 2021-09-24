Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Richard Wagner

The opera composer who lived from 1813 until 1883 created a new form of music drama - and a festival that has taken place in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth since 1876.

He was his own librettist, composer, stage director, designer and even designed the festival theater where his works are given their most authentic performances to the present day. A revolutionary in his youth and in some ways a political reactionary in his later years, Richard Wagner was also a prolific writer whose opinions remain hotly discussed. Most of all, Wagner was a visionary of music theater. The Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth has continued in a turbulent but unbroken tradition for over 140 years, and its performances are widely noted worldwide.

BAYREUTH, GERMANY - APRIL 11: A bronze portrait bust of German composer Richard Wagner, sculptured by artist Arno Breker, taken on April 11, 2010 in Bayreuth, Germany. The opera house is the place, where the annual Richard Wagner festival takes place during the summer season. A funeral service for Wolfgang Wagner, long standing festival director and great-grandson of German composer Richard Wagner will be hold on sunday the 11th of April 2010. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

7 facts about Richard Wagner, his music and his misadventures 24.09.2021

The mastermind behind the Bayreuth Festival was not as masterful in his personal affairs, and while his music was groundbreaking, his sociopolitical views were far from pretty.
OL: Die Leiterin der Bayreuther Festspiele, Katharina Wagner. OR: Juni 2021, Oksana Lyniv, geboren in Brody/Ukraine, studierte Dirigieren u. a. an der Hochschule für Musik Carl Maria von Weber in Dresden. UL: Angela Merkel bei der Eroeffnung der Bayreuther Festspiele 2021 im Festspielhaus in Bayreuth UR: Sängerin Jeakterina Gubanova als Venus bei den Bayreuther Festspielen.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 27.08.2021

After the 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID, this year's Richard Wagner bash is getting a whole new shine — largely thanks to the women in command.

Bayreuther Festspielen 2021 Szenen von: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

The Wagner festival: Why it is mythical 29.07.2021

Wagner fans go to great lengths to attend the Bayreuth event. The composer himself contributed to building the myth surrounding his opera festival.
FILE - A 19th century photograph of German composer Richard Wagner. Wolfgang Wagner, the grandson of composer Richard Wagner and the leader of the Bayreuth opera festival for more than half a century, died Sunday March 21, 2010, the festival said. He was 90. (ddp images/AP Photo/Trinquart, file) ** B/W ONLY **

Richard Wagner and the Jews 27.07.2021

The composer wrote antisemitic essays, but some Jewish artists played a special role in his life. Wagner's relationship with Jews remains a topic of debate.
Oksana Lyniv (43), Dirigentin aus der Ukraine. Der erklärte Höhepunkt der Bayreuther Festspiele ist gleichzeitig ein tatsächlich historischer Moment: Zum ersten Mal in 145 Jahren Festspielgeschichte wird eine Frau am Dirigentenpult von Bayreuth stehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women lead at the Bayreuth Festival 26.07.2021

The festival opened with an electrifying staging of Richard Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman," with singer Asmik Grigorian and conductor Oksana Lyniv outshining the men.
Juli 2021, Bayreuth+++Katharina Wagner, Chefin der Bayreuther Festspiele (c) Enrico Nawrath

Wagner festival director reveals plans for 2021 05.07.2021

After last year's cancellation of the Bayreuth festival due to the pandemic, what can the audience expect? We spoke to festival director Katharina Wagner.
Dirigentin Oksana lyniv

Oksana Lyniv, first female conductor at the Bayreuth Festival: 'A symbol of our time' 25.06.2021

The Ukrainian conductor is the first woman to head the orchestra at the Richard Wagner festival. She told DW how important a conductor's personality is to being successful.

ARCHIV - 20.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Das Richard-Wagner-Festspielhaus in Bayreuth. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

What to expect at the 2021 Bayreuth Festival 17.06.2021

In just shy of five weeks, Richard Wagner's famed festival takes off. Expectations are high, but the pandemic continues to cause uncertainty.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Hans von Bock Grammy für die Deutsche Oper Berlin? Rechte: Deutsche Oper Berlin

Deutsche Oper Berlin in line for a Grammy 12.03.2021

Berlin's largest music theater is nominated for a much-coveted Grammy in the "Best Opera Recording" category. Its entry: the early 20th-century opera "The Dwarf."
Oksana Lyniv und Dmitri Tcherniakov

The Bayreuth Festival to have a female conductor for the first time 23.09.2020

After skipping a year due to COVID-19, Richard Wagner's festival announces a star-studded performance in 2021. Conductor Oksana Lyniv will take the podium.
Jung-Siegfried / M.Koch Literatur: Sagen / Nibelungenlied. - Jung-Siegfried. - (Siegfried erlegt den Lindwurm). Farbdruck nach Max Koch (1859-1930). Aus: Max Koch und Andreas Heusler, Ur- vaeterhort, Die Heldensagen der Germanen, Berlin (Martin Oldenburg) o.J. (1904). |

A tale of sex und crime: Just who are the Nibelungs? 05.08.2020

A new production of Wagner's "The Ring of the Nibelung" at the Bayreuth Festival was called off for now. Time to take a look at the myth behind the work.
ARCHIV - 20.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Das Richard-Wagner-Festspielhaus in Bayreuth. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Three decades at the Bayreuth festival: personal account 27.07.2020

A lot is to be seen and heard in 29 seasons at the Wagner festival. This year's edition called off, DW's Rick Fulker has found the time to pull up memories.

19.06.2019, Bayern, Bayreuth: Die künstlerische Leiterin und Geschäftsführerin der Bayreuther Festspiele, Katharina Wagner im Festspielhaus. Foto: Nicolas Armer/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Bayreuth Festival without Katharina Wagner 29.04.2020

This season having already been cancelled, now festival director Katharina Wagner is forced to stay away from work – for health reasons. What does this mean for Bayreuth?
Bildnummer: 51624824 Datum: 06.09.2006 Copyright: imago/Karo Festspielhaus in Bayreuth, Gebäude, innen, Innenansicht; 2006, Bayreuth, Oper, Opern, Opernhaus, Konzerthaus; , quer, Kbdig, Einzelbild, Veranstaltungsorte, Deutschland, , Reisen, Bayern, Europa

Wagner music festival canceled over coronavirus concerns 01.04.2020

Another pillar of Germany's culture has been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis: the Bayreuth Festival. Here is a look back at the past crises that disrupted the renowned event featuring Richard Wagner's works.
Steephen Gould (Tannhäuser), Elena Zhidkova

Bayreuth 2019: A very good year – even without Netrebko 27.08.2019

With a successful staging, a spectacular re-casting, a difficult primadonna, and an overbooked conductor — it was a colorful season at the Bayreuth Festival.
Tobias Kratzer Der Theaterregisseur Tobias Kratzer in der Deutschen Oper an der Bismarckstraße in Berlin Charlottenburg. für die Spielzeit Foto: Doris Spiekermann-Klaas | Verwendung weltweit

Bayreuth Festival: A Tannhäuser that goes beyond the love-sex dilemma 25.07.2019

The Bayreuth Festival opens with Richard Wagner's "Tannhäuser." Director Tobias Kratzer told DW how he sees the play as being more about artistic aspirations than the Romantic conflict between pure and profane love.

Show more articles