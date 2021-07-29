Visit the new DW website

Bayreuth Festival

The Bayreuth Festival is dedicated exclusively to the operatic works of German composer Richard Wagner. The five-week series of performances begins each year on July 25 in Bayreuth.

The concept of the Bayreuth Festival stemmed from Richard Wagner himself as a performance venue for his largest-scale work, "The Ring of the Nibelung." Wagner (1813-1883) launched the festival in 1876, and only works by him have been staged there ever since: the Ring cycle, "Parsifal" and five other operas. All performances take place in the Bayreuth "Festspielhaus," a theater Wagner specifically designed to create the optimal blend of orchestral and vocal sound required for his works. On opening day, the Bayreuth Festival is a glamorous social event attended by Germany's cultural and political elite. Most of the performances each season are sold out years in advance.

Bayreuther Festspielen 2021 Szenen von: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

The Wagner festival: Why it is mythical 29.07.2021

Wagner fans go to great lengths to attend the Bayreuth event. The composer himself contributed to building the myth surrounding his opera festival.
Juli 2021, Bayreuth+++Katharina Wagner, Chefin der Bayreuther Festspiele (c) Enrico Nawrath

Wagner festival director reveals plans for 2021 05.07.2021

After last year's cancellation of the Bayreuth festival due to the pandemic, what can the audience expect? We spoke to festival director Katharina Wagner.
Dirigentin Oksana lyniv

Oksana Lyniv, first female conductor at the Bayreuth Festival: 'A symbol of our time' 25.06.2021

The Ukrainian conductor is the first woman to head the orchestra at the Richard Wagner festival. She told DW how important a conductor's personality is to being successful.

ARCHIV - 20.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Das Richard-Wagner-Festspielhaus in Bayreuth. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Three decades at the Bayreuth festival: personal account 27.07.2020

A lot is to be seen and heard in 29 seasons at the Wagner festival. This year's edition called off, DW's Rick Fulker has found the time to pull up memories.

25.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Pressefotografen stehen vor dem Festspielhaus und fotografieren die Ankunft der Gäste. Die Richard-Wagner-Festspiele 2018 beginnen mit der Neuinszenierung des Lohengrin. Vom 25. Juli bis zum 29. August kommen wieder Klassikliebhaber aus aller Welt nach Bayreuth, um fünf Wochen lang auf dem Grünen Hügel Richard Wagners Opern zu hören. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Travel tips for Bayreuth – Wagner, Wilhelmine, and wheat beer 25.07.2019

Once a year Bayreuth rolls out the red carpet for the Wagner Festival. If you haven't got a ticket, a visit to the northern Bavarian city is still worthwhile.
***ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST BIS 25.07.2018 16.00 UHR**** Bayreuther Festspiele 2018: Lohengrin Musikalische Leitung: Christian Thielemann, Inszenierung: Yuval Sharon, Bühne und Kostüme: Neo Rauch & Rosa Loy

Between the reeds and the power plant: 'Lohengrin' at the Bayreuth Festival 26.07.2018

The Wagner Festival opens the season with a production dominated by powerful images and strong voices – meeting with loud ovations for the soloists and only polite applause for the production team.
*****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg In drei Aufzügen Musikalische Leitung Philippe Jordan Inszenierung Barrie Kosky Bühne Rebecca Ringst Kostüm Klaus Bruns Licht Franck Evin Video Regine Freise Dramaturgie Ulrich Lenz Chor Eberhard Friedrich

Richard Wagner's 'Mastersingers' given a grim-funny take in Bayreuth 26.07.2017

The issue of anti-Semitism has long been delicately danced around at the Richard Wagner Festival, but stage director Barrie Kosky tackles it straight on - with results that make one stop and think.
Gäste kommen am 25.07.2014 zur Eröffnung der Bayreuther Festspiele auf dem Grünen Hügel in Bayreuth (Bayern) vor dem Festspielhaus an. Die Richard-Wagner-Festspiele sind eines der wichtigsten kulturellen und gesellschaftlichen Ereignisse Deutschlands. Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa

Scandals in Bayreuth: A brief history of cancelations at the Wagner Festival 06.07.2016

It was a last-minute upset, but not unusual for the Bayreuth Festival. Conductor Andris Nelsons called off his opening night performance and will be replaced by Hartmut Haenchen. Here's a history of Bayreuth drop-outs.
Bildnummer: 54330687 Datum: 20.08.2010 Copyright: imago/CTK Photo Andris Nelsons, music director, performs with Bimingham symphony orchestra, during Dvorak s Prague festival, on Friday, August 20, 2010. Birmingham Symphony Orchestra perfoms Wagner s opera Lohengrin overture, Beethoven s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No.5 and Dvorak s Symphony No.9 From the New World. (CTKxPhoto/StanislavxZbynek) PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Kultur People Aktion kbdig xcb 2010 quer o0 Dirigent Bildnummer 54330687 Date 20 08 2010 Copyright Imago CTK Photo Andris Nelsons Music Director performs With Symphony Orchestra during Dvorak S Prague Festival ON Friday August 20 2010 Birmingham Symphony Orchestra performer Wagner S Opera Lohengrin Overture Beethoven S Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No 5 and Dvorak S Symphony No 9 from The New World CTKxPhoto StanislavxZbynek PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Culture Celebrities Action shot Kbdig 2010 horizontal o0 Conductor

Star conductor Andris Nelsons leaves legendary Wagner festival in dispute 30.06.2016

Three and a half weeks before opening day, conductor Andris Nelsons has surprisingly cancelled his contract with the famous Bayreuth Festival. Both parties agreed to otherwise remain silent on the issue.
Wilhelminische Damen aus dem ersten Akt des Parsifal von Stefan Herheim unterhalten sich am 19.05.2013 beim Tag der offenen Tür vor dem Königsportal des Festspielhauses auf dem Grünen Hügel in Bayreuth (Bayern), dessen Gerüst mit fotorealistischen Planen verdeckt ist. Foto: David Ebener/dpa (zu dpa-lby Wagners Festspielhaus öffnet seine Pforten vom 19.05.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Drilling for controversy: the Bayreuth Festival 24.07.2013

Celebrities and Wagnerians are in Bayreuth for the Wagner Festival from July 25 until August 28. The new "Ring" production by stage director Frank Castorf is certain to generate controversy.
** ARCHIV ** Die Richard-Wagner-Bueste des Bildhauers Arno Breker nahe des Festspielhauses auf dem Gruenen Huegel in Bayreuth, aufgenommen am 17. Juli 2007. Der Streit um die Nachfolge beim der Leitung der Bayreuther Festspiele hat eine ueberraschende neue Wendung genommen: Wie die Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung am Montag, 25. August 2008, berichtet, hat Nike Wagner, eine der Urenkelinnen von Richard Wagner, den international renommierten belgischen Intendanten Gerard Mortier fuer eine gemeinsame Kandidatur um die kuenftige Macht auf dem Gruenen Huegel gewonnen. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz) --- ** FILE ** The Richard Wagner bust by German sculptor Arno Breker stands in a park near the festival opera house Festspielhaus in Bayreuth, southern Germany, Tuesday, July 17, 2007. The composer started his yearly Wagner Festival in Bayreuth in 1876. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)

Israeli orchestra breaks boycott to perform at 2011 Bayreuth Festival 07.10.2010

In Israel, there is an unspoken ban on performing the works of anti-Semitic composer Richard Wagner. The announcement that an Israeli orchestra will perform at the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth has caused a stir at home.
ARCHIV - Das Festspielhaus auf dem Gruenen Huegel in Bayreuth, Bayern, aufgenommen am 28. Aug. 2008. Einen Tag vor der Premiere ist der Tarifkonflikt bei den Bayreuther Festspielen so gut wie beendet. Nachdem sich die Gewerkschaft ver.di und die Leitung der Festspiele am Donnerstagabend, 23. Juli 2009, auf den ersten Tarifvertrag fuer die rund 170 Buehnentechniker geeinigt hatten, stand am Freitag nur noch die Unterschrift des Verwaltungsrates aus. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz) ** zu APD4484 ** -- A general view of the festival opera house in Bayreuth, Germany, during a break of the Persifal opera performance on Thursday evening, Aug. 28, 2008. Trumpets blasted and actors, musicians and artists applauded as Wolfgang Wagner bid farewell Thursday to the Bayreuth opera festival founded by his grandfather, composer Richard Wagner, after 57 years at the helm. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)

Bayreuth Festival closes with tribute to director Schlingensief 30.08.2010

The Bayreuth Festival is bound with tradition and founder Richard Wagner's vision for the event. But it closed this year with a tribute to festival innovator Christoph Schlingensief and a glimpse of changes to come.
**IN ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER AKTUELLEN REDAKTIONELLEN BERICHTERSTATTUNG UEBER DIE BAYREUTHER FESTSPIELE 2009**Ein von den Bayreuther Festspielen herausgegebenes Probenfoto zeigt Irene Theorin als Isolde, rechts, und Robert Dean Smith als Tristan, links, in der Oper Tristan und Isolde von Richard Wagner. Die 98. Richard-Wagner-Festspiele werden am Samstag, 25. Juli 2009 unter der neuen Leitung von Katharina Wagner und Eva Wagner-Pasquier in Bayreuth eroeffnet. (AP Photo/Bayreuther Festspiele GmbH, Enrico Nawrath, 2009)**NO ARCHIVE**MANDATORY CREDIT**Undated photo provided by the Bayreuther Festspiele shows singer Irene Theorin in the role of Isolde,right, and singer Robert Dean Smith as Tristan, left, during a rehearsal of the opera Tristan and Isolde by Richard Wagner. The 98th Richard Wagner festival under the new direction of Katharina Wagner and Eva Wagner-Pasquier will be inaugurated in Bayreuth, Saturday, July 25, 2009. **EDITORIAL USE ONLY**

Bayreuth festival draws to a close, rings the changes 28.08.2009

The world's most famous opera festival, the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, ends Friday. This year marked a new departure for the traditional event - are its troubles now behind it?
Katharina Wagner, Intendantin der Bayreuther Festspiele, beantwortet waehrend einer Pressekonferenz am Mittwoch, 22. Juli 2009, in Muenchen Fragen zum Thema Public Viewing und Webstream-Angebot im Rahmen der Festspiele. (AP Photo/Uwe Lein) -- Katharina Wagner, artistic director of the Bayreuth Wagner festival, answers questions during a press conference in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday, July, 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Uwe Lein)

Dark history still haunts Bayreuth Festival 25.07.2009

Katharina Wagner and Eva Wagner-Pasquier debut as directors at this year's Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, opening on July 25. They're out to brighten up a festival that has a rather dark past.