Australia ends direct aid to Palestinian Authority

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said there was concern the PA was financing activities Australia "would never support." Australia will instead send its aid to the UN Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinian Territories.
Australia on Monday announced it had ended direct aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) government over concerns the funds could be used to assist Palestinians convicted of political violence.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia would no longer be giving its yearly funding of A$10 million (€6.9 million, $7.5 million) to the World Bank's trust fund for Palestinian recovery and development.
Read more: What would Donald Trump ending US aid mean for Palestinians?
"I wrote to the Palestinian Authority on May 29, to seek clear assurance that Australian funding is not being used to assist Palestinians convicted of politically motivated violence," Bishop said in a statement.
"I am confident that previous Australian funding to the PA through the World Bank has been used as intended," Bishop said. "However, I am concerned that in providing funds for this aspect of the PA's operations there is an opportunity for it to use its own budget to activities that Australia would never support," she continued.
Prospect of peace undermined
"Any assistance provided by the Palestine Liberation Organization to those convicted of politically motivated violence is an affront to Australian values, and undermines the prospect of meaningful peace between Israel and the Palestinians," Bishop said.
The money will instead go to the United Nations' Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinian Territories, which provides vulnerable Palestinians with access to health care, food, water, improved sanitation and shelter.
Read more: Opinion: An anniversary, an embassy, and the destructive power of Donald Trump
The UN fund assists 1.9 million people and around three-quarters of its money is spent in Gaza, where living conditions have deteriorated as tensions with Israel continue to build following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
US mulling aid cut
Australia's move comes as the United States also considers ending funding to the PA over hundreds of millions of dollars in payments made to Palestinian prisoners in Israel.
Some of the prisoners convicted of political violence are serving jail time for killing Israeli soldiers and civilians, which has led Israel to condemn the PA for funding terrorists.
Read more: Jerusalem: Three things to know
In March, the US government passed a law that halted the delivery of some financial aid to the Palestinians due to stipends being paid to families of Palestinians killed or jailed in clashes with Israel, a move praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Palestine has defended the payments, with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas saying Palestine had "a social responsibility to look after innocent people affected by the incarceration or killing of their loved ones."
law/kms (AFP, AP, dpa)
A meeting of the United Nations Security Council has been called after US President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The US move has sparked fears of regional unrest. (07.12.2017)
Israel is preparing for further unrest after Palestinian factions called for a "Day of Rage." A wave of protest followed US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. (08.12.2017)
Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem could spark a "third intifada," Hamas leaders say. But what exactly is an intifada, and what did the first two mean for the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians? DW has the facts. (07.12.2017)
Donald Trump is threatening to cut off US aid to the Palestinian territories. The move, which follows his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, could have dire consequences for people in Gaza and the West Bank. (04.01.2018)
Jerusalem is at the center of competing claims and ideologies, as well as demographic changes and power grabs. DW examines why the city is so contested and Israel's policy in East Jerusalem. (07.12.2017)
Israeli troops have opened fire on Palestinian protesters, killing at least seven and injuring hundreds. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting along the Israel-Gaza border. (06.04.2018)
Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured and at least 15 killed by Israeli security forces facing down land protests on the Gaza-Israel border. Germany has seconded the United Nation's calls for restraint. (31.03.2018)
US President Donald Trump has tweeted the US may withhold aid money to the Palestinian Authority because it is "no longer willing to talk peace." A Palestinian spokesman responded that Jerusalem was "not for sale." (03.01.2018)
The EU has promised an extra €42.5 million to Palestinians for state-building efforts. The aid comes after the US decision to withhold millions in funding from the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees. (31.01.2018)
The flames and fighting in the Gaza Strip after the opening of the US Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem are evidence of the dangerous and destructive power of President Donald Trump, says DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (14.05.2018)