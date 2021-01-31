Visit the new DW website

Aleppo

Aleppo is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and was the largest city in Syria before the Syrian civil war broke out. However, during the conflict it suffered massive destruction.

The city of Aleppo became almost synonymous with the horrors of the civil war in Syria. It was the worst-hit city in the conflict, suffering almost complete devastation and a huge exodus of residents. After a four-year long stalemate, Syrian government forces recaptured the entire city in December 2016. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Aleppo.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Rescue workers extinguish a fire cause by an explosion in the town of Azaz in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province,on January 31, 2021. - A car bomb killed at least four people, including three civilians, in the Turkish-held northern town of Azaz in war-torn Syria today, a war monitor said. The attack, which occurred near a cultural centre, also wounded more than 22 others, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (Photo by Nayef Al-ABOUD / AFP) (Photo by NAYEF AL-ABOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Syria: Car bomb attacks kill several civilians in rebel-held north 31.01.2021

A woman and child were among those killed when a car bomb exploded in the city of Azaz, monitors said. A separate blast targeted a checkpoint in northern Syria, which is controlled by Turkish-backed rebels.
***ACHTUNG: Bilod nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Rescue of zoo animals from the Magic World amusement park near Aleppo, Syria | 19.07.2017 | Cobanbey, Turkey | A rapid response team of FOUR PAWS is organising the rescue of about a dozen wild animals trapped in the destroyed Magic World amusement park near Aleppo. A local team in Syria was providing food supply and basic medical care, as well as preparing a convoy to transport the animals out of immediate danger near Turkey, while a FOUR PAWS international team was organising for the truck with the animals to cross the border between Turkey and Syria at the Cobanbey (promounced Chobanbey) and to deliver the rescued animals to their temporary accommodation at Karacabey rescue centre near Bursa. On 19.07.2017 the FOUR PAWS team spent several hours at the checkpoint near Cobanbey expecting news from the other side and preparing logistics for the transfer to Karacabey. Unfortunately due to intense fights around Idlib and Saraqib (west of Aleppo, very close to where the Magic World park is) the team from Syria could not leave for the border.

The vet who rescues animals from war zones 24.02.2020

What happens to zoo animals caught in the crossfire of violent conflict? A veterinarian who works in war zones around the world tells DW about some of his most difficult missions.
10.02.2020, Syrien, Maarat Al-Numan: 6161334 10.02.2020 A Syrian army soldier stands near a traffic sign in the city of Maarat al-Numan, located on the M5 international Damascus-Aleppo highway and liberated from Islamic State militants during the the Syrian military operation, 33 km south of Idlib, Syria. The Syrian army has restored full control over the M5 highway linking the capital Damascus with Aleppo for the first time since 2012. Dmitriy Vinogradov / Sputnik Foto: Dmitriy Vinogradov/Sputnik/dpa |

Assad forces retake key Syrian highway 11.02.2020

Bashar Assad's forces reclaimed an important highway that links Syria's capital, Damascus, with Aleppo. It is another important gain for the regime in recent weeks.
IDLIB, SYRIA - FEBRUARY 9: Smoke rises after Russian and Syrian regime forces carried out airstrikes in northwestern SyriaÄôs Idlib de-escalation zone, killing at least 17 civilians, on February 9, 2020. The White Helmets said areas near IdlibÄôs city center and villages were targeted. Ibrahim Dervis / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russian airstrike kills civilians in Syria's Aleppo province attack 10.02.2020

Heavy Russian and regime bombardment of northern Syria killed nine people, a war monitor reported on Monday. Several Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian army shelling, according to Turkish officials.
A Turkish military convoy of tanks and armoured vehicles passes near the city of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, near the Syria-Turkey border, on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Syria: Assad's forces 'seize' crossroad town as Turkey sends convoy into Idlib 08.02.2020

Syrian forces claim to have seized the highway junction town of Saraqeb near Idlib, capital of the last major rebel enclave in Syria. Since Friday, neighboring Turkey has dispatched 430 military vehicles into the region.
A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Syria: Clashes near Aleppo, children's plight highlighted 02.02.2020

Insurgents using car bombs have attacked Syrian troops on Aleppo's western edge. State media claimed four primed vehicles were destroyed before reaching targets. UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for de-escalation.

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for victims from under the rubble of a destroyed building that hit by Syrian government and Russian airstrikes, in the northern town of Maaret al-Numan, in Idlib province, Syria, Monday, July 22, 2019. Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a busy market in a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria has killed at least 16 people. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) |

Syria: Russia denies responsibility for deadly air strikes 22.07.2019

Russia's Defense Ministry dismissed activist reports that it had carried out the strikes in a rebel-held area of Idlib province. The United Nations considers the area one of the most dangerous regions in the world.
ein Stück handgefertigte Lorbeerseife aus dem syrischen Aleppo Syrien Bilder für das Euromaxx-Projekt Planet Berlin © Lena Ganssmann

Syria: Aleppo soap bazaar 16.05.2019

The production method of John Al Haddad's soaps sold in his Schöneberg store, has not changed for centuries: the natural product is a sublime combination of pure olive and laurel oil.
John Al Haddad in seinem Geschäft Lorbeerseife Syrien Bilder für das Euromaxx-Projekt Planet Berlin © Lena Ganssmann

Planet Berlin: Gentle skin care from natural products 16.05.2019

Syrian John Al Haddad sells traditional soaps from Aleppo, most derived from olive and laurel oil, in his Schöneberg store.
14.04.2019, Syrien, Kafr Hamrah: Ein Mann steht zwischen zerstörten Gebäuden in der Ortschaft Kafr Hamrah nahe Aleppo. Der syrische Aufstand begann am 15. März 2011 mit friedlichen Protesten gegen die Regierung. Deren Sicherheitskräfte gingen mit Gewalt gegen Demonstrationen vor, woraus sich ein Bürgerkrieg entwickelte. Mittlerweile sind in dem Konflikt nach UN-Schätzungen mehr als 400 000 Menschen getötet worden. Foto: Hafzi Mohamed/BERNAMA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Syria: Jihadis kill dozens of government soldiers in Aleppo 27.04.2019

Syrian government forces and Iranian militiamen came under attack shortly after midnight in the northern province of Aleppo. One of the jihadi groups involved in the assaults is linked to al-Qaida.
FILE PHOTO- An Israeli air force F-15 fighter jet flies during an exhibition as part of the graduation ceremony of air force pilots at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Syrian army says Israeli strikes hit targets in Aleppo 28.03.2019

Suspected Israeli warplanes have struck several Iranian and Syrian government targets in Aleppo, according to state television. If confirmed, it would be the first Israeli strike in Syria since January.
25.02.2017 ALEPPO, SYRIA - FEBRUARY 25: A girl holds a teddy bear in the Syrian town of Al Bab after the town center has been entirely freed from Daesh terrorists by Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish military as a part of the Operation Euphrates Shield in Aleppo, Syria on February 25, 2017. FSA members continue to clean land mines and traps, placed by Daesh terrorists. The Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield began on August 24, 2016 to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border using Free Syrian Army fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets. Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Opinion: Haunting images of Aleppo and Madaya are why Syrians still need help 14.03.2019

International donors have pledged aid to Syria as the conflict there enters its ninth year. Marianne Gasser, former head of the Red Cross delegation in Syria, knows how vital immediate help is from personal experience.
Imad Alarnab hands a falafel to a couple who walk by his pop-up restaurant (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

How a Syrian chef in London brings relief to refugees 27.12.2018

Imad Alarnab was a star chef in Syria until he had to flee the war-stricken country. Now based in London, he's introduced locals to Syrian food, using the profits to help people back home. Marianna Karakoulaki reports.

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JULY 31, 2018: UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura talks to reporters on Day 2 of the 10th international meeting in the Astana format at the Radisson Blu Resort and Congress Centre to discuss the situation in Syria. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS Foto: Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS/dpa |

UN Syria envoy slams Astana peace talks as 'missed opportunity' 29.11.2018

Staffan de Mistura criticized the peace talks brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey for not breaking the stalemate. Separately, Syria urged the West to lift sanctions in order to help migrants return.
(181125) -- ALEPPO, Nov. 25, 2018 (Xinhua) -- A wounded man is carried to a hospital in Aleppo, Syria, Nov. 24, 2018. At least 44 civilians suffered suffocation as a result of a rebel attack with poisonous gas in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Saturday, state TV reported. The rebels fired projectiles stuffed with poisonous gas on the al-Khalidiyeh and Zahraa neighborhoods as well as the Nile Street in Aleppo city, said the report. It said 44 people suffered suffocation and were taken to the hospitals, adding that two of them are in critical conditions. The TV, meanwhile, aired footages from inside one of the hospitals in Aleppo, showing doctors rushing to help the wounded people. A doctor said the situation of the patients are stable, noting that a child had to be taken to the intensive care unit. The type of the poisonous gas couldn't be identified immediately. Some reports said it's chlorine gas. The rebels in the countryside of Aleppo city have repeatedly targeted the city with mortar shells. But it's the first instance in a while since the state media accused the rebels of firing shells with poisonous gas as the namesake capital city of Aleppo was fully liberated from the rebels in 2016 except the western and northern countryside. During the more than seven-year war, the rebels and the Syrian government side traded accusations of chemical weapons in the battles. In 2013, officials of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrived in Syria to monitor the dismantlement of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, after Damascus officially joined the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Convention. The Syrian government said that the Western-backed rebels resorted to chemical weapons to frame the Syrian government and draw in foreign intervention. (Xinhua/Stringer) (clq) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Chemical arms watchdog wants to probe alleged Aleppo gas attack 26.11.2018

The head of the OPCW says the watchdog agency is mulling a mission to Syria to probe an alleged poison gas attack. The agency now has powers to assign blame — to the chagrin of Syria and Russia.
A woman breathes through an oxygen mask after what the Syrian state media said was a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, Syria November 24, 2018. Picture taken November 24, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE

Russia bombs militants after Aleppo 'chlorine' attack 25.11.2018

Russian warplanes have struck rebel targets thought to have been behind a toxic gas attack on Aleppo that left dozens of people needing hospital treatment. Moscow accused militants of firing shells containing chlorine.
