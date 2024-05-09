Venice Film Festival favorites
Hot sex scenes, top stars and extended standing ovations: Here are some of the works that grabbed the most attention in Venice.
'Joker: Folie à Deux'
In 2019, director Todd Phillips unexpectedly took Venice's top prize, the Golden Lion, with his comic book movie about the Batman villain "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. In the sequel, Phoenix finds his match in Lady Gaga, who plays a music therapist who shares Joker's delusions. Given the mixed reviews, a second Golden Lion for the Joker would be even more surprising.
'Youth Homecoming'
Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera has been skillfully launching movies that combine aesthetic flair and Oscar potential, drawing Hollywood stars and international gems. "Youth Homecoming," by Chinese director Wang Bing, is the only documentary competing for the Golden Lion this year. The competition jury is led by actress Isabelle Huppert. The awards will be announced on September 7.
'The Brutalist'
From the trauma of fascism to capitalism: This 215-minute historical epic chronicles 30 years in the life of a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who, having survived the Holocaust, flees postwar Europe and attempts to rebuild his legacy by pursuing the American dream. The film by US director Brady Corbet, starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, was widely praised by critics.
'Maria'
Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain is known for capturing portrayals of strong women in films such as "Jackie" (2016) and "Spencer" (2021). In this Venice competition entry, he zooms in on the life of one of the most influential opera singers of the 20th century, Maria Callas. Angelina Jolie stars in the title role of the diva; critics predict a possible Oscar comeback for the actress.
'Queer'
Following his erotic tennis drama "Challengers," released earlier this year, Luca Guadagnino's latest work is based on an unfinished novel by US cult author William S. Burroughs. In a role that starkly contrasts with his James Bond fame, Daniel Craig stunned critics with his portrayal of a drug-addicted, horny gay American expat drifting in Mexico City in 1950.
'Babygirl'
Explicit sex scenes have taken on a starring role in different works premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Halina Reijn's erotic thriller flips traditional gender roles in the workplace sexual relationships narrative. Nicole Kidman offers a fearless performance as a top executive who dives into a sadomasochistic affair with an intern, endangering every other aspect of her life.
'The Room Next Door'
The first English-language feature by Spanish master Pedro Almodovar was another Venice favorite. "The Room Next Door" brings together Tilda Swinton in the role of a war reporter suffering from terminal cancer and Julianne Moore as her friend, a successful novelist. The film received a 17-minute standing ovation. Showbiz reporters highlight lengthy clapping as a barometer of a film's success.
'I'm Still Here'
Brazilian director Walter Salles ("The Motorcycle Diaries") offers an emotional political drama highlighting the cruelty of his home country's military rule from 1964 to 1985. "I'm Still Here" follows a woman's battle to find out what happened to her husband who was "disappeared." Fernanda Torres (pictured) has been praised for her standout performance.
'And Their Children After Them'
Adapted from Nicolas Mathieu's bestselling novel of the same title, this coming-of-age drama directed by brothers Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma portrays disillusioned youths in a post-industrial French town in the 1990s. The socioeconomic tensions and racism of the time still echo today. Some critics have praised the film's dirty social realism, while others felt the melodrama was overblown.
'April'
The abortion drama by Georgian Dea Kulumbegashvili emerged as one of the strongest works of the festival. An obstetrician comes under investigation after she mishandles a delivery that leads to the baby's death. What complicates things is that she's also an illegal abortion provider in rural Georgia. An exploration of the cruel impact of patriarchy on female lives, with the feel of a horror movie.
'The Order'
Justin Kurzel's neo-Nazi true-crime thriller is based on a non-fiction book chronicling the rise in the 1980s of the Silent Brotherhood, a violent far-right movement that attracted average US citizens. Jude Law stars in the role of an FBI agent who is the first to suspect that domestic terrorists are behind a wave of crimes. "Sadly, the relevance speaks for itself," the actor told the press.
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
Tim Burton's sequel to his cult film from 1988 isn't aiming for a Golden Lion, as it premiered out of competition. But it kicked off the festival with a boost of bonkers fun. Stars from the original film, such as Winona Ryder (photo) and Michael Keaton as the ghoulish demon, reprise their roles. They're joined by other stars, including Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe. It now hits theaters worldwide.