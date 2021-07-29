Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Bayreuth Festival is dedicated exclusively to the operatic works of German composer Richard Wagner. The five-week series of performances begins each year on July 25 in Bayreuth.
The concept of the Bayreuth Festival stemmed from Richard Wagner himself as a performance venue for his largest-scale work, "The Ring of the Nibelung." Wagner (1813-1883) launched the festival in 1876, and only works by him have been staged there ever since: the Ring cycle, "Parsifal" and five other operas. All performances take place in the Bayreuth "Festspielhaus," a theater Wagner specifically designed to create the optimal blend of orchestral and vocal sound required for his works. On opening day, the Bayreuth Festival is a glamorous social event attended by Germany's cultural and political elite. Most of the performances each season are sold out years in advance.
It was a last-minute upset, but not unusual for the Bayreuth Festival. Conductor Andris Nelsons called off his opening night performance and will be replaced by Hartmut Haenchen. Here's a history of Bayreuth drop-outs.