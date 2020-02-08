Russian airstrike kills civilians in Syria's Aleppo province attack

Russian and Syrian-government airstrikes in the village of Abyan, Aleppo province, Syria, killed nine civilians, including six children on Monday morning, as the coalition continues its bombardment to drive out opposition fighters.

The attack on the civilians came as Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces waged an offensive in Aleppo province to retake a key highway, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The death toll of nine on Monday morning added to the at least 20 killed in the past 24 hours in Aleppo and neighboring Idlib provinces by Russian airstrikes, according to the Observatory.

Ibrahim al-Hajj, a spokesman for the White Helmets rescue team, told the dpa news agency that most of the killed and wounded were Syrian refugees who had fled for their lives from Aleppo's countryside during the latest round of attacks. "The situation is really tragic," he added.

The death toll from the attack could rise, due to several people still trapped under rubble and others rescued but in a critical condition, said the Observatory.

Syria, backed by Russia, has been waging a campaign since December 2019 to try and take back the last rebel-held territory located in Idlib and parts of the nearby Aleppo region.

The latest bout of violence has killed more than 350 civilians and sent some 586,000 fleeing towards relative safety near the Turkish border.

kmm/ng (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.