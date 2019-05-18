 Austrian government on verge of collapse as EU election looms | News | DW | 21.05.2019

News

Austrian government on verge of collapse as EU election looms

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is to nominate a caretaker government. He faces a vote of no-confidence in the wake of a scandal that saw the wholesale removal of coalition party politicians.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna (Reuters/L. Foeger)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, after consultations with President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday, announced he would appoint a new caretaker government to be in place for three months.

Kurz, who faces a vote of no-confidence on Monday, was forced to call for new elections in September after his government's coalition partner, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), was wiped out in the wake of a video scandal that forced Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to resign on Saturday.

The vote of no-confidence was originally slated to take place this week but has been moved back to Monday, "to give space to the EU election campaign," according to Wolfgang Sobotka, the speaker of Kurz's conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).

Austrians will vote in the EU-wide poll on Sunday.

Watch video 03:56

Kurz's uncertain future

Nominations will come Tuesday evening at the latest

Kurz said that he will submit names for the caretaker government by Tuesday evening at the latest, adding that the transitional government will be in place for about three months.

Should Kurz lose Monday's vote, President Van der Bellen would then appoint a new interim chancellor.

Government implodes in the wake of damning video

Kurz, whose ÖVP holds 61 of the parliament's 183 seats, was toppled after a damning video of Strache — offering political favors in exchange for help in boosting the FPÖ's election campaign ahead of national elections to a woman purporting to be the niece of a Russian oligarch when they met in Ibiza, Spain — was published on Friday.

Watch video 01:38

Austria's chancellor pulls plug on governing coalition

In the wake of the video Strache was forced to resign, and after Kurz fired Interior Minister Herbert Kickl on Tuesday the remainder of the FPÖ's members resigned in protest.  

The FPÖ held a number of important cabinet positions, heading the interior, defense and labor ministries. Foreign Minister Karin Kneissel, who was nominated by the FPÖ but is not a party member, will remain in her post.

President stresses 'disturbing immorality' and 'responsibility of government'

Speaking of the importance of caretaker government appointments, Van der Bellen, who is affiliated with neither party, said, "let us not forget that there has been a massive betrayal of trust as a result of this disturbing image of immorality from Ibiza."

Van der Bellen urged Kurz to appoint "impeccable experts" to the interim ministerial posts. He also called on lawmakers to work together, saying, "this is about calm, reason, and last but not least, the responsibility of government."

js/jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:14

Austria: Vice Chancellor Strache steps down over video

