 Asparagus craze in Germany during the coronavirus crisis

Meet the Germans

Asparagus craze in Germany during the coronavirus crisis

As spring blooms in Germany, locals excitedly count the days until they can eat their favorite vegetable: asparagus. Turns out not even a pandemic can dampen desire for the white stalks, as DW's Meet the Germans learned.

White asparagus on a plate (picture-alliance/dpa/Creativ Studio Heinemann)

Daydreams in Germany these days are often filled with white asparagus stalks — plain, with ham, with butter, with hollandaise sauce, pan-fried, boiled, baked. Each preparation offers its own pleasures, and many Germans swear by their own tried-and-true recipe.  

They also know not to buy asparagus without first performing the definitive "squeak test." It's the sound of asparagus that confirms freshness; if you rub two fresh stalks together, they squeak!   

Once home, if the stalks don't go straight into the cooking pot. they should be wrapped in a damp kitchen towel and placed in the fridge in the crisper, where they'll keep for two to three days.

Watch video 03:01

Asparagus: An ode to Germany's favorite vegetable

Do without asparagus? No way!

This year, with coronavirus raging around the world and movement restrictions in place, many Germans were worried that there would not be enough field workers to harvest the crop — around 300,000 seasonal laborers come from Eastern Europe annually to get the job done.

"The asparagus harvest is at stake!" wrote one of Germany's major tabloids in mid-March. Amidst the chaos of life in times of coronavirus, would Germans not be able to at least take comfort in their favorite spring delicacy?

The German government eventually decided to allow up to 40,000 seasonal workers to enter the country in both May and June, despite travel restrictions.

  • Sign advertising fresh asparagus (picture alliance/L. Halbauer)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    Take the 'Asparagus Road'

    When makeshift stalls and signs advertising fresh asparagus pop up along the roadside, Germans know it's "Spargelzeit," the brief asparagus season. Over a few weeks, people go wild with asparagus dishes and every restaurant has a special asparagus menu. In North Rhine-Westphalia, 140 farms have mapped out a distinctive culinary route they've called the "Spargelstrasse" (Asparagus Road).

  • asparagus on display (DW/D. Breitenbach)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    Crisp, slender spears

    Customers have a choice of different qualities, the most expensive being the stalks that are straight, have a length of about 22 centimeters and tightly closed tips, followed by less-perfect spears – too thin, bended – or even broken. No fuss: some stalls sell ready-peeled asparagus, as unlike the green variety, white asparagus must be peeled.

  • Asparagus salesman in roadside stall (DW/D. Breitenbach)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    Perfect, broken or peeled

    Germans can never seem to get enough of the slender white stalks only available for a few weeks each year: the season begins in mid April and invariably ends on June 24. Supermarkets, farms, farmer's markets and roadside vendors categorize and price the vegetable according to length and tips. In 2018, customers paid an average of €5.48 ($6.18) for a kilo of white asparagus.

  • Ham, asparagus and potatos on a dish (Imago/Strussfoto)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    A classic dish

    The "vegetable of kings" is traditionally served with melted butter or creamy rich Hollandaise sauce, boiled new potatoes and thin slices of cold ham. From soups, tartes and omelettes to schnapps, there's no limit to people's creativity when it comes to asparagus.

  • An asaparagus tip breaks through the soil (Getty Images/AFP/S. Bozon)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    Asparagus history

    Asparagus was a delicacy even in ancient times. Roman historian Marcus Porcius Cato described its cultivation in his book "De agri cultura." King Louis XIV had asparagus grown in Versailles in 17th century France. In 1852, a cannery in the German town of Brunswick started canning asparagus: Finally, it was available year-round.

  • Three men harvesting asparagus (Imago/R. Unkel)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    Harvested by hand

    The stalks grow under long mounds of heaped soil, and unlike green asparagus, they need to be harvested before they reach the sunlight. It is labor-intensive work, as every single stalk is harvested by hand. In 2017, many thousands of workers — mainly from Romania and Poland — cut some 129,600 tons of white asparagus in Germany during the short season.

  • Young woman with a crown holding asparagus in a field (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stein)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    Queen of the stalks

    In spring, asparagus-growing regions all over Germany invariably crown a new asparagus queen. The young women, often growers' daughters, promote and represent the seasonal delicacy. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which is the most populous in Germany, requires "candidates to be between 18 and 25 years old and definitely independently mobile so they can cover events on their own."

  • Deutschland entdecken Spargel (DW)

    Germany's love affair with asparagus, the 'vegetable of kings'

    A museum of its own

    A museum in the Bavarian town of Schrobenhausen is dedicated solely to the royal vegetable. Opened in a 15th century tower in 1985, the museum was turned into the only European Asparagus Museum six years later. The exhibits shine a light on everything asparagus, including agriculture, history, literature, art and curios, including the above tongs.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Asparagus farmer Peter Wermes, whose farm in Cologne DW's Rachel Stewart visited last year for the "Meet the Germans" series, is glad to say his situation never looked that dire: "I am in the fortunate position that the 15 seasonal workers I always employ from Poland and Romania arrived here early, at the end of March. I am very grateful; I have enough people to harvest my fields."

Normally most of Wermes' harvest is bought by restaurants. However, the coronavirus forced dine-in establishments to close their doors for weeks. "Some offered takeaway food, including asparagus dishes, but they didn't buy much," he said. 

However direct sales to customers in his farm shop has helped even out the balance sheet. "At first, I was very skeptical whether in times of crisis, people would even be interested in such a relatively high-quality product," he said. 

Spargelbauar Wermes in Köln-Zündorf (Jürgen Lowis)

Peter Wermes runs an asparagus farm outside Cologne, in western Germany

White or green? An easy question for Germans

But Wermes says it stands to reason that people have been willing to shell outpeople have been willing to shell out for the vegetable: "They couldn't travel anywhere, couldn't go out, had more time, spent more time cooking meals —so there has been plenty of demand for asparagus."

The demand is not color-blind, however. "The Germans are special because they prefer white asparagus; the green variety has no more than a 10% market share here," Wermes said.  

As for what's at the root of Germany's asparagus obsession, Wermes believs it's all about the onset of spring.

"Asparagus is the first spring vegetable, nature is awakening, trees are green and budding. People crave what is fresh, and asparagus happens to be available very early," he explained.

But for many Germans, asparagus season ends all too soon — on June 24, or the feast day of Saint John the Baptist (Johannestag), to be precise. The plants and the soil must have time to recover to ensure a plentiful harvest the following year. So Germans can still enjoy asparagus dishes for another month — even with coronavirus.

Peter Wermes, 50, started growing asparagus in 1996 on the Wermes Asparagus and Strawberry Farm in Zündorf, a district on the outskirts of in the city of Cologne.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, and check out DW's cartoon series That's so German for a humorous take on German culture and stereotypes.

Watch video 01:47

Germany flies in seasonal workers to harvest asparagus

German idioms involving salt: The soup is too salty; you must be in love

Once known as "white gold," salt is an essential element of life. No wonder it's trickled into language and German idioms. Oversalting, for instance, is seen as a sign that you're in love... (11.03.2020)  

A 'German superfood' for every month of the year

Don't be fooled by marketing labels! "Superfood" is just another buzzword to boost product sales and prices. But since Germans are going chia, here are a few regional products we should be eating more of. (15.01.2020)  

German idioms in challenging times

From stiff ears to cups of tea and the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, Germans use vivid idioms of encouragement in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. (27.03.2020)  

Meet the Germans  

