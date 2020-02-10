Assad forces retake key Syrian highway

Russia-backed Syrian government troops regained control of the important M5 highway for the first time in eight years, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.

The M5 links the Syrian capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, and runs through the cities of Hama and Homs. Sections of the road have been in rebel hands since 2012.

The remaining section of the M5 was within the Rashideen al-Rabea area near Aleppo, which Syrian government forces retook on Tuesday, according to the observatory.

It is another victory for Assad's government troops since it launched an offensive against Syria's last rebel-held pockets in December last year.

There has also been fierce fighting in recent days around Idlib — one of the last strongholds of anti-regime fighters, as well as home to hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people trying to escape the fighting.

Tensions build between Russia and Syria

Tension between Syria and Turkey has been growing as regime forces, aided by Russia, continue their push north. Turkey says the advance will force more displaced people over its border.

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels on Tuesday downed a helicopter, believed to belong to the Syrian government in the town of Nairab, in the Idlib region, reported Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.

It comes a day after regime forces killed five Turkish soldiers deployed in the region, despite a ceasefire arrangement between Turkey and Russia in January.

The war in Syria, which started with a popular movement against Assad's rule that was brutally repressed, has killed more than 380,000 people in nine years and displaced around half of the country's population.



Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Nowhere to seek shelter Many Syrian families have been forced to leave Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of forces opposed to President Assad, and some — like this woman and her children — struggle to find refuge.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Constant fear of airstrikes Idlib has been the site for multiple airstrikes from Turkish forces, and pro-regime forces backed by Russia. Here, smoke is seen billowing over the town of Bsaqla, in the southern countryside of the province.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Rubble and glass Assad's troops, with Russian air support, are trying to capture the province in what they call "the final battle." Here, a Syrian man tries to clear rubble at a damaged ward in a hospital that was hit by a reported regime air strike.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Making do with little Idlib has been left devoid of any infrastructure, forcing families into refugee camps at the Turkish border. There, too, there is little in the way of resources and organization to make a normal life — and future — possible.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Sprawling tent town According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 people have been displaced from Idlib. This drone shot shows tents at a camp hosting families who have been displaced due to the attacks carried out by Assad regime and Russia.

Idlib: Syria's last remaining rebel stronghold Facilities in short supply Rescuers are kept busy bringing in new patients, but medical authorities say there are no clinics left in the south of the province to treat the injured.



kmm/ng (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

