 As Robert De Niro turns 75, fans await his latest hitman role | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

As Robert De Niro turns 75, fans await his latest hitman role

The New Yorker is often hailed as the best US actor of our time. As De Niro, who starred in many gangster roles, turns 75, DW recalls 10 of his outstanding performances.

  • Martin Scorsese Mean Streets (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Scorsese's cocky gangsters: Mean Streets (1973)

    Director Martin Scorsese put the young actor in front of the camera for his third movie, Mean Streets. De Niro had already picked up a few other roles, but the drama about a young New York gangster marked his artistic breakthrough. The film was the beginning of a longtime and much-respected collaboration between the two.

  • Nobert de Niro in The Godfather II (picture alliance/Keystone)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    In the footsteps of Brando: The Godfather II(1974)

    The following year, director Francis Ford Coppola offered De Niro a part in the sequel to his hit movie The Godfather. Taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he stepped into Marlon Brando's shoes. Brando, who shone in the first film as old gangster boss Vito Corleone, was long considered Hollywood's best actor. De Niro displaced him — both as the Godfather and as "best actor."

  • A still from the film 1900 (picture-alliance/Keystone)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    De Niro in Europe: 1900 (1976)

    European directors also became aware of the young American's prodigious acting ability. Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci hired De Niro for his five-hour epic 1900 (Novecento) which chronicled the lives of two men during Italy's 20th century struggle between Fascism and Communism. The New Yorker's charisma shone here alongside world stars such as Donald Sutherland and Burt Lancaster.

  • Nobert de Niro in Taxi Driver (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Cult film Taxi Driver (1976)

    That was immediately followed by the film that was to burn itself into the hearts and brains of millions of film fans all over the world: Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. De Niro's appearance as a lonely and increasingly violent New York taxi driver is today considered one of the most legendary appearances of an actor in American cinema history.

  • Still from New York, New York (picture-alliance/KPA )

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    The musical: New York, New York (1977)

    One year later in the musical drama New York, New York, Scorsese gave De Niro the chance to show that he could not only play gangsters and men on the fringes of society. His appearance as saxophonist alongside Liza Minnelli gave an inkling as to where the actor's career would later end up, in a number of humorous and affectionate roles.

  • A scene from The Deer Hunter (imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Despair and violence: The Deer Hunter (1978)

    In those early years, Robert De Niro made serious roles his own. Many of his performances from that time were clearly the best of his career. De Niro was totally convincing as a tortured and harassed US soldier in The Deer Hunter, a Vietnam drama that posed questions about the usefulness of violence.

  • Still from Raging Bull Imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Crowning glory: Raging Bull (1980)

    The following year, Robert De Niro picked up his first 'Best Actor' Oscar for Raging Bull, another Scorsese drama. His depiction of the violent and jealous boxer Jake LaMotta was hailed by critics for superbly bringing out the many sides of the character. He even gained 60 pounds (27 kilos) for the role.

  • Still from Once Upon a Time in America (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Epic crime drama: Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

    Half a decade later, it was once again an Italian director who drove De Niro to new heights. Alongside James Woods in Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America, De Niro won wide praise for his portrayal of a petty criminal who rises to become a gangster boss through alcohol smuggling.

  • Still from Casino (Imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    The mafia calls again: Casino (1995)

    Having indulged in some lighter roles, Robert De Niro reset his acting career in the mid-1990s. Once again his old friend Martin Scorsese used him, this time in Casino, the epochal mafia film. Once again, De Niro's knack of being convincing as both brutal gangster and family man shone through.

  • Still from Heat (picture-alliance/kpa)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Congenial duo - De Niro and Pacino: Heat (1995)

    Immediately afterwards, director Michael Mann united De Niro and Al Pacino, another legendary actor, in his thriller Heat. The pair complemented each other wonderfully. Once again cast as the gangster, De Niro delivered a gripping battle for honor and ethos with Pacino playing the homicide detective. The result was a real treat for fans of sophisticated American cinema.


  • Martin Scorsese Mean Streets (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Scorsese's cocky gangsters: Mean Streets (1973)

    Director Martin Scorsese put the young actor in front of the camera for his third movie, Mean Streets. De Niro had already picked up a few other roles, but the drama about a young New York gangster marked his artistic breakthrough. The film was the beginning of a longtime and much-respected collaboration between the two.

  • Nobert de Niro in The Godfather II (picture alliance/Keystone)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    In the footsteps of Brando: The Godfather II(1974)

    The following year, director Francis Ford Coppola offered De Niro a part in the sequel to his hit movie The Godfather. Taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he stepped into Marlon Brando's shoes. Brando, who shone in the first film as old gangster boss Vito Corleone, was long considered Hollywood's best actor. De Niro displaced him — both as the Godfather and as "best actor."

  • A still from the film 1900 (picture-alliance/Keystone)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    De Niro in Europe: 1900 (1976)

    European directors also became aware of the young American's prodigious acting ability. Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci hired De Niro for his five-hour epic 1900 (Novecento) which chronicled the lives of two men during Italy's 20th century struggle between Fascism and Communism. The New Yorker's charisma shone here alongside world stars such as Donald Sutherland and Burt Lancaster.

  • Nobert de Niro in Taxi Driver (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Cult film Taxi Driver (1976)

    That was immediately followed by the film that was to burn itself into the hearts and brains of millions of film fans all over the world: Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. De Niro's appearance as a lonely and increasingly violent New York taxi driver is today considered one of the most legendary appearances of an actor in American cinema history.

  • Still from New York, New York (picture-alliance/KPA )

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    The musical: New York, New York (1977)

    One year later in the musical drama New York, New York, Scorsese gave De Niro the chance to show that he could not only play gangsters and men on the fringes of society. His appearance as saxophonist alongside Liza Minnelli gave an inkling as to where the actor's career would later end up, in a number of humorous and affectionate roles.

  • A scene from The Deer Hunter (imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Despair and violence: The Deer Hunter (1978)

    In those early years, Robert De Niro made serious roles his own. Many of his performances from that time were clearly the best of his career. De Niro was totally convincing as a tortured and harassed US soldier in The Deer Hunter, a Vietnam drama that posed questions about the usefulness of violence.

  • Still from Raging Bull Imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Crowning glory: Raging Bull (1980)

    The following year, Robert De Niro picked up his first 'Best Actor' Oscar for Raging Bull, another Scorsese drama. His depiction of the violent and jealous boxer Jake LaMotta was hailed by critics for superbly bringing out the many sides of the character. He even gained 60 pounds (27 kilos) for the role.

  • Still from Once Upon a Time in America (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Epic crime drama: Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

    Half a decade later, it was once again an Italian director who drove De Niro to new heights. Alongside James Woods in Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America, De Niro won wide praise for his portrayal of a petty criminal who rises to become a gangster boss through alcohol smuggling.

  • Still from Casino (Imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    The mafia calls again: Casino (1995)

    Having indulged in some lighter roles, Robert De Niro reset his acting career in the mid-1990s. Once again his old friend Martin Scorsese used him, this time in Casino, the epochal mafia film. Once again, De Niro's knack of being convincing as both brutal gangster and family man shone through.

  • Still from Heat (picture-alliance/kpa)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Congenial duo - De Niro and Pacino: Heat (1995)

    Immediately afterwards, director Michael Mann united De Niro and Al Pacino, another legendary actor, in his thriller Heat. The pair complemented each other wonderfully. Once again cast as the gangster, De Niro delivered a gripping battle for honor and ethos with Pacino playing the homicide detective. The result was a real treat for fans of sophisticated American cinema.


Is Robert De Niro the best American screen actor? Some movie critics, especially those who remember the 1970s and 80s, would unequivocally say yes. They'd say the question is pointless. Who could possibly compare?

One thing is certain: the New York-born actor has made so many masterful appearances on the big screen, won so much praise, and received so many awards that it would be impossible to leave De Niro's name off the list of America's best movie actors.

Read more: Martin Scorsese is still cinema's master storyteller

Immortal Duo: Scorsese and De Niro

Above all, it's the eight films De Niro shot for director Martin Scorsese that have made him immortal — Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Casino, to name but a few.

From the early years, De Niro showed his brilliance as a solid but slender character who could oscillate between sensitivity and violence. Entire scenes played out on his face.

De Niro is often praised by other actors for his charisma and skill. He could convey meaning just by moving an eyebrow, slightly raising the corner of his mouth or wrinkling his forehead. This came in handy as his career first got off the ground, when De Niro was mainly cast in gangster and mafia films, often in brutal and violent roles.

He used variants of these subtle acting skills in the second half of his career, where he tried his hand at several comedies.

Read more: Robert De Niro says 'F*** Trump' twice on live TV

From gangster flicks to rom-coms

Not everything De Niro touched succeeded though. After his great films with Scorsese, there were about a dozen films in which the great actor seemed to rest on his laurels. Sometimes his facial expressions suddenly appeared a little too routine and prepared. Even so, De Niro was still convincing in amiable roles.

The comedy Meet the Parents reaped millions at the box office, and in Midnight Run or Analyze This, De Niro left audiences in stitches. Even in supporting roles, the character actor shone through — his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown must be singled out for mention.

New Yorker through and through

The American has been awarded two Oscars, one as best supporting actor in The Godfather II and one for his brilliant role as a boxer in Raging Bull.

Read more: Raging Bull Jake LaMotta dies, age 95

Several other times he's won nominations for many of Hollywood's top awards. Even so, the American west coast is not his favorite playground. A New Yorker through and through, De Niro grew up there with his favorite director Martin Scorsese and made many of his best films there.

It was in New York that De Niro, a media shy actor who shuns interviews, established the Tribeca Film Festival in 2002 with producer Jane Rosenthal. Named after the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, it has become one of the most successful events of its kind.

Ninth Scorsese film: "The Irishman"

As De Niro celebrates his 75th birthday on Friday, his gift to his fans is his first collaboration with Scorsese for many years. Once again in the role of a hitman, De Niro stars in The Irishman, a movie where the storyline unfolds mainly in flashbacks.

Probably shown on Netflix at the end of the year, The Irishman also sees De Niro reunited with Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel.

  • Film still Gomorrah (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/IPC FIlms)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'Gomorrah'

    The 2008 Italian film "Gomorrah" is based on the book by Roberto Saviano, which describes the clandestine business of a clan within the powerful Sicilian Camorra crime syndicate. Saviano has been under police protection because of death threats following the publication of his bestselling non-fiction investigative work in 2006.

  • Film still from The Godfather (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'The Godfather'

    Francis Ford Coppola was one of the first filmmakers to focus on the structures of organized crime with his 1972 hit feature film "The Godfather," a veritable mafia classic. Marlon Brando masterfully plays Don Vito Corleone, the head of a New York mafia family. Part II of the saga followed in 1974, part III in 1990.

  • Robert De Niro in a film still, hugs another man (Deutsche Kinemathek/Warner Bros./Berlinale/dpa)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'Goodfellas'

    Martin Scorsese's 1990 mafia blockbuster starring Robert de Niro is a classic mob movie. Based on a true story, it's the film adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi's non-fiction book entitled "Wiseguy" that chronicles the life of a mafia mobster. Pileggi co-wrote the screenplay with Scorsese. "Goodfellas" is regarded as one of the greatest mafia films ever made.

  • Actors on set (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'The Departed'

    Martin Scorsese (center), himself the son of Italian immigrants, directed numerous mafia films over his career. "The Departed," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson as a Boston crime boss, won four Oscars. Two of the characters are loosely based on a real-life famous gangster and a corrupt FBI agent.

  • Film still, man in bed (picture-alliance/dpa/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'Mean Streets'

    Still a classic gangster film today, "Mean Streets" (1973) was Martin Scorsese's first mafia film, and the first time he worked with actor Robert De Niro. Set in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood — some of the greatest gangster films of all times take place in NY's gritty atmosphere — the film is about the daily struggles of a young Mafioso.

  • Al Capone (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'Al Capone'

    Al Capone was a Chicago crime boss notorious during the prohibition era. He was known for always wearing a fedora hat, a loud tie and never leaving the house without his bodyguards. The above photo is a rare picture of the mobster taken at a football game in Chicago in 1931. Richard Wilson directed the 1959 film starring Rod Steiger as Al Capone.

  • film still The Untouchables - four men holding rifles (imago/United Archives)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'The Untouchables'

    In Brian de Palma's "The Untouchables" (1987), based on the book of the same name, a team of four officers brings down Al Capone. Sean Connery won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Jimmy Malone, a Bureau of Prohibition officer fed up with corruption.

  • Scene from The Sopranos, five men look into camera (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

    'The Sopranos'

    "The Sopranos" (six seasons, 1999-2007 on HBO) is a superb TV series starring the late James Gandolfini as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano. The show revolves around Tony's personal and business life, and the complex problems that land him in the office of a therapist. According to a US studio, a prequel to the hit mafia drama is being developed as a movie.

    Author: Heike Mund (db)



 

DW recommends

Warner Bros. plans cable car to Hollywood sign in Los Angeles

Warner Bros. has announced plans for a $100 million cable car to take tourists from its studio lot to the iconic Hollywood sign, an area increasingly choked by tourist traffic. (11.07.2018)  

Italian village offers De Niro asylum from Trump

Robert De Niro's ancestral town of Ferrazzano has promised the actor refuge from a Trump presidency. The "Taxi Driver" star has been one of Hollywood's strongest voices against the president-elect. (12.11.2016)  

At 75, Martin Scorsese is still cinema's master storyteller

The American filmmaker has been one of the most influential directors for over half a century, delivering some of film's greatest masterpieces. His next movie is due out in 2019. DW takes a look back at his career. (17.11.2017)  

Robert De Niro says 'F*** Trump' twice on live TV

Award-winning actor De Niro denounced US President Donald Trump with expletives during the live television broadcast of the Tony Awards Sunday evening. The speech won him a standing ovation. (11.06.2018)  

Raging Bull Jake LaMotta dies, age 95

Boxer Jake LaMotta, who was memorialized by Robert De Niro in the Oscar-winning movie "Raging Bull," has passed away from pneumonia. LaMotta was best known for his rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson in 1940s and 50s. (20.09.2017)  

Robert De Niro at 75

Robert De Niro is certainly one of American cinema's greatest actors; he and director Martin Scorsese are one of the movie industry's dream teams. Films by De Niro's favorite director also dominate DW's top ten list. (17.08.2018)  

Great mafia movies — from 'The Godfather' to 'The Sopranos'

Drama, action, crime, violence and iconic bosses — organized crime makes for great films. Here is a selection of absolute mob movie classics. (09.03.2018)  

Related content

Goodfellas Drei Jahrzehnte in der Mafia

Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films 17.08.2018

Robert De Niro is certainly one of American cinema's greatest actors; he and director Martin Scorsese are one of the movie industry's dream teams. Films by De Niro's favorite director also dominate DW's top ten list.

Filmszene Silence Martin Scorsese Regie

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese at 75 17.11.2017

For many critics, Martin Scorsese ranks as one of the most important US film directors of the last half-century. The native New Yorker has shaped American cinema like no other. At 75, he shows no sign of slowing down.

Martin Scorsese

At 75, Martin Scorsese is still cinema's master storyteller 17.11.2017

The American filmmaker has been one of the most influential directors for over half a century, delivering some of film's greatest masterpieces. His next movie is due out in 2019. DW takes a look back at his career.

Film

building, audience, piano player and outdoor screen (Thilo Beu, Bonn)

Bonn hosts 34th Silent Film Festival

The silent movie era lasted just three and a half decades, giving way to the "talkies." Even so, many of those inaudible black and white classics, showing at the Silent Film Festival Bonn, have lost none of their appeal. 

Books

Germany | Street Art in Berlin - Image of Karl Marx by artist Emess (picture-alliance/Wolfram Steinberg)

How hip is Karl Marx?

His bushy gray beard and determined look are his trademarks. Marx has long since morphed into an icon – and a marketable commodity! The image of the radical revolutionary can sell almost anything, from cars to pop music. 

Music

Aretha Franklin (AP)

The Queen of Soul and her life's work

"Respect" was Aretha Franklin's first No. 1, but just one of a hundred hits from a career that spanned six decades. DW remembers some of the Grammy Award winner's most outstanding songs and key moments from her life. 

Arts

Deutschland Ruhrtriennale 2018 | Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load (Stella Olivier)

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings. 

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  