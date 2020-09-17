Visit the new DW website

Neo Rauch

Neo Rauch is a German artist, who was born in 1960 in Leipzig in former East Germany. His paintings are known for linking biographical issues with the politics of industrial alienation.

Neo Rauch grew up with his grandparents after his parents died in a train accident when he was only four weeks old. They both studied at the Leipzig Academy for Visual Arts, where Rauch would also go on to study. He returned to the Leipzig Academy as a professor from 2005 to 2009. Rauch is considered to be an important representative of the New Leipzig School and was influenced by socialist realism.

17.09.2020, Saarland, Tholey: Nach ihrer Fertigstellung wurden die drei von dem Künstler Gerhard Richter gestalteten Chorfenster der Abteikirche Tholey erstmals der Öffentlichkeit präsentiert. Foto: Oliver Dietze/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Gerhard Richter's windows for Germany's oldest monastery revealed 17.09.2020

It is German artist Gerhard Richter's latest, and perhaps the last, major work: the windows for Tholey Abbey. Here's a look at other famous artists' window designs.
02.10.2018, Berlin: Schauspielerin Julia Jentsch erhält von Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier im Schloss Bellevue den Verdienstorden der Bundesrepublik Deutschland. Unter dem Motto Kultur verbindet zeichnet Bundespräsident Steinmeier zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit 29 Bürgerinnen und Bürger mit dem Verdienstorden der Bundesrepublik Deutschland aus. Die Ausgezeichneten haben sich durch außerordentliche künstlerische Leistungen oder durch herausragendes ehrenamtliches oder kulturpolitisches Engagement um Deutschland verdient gemacht. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Culture Connects': 29 artists receive German order of merit 02.10.2018

Ahead of Germany's national day, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented honors to 29 prominent personalities in the cultural world for their achievements. He also underlined the importance of freedom of art.
25.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Pressefotografen stehen vor dem Festspielhaus und fotografieren die Ankunft der Gäste. Die Richard-Wagner-Festspiele 2018 beginnen mit der Neuinszenierung des Lohengrin. Vom 25. Juli bis zum 29. August kommen wieder Klassikliebhaber aus aller Welt nach Bayreuth, um fünf Wochen lang auf dem Grünen Hügel Richard Wagners Opern zu hören. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The Bayreuth Festival wraps up another season 29.08.2018

A "Lohengrin" of vivid imagery, a "Mastersingers" with clever direction and a widely panned conducting premiere by time-tested singer Placido Domingo were the highlights of the year. And what lies ahead?
***ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST BIS 25.07.2018 16.00 UHR**** Bayreuther Festspiele 2018: Lohengrin Musikalische Leitung: Christian Thielemann, Inszenierung: Yuval Sharon, Bühne und Kostüme: Neo Rauch & Rosa Loy

Between the reeds and the power plant: 'Lohengrin' at the Bayreuth Festival 26.07.2018

The Wagner Festival opens the season with a production dominated by powerful images and strong voices – meeting with loud ovations for the soloists and only polite applause for the production team.
ARCHIV - 25.07.2016, Bayern, Bayreuth: Postkarten werden vor der Eröffnung der Richard-Wagner-Festspiele vor dem Festspielhaus zum Verkauf angeboten. Die Wagner-Festspiele zeigen in diesem Jahr einen Tag vor Beginn erstmals eine Uraufführung einer neuen Oper. (zu dpa «Uraufführung bei den Bayreuther Festspielen» vom 05.05.2018) Foto: Timm Schamberger/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bayreuth Festival 2018: The latest Wagner celebration begins 25.07.2018

Next year, superstar Anna Netrebko will sing in Bayreuth. But as the current season begins, visitors are looking forward to a new production of Wagner's "Lohengrin" — including a stage set designed by Neo Rauch.
ARCHIV 2015****Der Leipziger Maler Arno Rink spricht am 24.07.2015 auf einer Pressekonferenz in der Kunsthalle Rostock (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) über seine Werkschau, die am 25.07.2015 eröffnet wird. Bis zum 18.10.2015 werden rund 100 Werke des Vertreters der Leipziger Schule gezeigt. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Leipzig School artist Arno Rink dies, aged 76 06.09.2017

He was Neo Rauch's art teacher and an influential member of the Leizpig School. The art pioneer painted up until his death despite his severe illness - and his final work remains unfinished.

NEO RAUCH – Gefährten und Begleiter: Neo Rauch © Uwe Walter | Weltkino Filmverleih GmbH#

Close-up on Neo Rauch 13.02.2017

Neo Rauch came to fame for his vast paintings with healthy portions of realism. The Leipzig artist opened his studio to a camera team. The result is a documentary about a painter with both feet on the ground.

Nur für die abgesprochene Berichterstattung verwenden! Neo Rauch Copy Weltkino Filmverleih

Influential painter Neo Rauch revealed in new documentary 03.02.2017

He's one of Europe's most successful contemporary artists. The documentary "Neo Rauch - Gefährten und Begleiter" by Nicola Graef offers insights into the life of the media-shy star of the New Leipzig School.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe | 27.01.2017 27.01.2017

Meike Krüger puts equipment for winter fun sports to the test. Plus: Giorgio Armani’s latest collection, and a new documentary about Neo Rauch provides insights into the reclusive artist’s life.  
Bildergalerie Leipziger Schule Neo Rauch

The Leipzig School: A history of art 02.10.2015

The term 'Leipzig School' referred to famous painters who lived in the eastern German city when communist East Germany still existed. After 1989, the next generation - the New Leipzig School - quickly shot to fame.
ARCHIV - Der Künstler Neo Rauch steht am 24.05.2014 in seiner Ausstellung «Neo Rauch. Das grafische Werk - Dritter Teil» in Aschersleben (Sachsen-Anhalt) vor der Zeichnung «Das Messen». Die dritte Neo-Rauch-Schau in Aschersleben (Salzlandkreis) hat binnen elf Monaten rund 4000 Besucher erreicht. Foto: Jens Wolf/dpa (zu lah «Neo-Rauch-Schau in Aschersleben mit 4000 Besuchern - Neue Pläne» vom 03.05.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Neo Rauch exhibition conquers Berlin 02.10.2015

Neo Rauch is the shining star of the New Leipzig School. His paintings, drawings and prints are hot in demand on the international art market. Key works are currently on show in Berlin.
2. Dr.Seltsam.jpg: Combination bicycle workshop/bar, Dr. Seltsam. Copyright: Maeshelle West-Davies

Leipzig: the new Berlin? 02.01.2013

The eastern German city of Leipzig has been gaining attention as a hub for young, creative people, and it’s even been called the new Berlin. But can it actually dethrone the capital?
Besucher betrachten das Gemaelde Wo sind die Naegel und die Installation Jet-Lag with Jet-Bag von Henriette Grahnert in der Ausstellung Made in Leipzig im Schloss Hartenfels in Torgau, Sachsen, am Mittwoch, 4. April 2007. Die Kulturstiftung Leipzig praesentiert 70 Werke von 29 Kuenstlern der Neuen Leipziger Schule. Der Hauptteil der Exponate ist in den letzten 10 Jahren entstanden und befindet sich im Besitz der oesterreichschen Sammlung Essl aus Klosterneuburg/Wien. Die Ausstellung ist vom 5. April bis 31. Okt. 2007 taeglich geoeffnet.(AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz) ----Visitor look at the painting Wo sind die Naegel (where ar the nails) and the installation Jet-Lag with Jet-Bag by Henriette Grahnert in the exhibition Made in Leipzig in Torgau, eastern Germany, Wednesday, April 4, 2007. The Leipzig Art Association presents 70 works by 29 artist of the New Leipzig School from April 5 to Oct. 31, 2007. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)

Visit Leipzig - city of music, art and life 26.09.2011

The former East German city of Leipzig has a reputation for some of the most exciting new art. It was the home of musical greats Bach and Bartholdy and remains a breeding ground for contemporary art and life.
Neo Rauch (*1960) Waldbahn, 2002 © Courtesy: Galerie Eigen + Art, Leipzig und Berlin, VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2005 Sammlung Scharpff Benutzung des Fotos nur im Zusammenhang mit der Ausstellung Geschichtenerzähler in der Hamburger Kunsthalle vom 10.04.- 21.08.05

Leipzig and Munich celebrate Neo Rauch's 50th birthday 20.04.2010

Parallel exhibitions opened this week in Germany to mark the 50th birthday of Neo Rauch. He is one of the country's most important living painters, and a de facto ambassador for modern German art.
ARCHIV - Der Leipziger Maler Neo Rauch steht in Leipzig vor seinem Bild Vorführung (Foto vom 06.09.2006). Rauch gibt nach gut drei Jahren seine Vollzeitstelle als Professor an der Hochschule für Grafik und Buchkunst (HGB) Leipzig Ende Februar 2009 ab. Sowohl die Hochschule als auch Rauch seien aber an einer Weiterarbeit interessiert und suchen neue Möglichkeiten, heißt es aus der Hochschule. Der 48-jährige Rauch gehört zu den Wegbereitern der sogenannten Neuen Leipziger Schule. Foto: Waltraud Grubitzsch dpa/lsn (zu lsn 4199 vom 29.05.2008) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Early Neo Rauch patrons discuss 'magic and mystery' of his art 18.04.2010

Don and Mera Rubell began collecting art as newlyweds in New York City in 1964. They have collected steadily ever since, traveling the globe to acquire contemporary art works that appeal to their personal aesthetic.
Altes Rathaus (1556); Architektur; Europa; Europe; Fassade; Giebel; Markt; Marktplatz; Museum; People; Personen; Platz; Querformat; Rathausturm; Renaissance; Renaissancerathaus; Satteldach; Straßencafe; Uhrturm; architecture; clock tower; facade; front; gable; market; museum; place; square

Leipzig - a city of history and culture 06.04.2010

From Napoleon to J.S. Bach and Neo Rauch - the eastern German city of Leipzig has been shaped by some of the most important figures in recent and modern history.
