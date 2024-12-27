  1. Skip to content
Baltic cable 'sabotage': Finland says 'we know who did it'

Teri Schultz
December 27, 2024

Suspected sabotage of the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia has led NATO members Estonia, Finland, and Sweden to pledge joint efforts to enhance military presence and secure Baltic infrastructure. DW's Teri Schultz reports.

