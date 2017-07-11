Australia: Sydney sees torrential rains, residents asked to evacuate homes

The city of Sydney in southeastern Australia received torrential rain on Thursday, as swollen rivers caused flooding and threatened homes.

Sydney already reached its annual average rainfall in the first three months of 2022, a spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology told broadcaster 7News.

Which areas are affected?

With rising water levels, residents in the city's south and southwestern suburbs were asked to evacuate for safety. The situation is especially dangerous in the southern suburbs of Woronora and Bonnet Bay.

New South Wales Emergency Services issued warnings for heavy rains in the southern and central parts of the state.

"We have seen exceptionally sharp, short bursts of rain that have created significant flash flooding events around parts of the Illawarra," New South Wales State Emergency Service Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin told reporters.

"We ask the community to continue to be vigilant. This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly," he added.

Authorities also warned of unstable ground and overflowing dams.

"The ground is saturated, rivers are full, the dams are at capacity," Dean Story from the New South Wales State Emergency Service told the dpa news agency.

The rains are expected to slow down over the weekend and pick up again from Tuesday.

State emergency services said they had so far responded to more than 680 calls for help from people affected by the weather.

Extreme weather in Australia

A month ago, Australia's east coast was hit by severe flooding. The states of New South Wales and Queensland were hit the hardest.

The historic flooding destroyed many homes and buildings, and killed more than 20 people. Meteorologists said it was the wettest start to the year in Sydney since weather records began in 1858.

Australia has been particularly affected by extreme weather conditions over recent years. In January, many parts of the country faced a sweltering heat wave with temperatures of more than 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in western regions.

The extreme weather is driven by the La Nina weather system, with climate change worsening its impacts.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Rain and flash floods On Monday, the streets of Lismore in the state of New South Wales were flooded. Meteorologists had warned of flash floods and wind gusts of up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour. Although the waters have receded somewhat since then, dozens of districts remain on high alert.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures City of 'broken hearts' Lismore has been hit particularly hard. The small town in the far east of Australia has recorded the worst flooding in its history. Numerous buildings, shops and streets were destroyed. Mayor Steve Krieg also lost everything: his house and grocery shop were submerged. "There are broken hearts everywhere in this city, just like mine," he said.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Arduous cleanup Sarah Fish worked in one of the destroyed shops in Lismore. Now she's helping with the cleanup in the city's central business district. The New South Wales administration announced it would send 400 additional helpers to the region to support people on the "very, very long road" of cleaning up and rebuilding.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures High water levels Ballina Road in Lismore was also flooded. A sign shows the height of the water level during the last record flood in 1974. Meanwhile, in the capital, Sydney, people are preparing for the next bout of torrential rains.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Blocked roads In Cabarita, also in New South Wales, floods are blocking the road. But at least the rains have stopped. The water came with deadly force — at least 13 people have died in the floods so far.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Australia to face more extreme weather In Chinderah, those who cannot help themselves are brought to safety by boat. Scientists have said climate change will cause more floods, bush fires, cyclones and droughts on the continent. "Australia is at the forefront of severe climate change," Hilary Bambrick of the Queensland University of Technology told the AFP news agency. Author: Claudia Dehn



tg/sms (dpa, Reuters)