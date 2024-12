12/12/2024 December 12, 2024

The islamist rebels of HTS take Damascus, the disgraced dictator flees to Moscow. Can Syria be reborn out of the rubble and thrive after 14 years of civil war? Is there a chance for democracy and lasting peace? Our guests: Kristin Helberg (Syrien-Expertin), Ali Fathollah-Nejad, (Nahost-Experte), Maissun Melhem (DW)