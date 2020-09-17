Neo Rauch is a German artist, who was born in 1960 in Leipzig in former East Germany. His paintings are known for linking biographical issues with the politics of industrial alienation.

Neo Rauch grew up with his grandparents after his parents died in a train accident when he was only four weeks old. They both studied at the Leipzig Academy for Visual Arts, where Rauch would also go on to study. He returned to the Leipzig Academy as a professor from 2005 to 2009. Rauch is considered to be an important representative of the New Leipzig School and was influenced by socialist realism.