 Opinion: Time for high-emitting Australians to vote for real climate action | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Opinion: Time for high-emitting Australians to vote for real climate action

DW reporter Stuart Braun fled catastrophic Australian bushfires in 2009. Since then climate extremes have only intensified. With leaders slow to act, voters must force change at the ballot box on May 21, he writes.

A woman stands outside a house with fire in the distance

Australians are facing more extreme heat and wildfires but climate change has been low on the election agenda for politicians

After two years of the most catastrophic, climate-induced flooding and wildfires in modern Australian history, one might expect global heating to be a defining issue in the federal election on May 21.

But as an Australian visiting home from Germany for the first time in four years, it's been shocking to watch mainstream politicians barely discuss, let alone commit to, ambitious climate mitigation targets. 

Months before I first emigrated from Australia in 2009, I had fled my house in the hills as the devastating Black Saturday fires killed more than 100 people across the next valley. In the decade since, these extreme weather events have only intensified. 

The world's driest inhabited continent, Australia is among the nations most vulnerable to climate change. East coast towns were submerged by once-in-a-millennium floods in March and April. Around 90% of the Great Barrier Reef succumbed to yet another mass bleaching event this year due to heat stress.

Polls show that most Australians want government to take action to mitigate worsening climate impacts. Yet those demands have barely registered in debates ahead of the election. 

Climate protestors holding signs saying: climate action now and stop adani

Polls show a majority of Australians want climate action

So why are Australian lawmakers silent on climate?

For one, Australia is the world's second-biggest exporter of coal, the world's dirtiest fossil fuel. It might be a dying industry, with new renewable energy half the price of coal or gas power in Europe. But the country's all-powerful mining lobby continues to work to limit emission reductions — and an exit from fossil fuels.  

As the country burns and waterfront mansions wash into the sea, neither the ruling coalition government — comprising the conservative Liberal Party and National Party — nor the opposition Labor Party want to threaten mining jobs, especially in key marginal seats that could decide the election.

While a market-driven energy transition is happening at home — renewables provided five times more power than gas in 2021 — action to limit global heating has been a political poisoned chalice, and an issue that collapsed successive governments during the so-called climate wars.

Climate wars derail action

A decade ago, myself and my climate-conscious friends rejoiced when the governing Labor Party instituted a carbon pricing system and a super tax on mining industry profits.

But such rare ambition was immediately rolled back when the Liberal Party's arch climate sceptic, Tony Abbott, was elected prime minister in 2013. 

A photo of DW reporter Stuart Braun

Stuart Braun, DW reporter

Now led by Liberal leader Scott Morrison — the man who infamously cuddled with a chunk of coal in parliament — the ruling coalition has become a global climate pariah. Australia ranks last in the world in terms of its level of climate action. 

So, I wasn't surprised to watch Morrison in 2019 hail approval for the mammoth Adani coal mine — which could pump out the equivalent of 8 years of Australia's entire greenhouse gas emissions —before wildfires torched over 24 million hectares (60 million acres) across southeast Australia.

Though the coalition did finally commit to net-zero by 2050 at the UN climate conference in November, it did so kicking and screaming. It was the last OECD country to make the pledge, which itself relies heavily on carbon credits as opposed to actual emission cuts.

Main challenger ducks climate commitment

Not even center-left Labor, tipped to win the election, are willing to take accept a free hit on climate. Their emissions reduction targets fall well short of what's required to meet the Paris climate goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) of warming. 

And Labor has said no Australian coal power plants will be closed any time soon. "Whilst people want to buy our coal we'll sell them our coal," said one Labor candidate recently. 

The shadow of losing a supposedly unlosable election in 2019 after fighting on a strong climate platform still looms large. 

Voters could end the climate wars

This election is pivotal for the majority of Australians who want greater climate ambition. 

For younger voters who fear worsening extreme weather, there is some hope in the form of an emerging group of climate-conscious independent candidates known as the "teals." Most of them women, they are tipped to take several coalition seats in the big cities — due in part to frustration over climate inaction.

A woman smiles to the camera

Allegra Spender is one of the climate-conscious teal independents

The teals are commonly backed by pro-climate billionaire, Simon Holmes a Court, whose Climate 200 group wants a parliament where "climate science denial and vested interests" no longer "delay meaningful action on climate change."

The election will be tight, and if the independents somehow hold the balance of power, they can force the ruling party's hand on climate — some are promising a bold 60% emission cut and an 80% renewable energy target by 2030. 

Labor, at the very least, matches the teals on renewables — even if it wants to export coal indefinitely. 

Australians have some of the highest per person carbon emissions on Earth, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls their government a last "hold out" on climate action. On May 21, it's time voters took a stand for the future of their children — and the planet. 

Edited by: Jennifer Collins

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire

    Black Saturday

    Record temperatures, record fires

    The Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria were the deadliest in Australia's history. They came on the heels of a record heat wave — with scorching temperatures reaching the mid-40s Celsius (around 113 degrees Fahrenheit) for several days before the blazes started. In the dry heat, all it took was a spark to ignite an apocalyptic firestorm.

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire 2009 in Victoria

    Black Saturday

    Many fires to fight

    As many as 400 individual fires broke out on February 7, 2009. When it was all over, they had killed 173 people and razed 2,133 homes in addition to hundreds of other buildings. Whole towns had been annihilated. In many cases, people who had lost everything did not return to rebuild.

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfires 2009 in Victoria - survivor David Barton

    Black Saturday

    Post-traumatic stress

    David Barton's home in Marysville, Victoria, burned down during the Black Saturday bushfires. He and his then-wife survived but the traumatic experience still haunts him and contributed to the eventual failure of his marriage. He wasn't alone. Many other couples who lived through the events split up. Eventually, he returned to Marysville alone.

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire 2009 in Victoria

    Black Saturday

    Walls of fire

    Fanned by strong winds, the firefronts of bushfires can grow to more than 100 meters (328 feet) high. In such extreme situations, flight is the only option. Some of those who tried to defend their homes using their garden hoses during the Black Saturday fires were later found dead in their yards, some with melted garden hoses still in their hands.

  • A man on a quad inspects a still smoking forest after a bushfire burned much of it down.

    Black Saturday

    Thank you, climate change

    Bushfire weather in Australia has become more frequent over the past 30 years, and Australia's climate commission has concluded that: "The intensity and seasonality of large bushfires in southeast Australia appears to be changing, with climate change a possible contributing factor."

  • Australia | Black Saturday bushfire 2009 in Victoria

    Black Saturday

    Not a new phenomenon

    But fires as such are not a new phenomenon on the world's driest inhabited continent. And since they have always been a fact of life, Australia's fauna and flora have adapted to these conditions. Species that can deal with fires and their aftermath have thrived.

  • Australia: Leaves on a eucalyptus tree

    Black Saturday

    Resist and fuel

    Eucalyptus is one such species. The trees are true survivors when it comes to bushfires. But they don't just survive; they even promote fires. In fact, eucalyptus leaves contain an oil with such a high degree of octane that it can be used as fuel. The eucalyptus fares better in blazes than other trees, so fires help it eliminate competition.

  • Black kite

    Black Saturday

    Firestarter

    Several birds of prey, including the black kite, take this a step further. They pick up burning branches from existing fires and drop them elsewhere to start new ones. As the flames spread, they drive small rodents and birds out of hiding, making it easy for the "firehawks" to catch them.

  • Three months after the devastating bushfire of 2009, new green sprouts in an otherwise still charred and desolate landscape.

    Black Saturday

    Quick rebirth

    Many fire-resistant plants, including some eucalyptus, posess a lignotuber. This thick woody section at their base contains buds from which new stems can sprout. They also store starch, which provides fuel for the plants to grow when they cannot photosynthesize. This allows them to rebound quickly after a fire.

    Author: Harald Franzen


DW recommends

UNESCO defers 'in danger' decision for Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Australia successfully lobbied to prevent a downgrade of the Great Barrier Reef's World Heritage status. The reef attracts 5 million tourists annually and supports roughly 70,000 jobs.  

WWW links

Black Summer