Aleppo is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world and was the largest city in Syria before the Syrian civil war broke out. However, during the conflict it suffered massive destruction.

The city of Aleppo became almost synonymous with the horrors of the civil war in Syria. It was the worst-hit city in the conflict, suffering almost complete devastation and a huge exodus of residents. After a four-year long stalemate, Syrian government forces recaptured the entire city in December 2016. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Aleppo.