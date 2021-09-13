Armin Laschet: The German conservatives' embattled chancellor candidate

Armin Laschet is currently the premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), which would seem to be an ideal springboard for his ambition to be Germany's next leader.

And indeed, when he was elected chairman of Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrat (CDU) in January 2021, the party comfortably led in opinion polls.

But since then, the CDU has slipped by more than 10 percentage points. And the top candidate's approval ratings have fallen below those of his competitors, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and the Green party's Annalena Baerbock.

Laschet is under huge pressure and his campaign has faltered with every new poll confirming the CDU/CSU's downturn. So he has gone on the offensive in live debates with his competitors, rallied support from the Bavarian CSU at their party conference, and nominated a "team for the future" as a quasi shadow cabinet.

Whether any of this will have paid off, is unclear, as postal voting has already begun.

Watch video 01:14 Laschet: 'I want to be a chancellor who's trusted'

A series of gaffes

Laschet who is only 1,72 (5ft 6) is a jovial and good-natured politician who speaks with a regional accent and feels comfortable stressing bipartisanship and amicability all around. Laschet has sought to unite his party's left and right wings. "We will only win if we remain strong in the center," is a phrase that comes up often in his speeches.

But throughout his campaign, he has come across as vague. What, many wondered, does the candidate really stand for?

When parts of western Germany — including Laschet's home state — were hit by devastating floods in July, climate change became a top campaign issue. But Laschet failed to pay tribute to this shift.

"We're not going to start changing our whole approach," said Laschet, "just because of a day like this." The remark did not go down well at a time when many people were already beginning to talk about ways to adapt to extreme weather events and combat global warming.

The U-turn came days later: "We all need to do what we can to combat climate change," Laschet declared then.

Watch video 01:56 Angela Merkel and Armin Laschet visit flood-hit German state with election on the horizon

Observers felt there was too much chopping and changing on policy commitments.

In an interview shared extensively on social media, he was unable to give a persistent interviewer more than two political areas he wanted to focus on as a chancellor: Digitalization and climate change.

Unfortunate images have further damaged Laschet's campaign: During a joint visit with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the flood region, camera teams captured Armin Laschet apparently sharing a hearty joke with some local officials, just as Steinmeier was speaking of shock and profound concern for local people, many of whom had lost everything.

He quickly issued an apology for the unseemly behavior — an apology that he repeated several times in the days to come, but the images went viral.

#Laschetlacht (Laschet laughs) went viral on social media

Laschet and Merkel…and Söder

When Laschet was voted in as party chair in January, many saw him as a key backer of Angela Merkel's course. The former lawyer who has dabbled in teaching and in journalism and been one of five deputy federal chairmen of the CDU since 2012 — had long been seen as a reliable right-hand man to Merkel.

Merkel faced strong opposition from parts of her party for her "welcome policy" in the entry of hundreds of thousands of refugees since 2015, Laschet remained her loyal ally.

But in the wake of the mishaps and weaknesses in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Laschet gradually distanced himself from the chancellor, who in turn only began throwing her weight behind Laschet when his campaign was falteringjust weeks before the election.

Laschet has more political experience than Merkel did before she became chancellor. He has been elected at the local, state, and federal levels; and even to the European parliament.

And having grown up in the border region to Belgium, he is a true European. He has family roots in Belgium and speaks fluent French. Since 2019, Laschet has also been Germany's representative for Franco-German cultural relations and has long maintained close ties with political leadership in Paris.

Laschet, the Catholic from the western German city of Aachen, had to fight hard to become the conservative candidate for the chancellory by defeating Markus Söder, the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), who was the favorite also of CDU conservatives.

Söder projects himself as dynamic, forward-looking, even charismatic. His critics call it opportunism. Fact is: in the opinion polls, the 54-year-old have consistently been a long way ahead of the man from the Rhineland.



Armin Laschet beat Markus Söder to become conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel

Laschet, the Greens and the FDP

Laschet has long maintained that his preferred coalition partner would be the pro-free market Liberal Democrats (FDP). And indeed Laschet heads such a coalition in his home state.

But he is also a figure who could conceivably form an easy alliance with the Greens after September. Laschet and the Green Party go way back: After his entry into the Bundestag in 1994, Laschet quickly helped to build a relationship between his CDU and the Greens.

No two-party coalition is likely to get a majority in the new parliament so a three-way coalition with the Greens and the FDP may be Laschet's preferred option. But even a coalition with the Social Democrats, the junior partners to Angela Merkel for the past eight years, is thinkable.

But if the CDU/CSU does not manage to remain the strongest bloc in the new parliament, Laschet may well have no role at all to play on the federal level any time soon.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the communist Left Party. The pro-free market Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media refer to the color combinations and national flags using them as shorthand for political combinations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A combination of center-right Christian Democrats and center-left Social Democrats has been in power for eight years. What was termed a "grand coalition" of two big tent parties will probably no longer have a majority. Taking in the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. But with the SPD and CDU running neck-and-neck it's not clear which party will be strongest — and name the chancellor.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, so a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the pro-free market FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshhold in parliament. It would be the preferred option for business leaders and high income earners. But if the SPD remains ahead of the conservatives, the order would be flipped, putting the SPD in the lead so we'd see red, black, yellow. A very different ballgame.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise when they perform badly in the polls. Such a combination might just about clinch 50% — if the Left Party manages to clear the 5% hurdle to get into parliament. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red ,yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP, has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats, and the Greens. But this year the FDP is not ruling out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party is above all keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination. Author: Rina Goldenberg



This article has been translated from German and reworked to reflect the latest developments.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.