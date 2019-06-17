Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing: reports

German police seized a number of weapons belonging to the man alleged to have gunned down a prominent regional politician at his home, according to media reports.

Police also detained two men on suspicion of supplying and selling weapons to Stephan E., who stands accused of killing the head of a regional government in the city of Kassel, Walter Lübcke.

The suspect, known to authorities as a member of the far-right scene in the past, handed investigators a confession on Wednesday. That confession, according to broadcasters WDR, SDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, contained information on his cache of weapons and how he had secured them.