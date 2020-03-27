  1. Skip to content
CultureGermany

German idioms in times of crises

Dagmar Breitenbach
54 minutes ago

From stiff ears to cups of tea and the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, Germans use vivid idioms of encouragement when the going gets tough.

https://p.dw.com/p/3a3P3

The German language is rich in expressive, to-the-point idioms that involve numbers, tools, clothing, colors, food and much more.

Cheer up and good luck: In these difficult times, heavily overshadowed by war, economic uncertainty and climate issues that have adversely affected many peoples' lives, encouraging and sometimes optimistic phrases are called for.

While bleibt gesund, or "stay healthy," remains a common farewell these days, people are being encouraged to keep their chin up otherwise too. Click on the above picture gallery to find out what else Germans say when talking on the phone, speaking to friends or neighbors across the street, or in emails.

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram ofor more Meet the Germans videos head to  YouTube  or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

This text is an updated version of an article originally published in March 2020. 

Go to homepage