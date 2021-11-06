Visit the new DW website

Film

28/04/2021 13:15:48 This picture taken on April 28, 2021 in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, shows medical staff as it takes care of a Covid-19 patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the community hospital (Klinikum Magdeburg), amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)

Opinion: Germany caught in COVID 'Groundhog Day' 06.11.2021

In the classic film, a man trapped in a time loop is condemned to relive the same awful day. DW's Sabine Kinkartz knows how he feels as Germany enters its second pandemic autumn.
Dokumentarkurzfilm Dreyfus Drei

'Dreyfus Drei': Film uncovers a lost German-Jewish past 01.11.2021

Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, officials said. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Alec Baldwin answers questions about fatal film set shooting 31.10.2021

Alec Baldwin has addressed the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. With his wife, Hilaria, at his side, the US actor took questions from paparazzi in a tense but courteous exchange.
Der Schauspieler Eugene Boateng kommt ins Kino „Atlantis“ zur Premiere des Films Borga“. Kinostart von Borga ist der 28. Oktober.

Actor Eugene Boateng draws authenticity from his roots 29.10.2021

The actor and producer of the award-winning film "Borga" says his background inspired him to work on this story about a Ghanaian who leaves his home country.
Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 8, 2021, after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aryan Khan: Was Bollywood star's son targeted for political reasons? 28.10.2021

Aryan Khan, the son of Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on drug charges and denied bail for weeks. Authorities have been accused of unfairly targeting the family of a Muslim celebrity.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 28.10.2021 28.10.2021

Latvia is first EU country to return to lockdown - The Happy Planet Index and the secret to lives well lived - German Neo-Nazis set up vigilante border patrols - European countries discover the joys of cricket - Will the UK bounce back post-Covid? - LGBTQ movies challenge conservative Poles - The Archbishop of Paris takes on Latin traditionalists - The YouTuber bringing dead languages back to life
Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks as Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, rear listens, during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. New Mexico authorities said Wednesday they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Alec Baldwin shooting: New details revealed by police 27.10.2021

New Mexico authorities briefed the media Wednesday about the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust." The sheriff said Alec Baldwin used a vintage Colt 45 revolver when he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins.
Candles are lit around a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a candlelight vigil in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Hutchins died on Thursday after she was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop gun on a New Mexico film set. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Alec Baldwin shooting triggers calls to ban guns on film sets 24.10.2021

After the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a petition calling for a ban on live firearms on Hollywood film sets has gathered more than 15,000 signatures.
ARCHIV - 23.01.2019, USA, New York: US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin steht während eines Gerichtstermins in einem Gerichtssaal in New York. (zu dpa «Alec Baldwin schießt mit Prop-Waffe bei Filmdreh - Kamerafrau tot») Foto: Alec Tabak/Pool The Daily News/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Alec Baldwin expresses 'shock,' 'sadness' at shooting cinematographer on film set 22.10.2021

A woman has died after being shot when US actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Alec Baldwin shooting: 'In Germany, live cartridges are not used on set' 22.10.2021

US actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop firearm on a movie set in New Mexico. How could that happen? DW spoke to Oliver Jürgen Rasch, a German gunsmith and armorer, about gun safety on set.

Vivek Shraya, trans-Autorin Beschreibung : Als Kanadische Autorin wird Shraya in der Frankfurter Buchmesse profiliert. Schlagworte: Vivek Shraya, transgender Autorin, Copyright: Vanessa Heins, 2020

Trans author Vivek Shraya on what she loves about being Queer 22.10.2021

Canadian author and artist Vivek Shraya speaks to DW about coming out as a trans woman and why there are no straight answers to the Queer question.
President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso (2ndR) chats with Senegalese Minister of Culture Abdoulaye Diop (R) and Burkina Faso Ministre of Culture, Arts and Turism Elise Ilboudo Thiombiano (C) during the 27th Pan-African Film and Television Festival (FESPACO) opening ceremony on October 16, 2021 at the palais des sports in Ouagadougou (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

African film festival shows multifaceted view of continent 21.10.2021

Africa's largest film festival, FESPACO in Burkina Faso, reflects the crises the continent currently faces. The films show a diverse picture of Africa.
Austrian Nobel Prize Winner in literature, novelist and playwriter Elfriede Jelinek is seen in her home in Vienna during an interview with the AP on Thursday Oct. 7, 2004, after the award was announced. Jelinek is the first woman since 1996 to obtain the coveted prize, worth $1.3 million. (AP Photo/Rudi Blaha)

Literature Nobel laureate Elfriede Jelinek turns 75 20.10.2021

All the world's an absurd stage: Austrian author and Nobel Prize winner Elfriede Jelinek never minces words in her writing.

Endlich Tacheles Ein Film von Jana Matthes & Andrea Schramm Yaar ist ein junger jüdischer Berliner, der davon träumt, Gamedesigner zu werden. Mit dem Judentum verbindet er nichts als Opfer, die sich zur Schlachtbank führen ließen. Seinem Vater wirft er vor, am Holocaust zu leiden, den er nicht einmal selbst erlebt hat. Aus Rebellion will Yaar ein Computerspiel entwickeln: „Shoah. Als Gott schlief.“ In dem von ihm kreierten Deutschland um 1940 können Juden sich wehren, Nazis menschlich handeln. Yaars Vater ist schockiert. In seinen Freunden Sarah und Marcel findet er Mitstreiter für die Entwicklung seines Computerspiels. Yaar macht seine Oma Rina zum Vorbild für die junge Jüdin im Spiel. Ihr Gegenspieler, ein SS-Offizier, ist von einem realen Vorfahren von Marcel inspiriert. Die drei sind sich einig: die alten Rollenzuschreibungen von Tätern und Opfern stehen ihnen im Weg, und die Vergangenheit soll endlich vorbei sein! Sie reisen zusammen in Rinas Geburtsort Krakau, wo Yaar ein furchtbares Familiengeheimnis aufdeckt. Aus Spiel wird Ernst. Die drei Freunde erkennen, was die Ereignisse der Vergangenheit mit ihnen selbst zu tun haben – als Enkel der damaligen Opfer und Täter. Eine schmerzhafte Auseinandersetzung mit der eigenen Geschichte beginnt, die auch die Beziehung zwischen Vater und Sohn verändert. ENDLICH TACHELES zeigt, wie sich das Trauma der Überlebenden bis in die dritte Generation frisst und stellt eine hochaktuelle Frage aus der Sicht eines 21-jährigen: Was hat der Holocaust heute noch mit mir zu tun?

Wrestling with the past: The burden of the Jewish legacy 19.10.2021

The documentary "Tacheles: The Heart of the Matter" tells the story of a third-generation Jew who tries to free himself from the Holocaust legacy by playing a computer game.
IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE (HK-FR 2000) MAGGIE CHEUNG Date: (Mary Evans Picture Library) © picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive

Hong Kong cinema: more than just kung fu and thrillers 18.10.2021

Censorship is threatening the Hong Kong film scene more than ever. Yet the industry has long been a global inspiration with its diversity and creativity.
The Soyuz MS-18 space capsule, carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, descends beneath a parachute before landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 17, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Russian movie crew returns after shooting aboard space station 17.10.2021

A Russian film crew has landed on Earth after filming scenes for the world's first feature movie shot in space.
