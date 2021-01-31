Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Aleppo is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and was the largest city in Syria before the Syrian civil war broke out. However, during the conflict it suffered massive destruction.
The city of Aleppo became almost synonymous with the horrors of the civil war in Syria. It was the worst-hit city in the conflict, suffering almost complete devastation and a huge exodus of residents. After a four-year long stalemate, Syrian government forces recaptured the entire city in December 2016. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Aleppo.
Syrian forces claim to have seized the highway junction town of Saraqeb near Idlib, capital of the last major rebel enclave in Syria. Since Friday, neighboring Turkey has dispatched 430 military vehicles into the region.
International donors have pledged aid to Syria as the conflict there enters its ninth year. Marianne Gasser, former head of the Red Cross delegation in Syria, knows how vital immediate help is from personal experience.