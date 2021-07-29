The Bayreuth Festival is dedicated exclusively to the operatic works of German composer Richard Wagner. The five-week series of performances begins each year on July 25 in Bayreuth.

The concept of the Bayreuth Festival stemmed from Richard Wagner himself as a performance venue for his largest-scale work, "The Ring of the Nibelung." Wagner (1813-1883) launched the festival in 1876, and only works by him have been staged there ever since: the Ring cycle, "Parsifal" and five other operas. All performances take place in the Bayreuth "Festspielhaus," a theater Wagner specifically designed to create the optimal blend of orchestral and vocal sound required for his works. On opening day, the Bayreuth Festival is a glamorous social event attended by Germany's cultural and political elite. Most of the performances each season are sold out years in advance.