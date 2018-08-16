As Robert De Niro turns 75, fans await his latest hitman role

Is Robert De Niro the best American screen actor? Some movie critics, especially those who remember the 1970s and 80s, would unequivocally say yes. They'd say the question is pointless. Who could possibly compare?

One thing is certain: the New York-born actor has made so many masterful appearances on the big screen, won so much praise, and received so many awards that it would be impossible to leave De Niro's name off the list of America's best movie actors.

Read more: Martin Scorsese is still cinema's master storyteller

Immortal Duo: Scorsese and De Niro

Above all, it's the eight films De Niro shot for director Martin Scorsese that have made him immortal — Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Casino, to name but a few.

From the early years, De Niro showed his brilliance as a solid but slender character who could oscillate between sensitivity and violence. Entire scenes played out on his face.

De Niro is often praised by other actors for his charisma and skill. He could convey meaning just by moving an eyebrow, slightly raising the corner of his mouth or wrinkling his forehead. This came in handy as his career first got off the ground, when De Niro was mainly cast in gangster and mafia films, often in brutal and violent roles.

He used variants of these subtle acting skills in the second half of his career, where he tried his hand at several comedies.

Read more: Robert De Niro says 'F*** Trump' twice on live TV

From gangster flicks to rom-coms

Not everything De Niro touched succeeded though. After his great films with Scorsese, there were about a dozen films in which the great actor seemed to rest on his laurels. Sometimes his facial expressions suddenly appeared a little too routine and prepared. Even so, De Niro was still convincing in amiable roles.

The comedy Meet the Parents reaped millions at the box office, and in Midnight Run or Analyze This, De Niro left audiences in stitches. Even in supporting roles, the character actor shone through — his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown must be singled out for mention.

New Yorker through and through

The American has been awarded two Oscars, one as best supporting actor in The Godfather II and one for his brilliant role as a boxer in Raging Bull.

Read more: Raging Bull Jake LaMotta dies, age 95

Several other times he's won nominations for many of Hollywood's top awards. Even so, the American west coast is not his favorite playground. A New Yorker through and through, De Niro grew up there with his favorite director Martin Scorsese and made many of his best films there.

It was in New York that De Niro, a media shy actor who shuns interviews, established the Tribeca Film Festival in 2002 with producer Jane Rosenthal. Named after the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, it has become one of the most successful events of its kind.

Ninth Scorsese film: "The Irishman"

As De Niro celebrates his 75th birthday on Friday, his gift to his fans is his first collaboration with Scorsese for many years. Once again in the role of a hitman, De Niro stars in The Irishman, a movie where the storyline unfolds mainly in flashbacks.

Probably shown on Netflix at the end of the year, The Irishman also sees De Niro reunited with Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'Gomorrah' The 2008 Italian film "Gomorrah" is based on the book by Roberto Saviano, which describes the clandestine business of a clan within the powerful Sicilian Camorra crime syndicate. Saviano has been under police protection because of death threats following the publication of his bestselling non-fiction investigative work in 2006.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'The Godfather' Francis Ford Coppola was one of the first filmmakers to focus on the structures of organized crime with his 1972 hit feature film "The Godfather," a veritable mafia classic. Marlon Brando masterfully plays Don Vito Corleone, the head of a New York mafia family. Part II of the saga followed in 1974, part III in 1990.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'Goodfellas' Martin Scorsese's 1990 mafia blockbuster starring Robert de Niro is a classic mob movie. Based on a true story, it's the film adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi's non-fiction book entitled "Wiseguy" that chronicles the life of a mafia mobster. Pileggi co-wrote the screenplay with Scorsese. "Goodfellas" is regarded as one of the greatest mafia films ever made.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'The Departed' Martin Scorsese (center), himself the son of Italian immigrants, directed numerous mafia films over his career. "The Departed," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson as a Boston crime boss, won four Oscars. Two of the characters are loosely based on a real-life famous gangster and a corrupt FBI agent.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'Mean Streets' Still a classic gangster film today, "Mean Streets" (1973) was Martin Scorsese's first mafia film, and the first time he worked with actor Robert De Niro. Set in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood — some of the greatest gangster films of all times take place in NY's gritty atmosphere — the film is about the daily struggles of a young Mafioso.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'Al Capone' Al Capone was a Chicago crime boss notorious during the prohibition era. He was known for always wearing a fedora hat, a loud tie and never leaving the house without his bodyguards. The above photo is a rare picture of the mobster taken at a football game in Chicago in 1931. Richard Wilson directed the 1959 film starring Rod Steiger as Al Capone.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'The Untouchables' In Brian de Palma's "The Untouchables" (1987), based on the book of the same name, a team of four officers brings down Al Capone. Sean Connery won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Jimmy Malone, a Bureau of Prohibition officer fed up with corruption.

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos' 'The Sopranos' "The Sopranos" (six seasons, 1999-2007 on HBO) is a superb TV series starring the late James Gandolfini as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano. The show revolves around Tony's personal and business life, and the complex problems that land him in the office of a therapist. According to a US studio, a prequel to the hit mafia drama is being developed as a movie. Author: Heike Mund (db)





