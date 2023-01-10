  1. Skip to content
Flags of CSTO, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are pictured before a meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization CSTO in Yerevan, Armenia.
Armenia has backed down from hosting the Russia-dominated CSTO military drills this yearImage: Aram Nersesyan/SNA/IMAGO
ConflictsArmenia

Armenia says it will not host Russian-led military drill

30 minutes ago

The announcement comes amid rising tensions between Yerevan and Moscow. The Armenian prime minister also expressed concern about the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LyXZ

Armenia's prime minister announced on Tuesday that his country would not host military drills for a Russian-led alliance in 2023, as tensions grow with Moscow over its support in a long-standing conflict with Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a news conference that hosting the military exercise planned for the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization later this year was "inappropriate in the current situation."

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance between Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. It holds military drills annually, hosted by one of its members.

Why is Armenia at odds with Moscow?

This year, Armenia was due to host the drills, amid strained relations with Russia. Last November, Pashinyan refused to sign the CSTO conclusive document, for what it said was a lack of a clear stance on potential Azerbaijani "aggression."

Long-contested since a separatist war ended in 1994, the Nagorno-Karabakh region has fueled fighting between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan. The region lies within the Turkey-backed Azerbaijan but has been under the control of Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenian forces since 1994.

In 2020, a six-week war brought areas of the region under Azerbaijan's control, and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal. Russia has also deployed peacekeepers in the region as a result.

Yet, since its war on Ukraine in February 2022, analysts say Moscow has been distracted from its strategic role in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The sanctions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine have also forced it to grow closer to Turkey, a key Azerbaijani ally.

Asked for a response to Yerevan's announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov played down talk of a possible rift, saying Armenia remained "our very close ally."

"We will continue the dialogue. Including on those issues that are now very complex," Peskov said.

Did Moscow break away from its alliance with Armenia?

During the Tuesday press conference, Pashinyan hinted that Moscow had let his country down.

"Armenia expected concrete actions from its Russian partners and other partners in the field of security," Pashinyan said.

He was specifically referring to May 2021, when Armenia accused Azerbaijan of moving forces into its territory and therefore violating its territorial integrity.

Pashinyan also referenced another Azerbaijani provocation. On December 12, Azerbaijanis calling themselves environmental activists blocked the Lachin corridor, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. The activists demanded access to what Baku claimed were unlawful mining sites in the disputed region. The Azeri blockade is ongoing.

Demonstrators hold signs with anti-Russian messages during a protest outside Russian Military Base No. 102.
Armenian protesters have called on their country to withdraw from the CSTO, due to their anger at RussiaImage: Alexander Patrin/Tass/dpa/picture alliance

Armenian authorities accused Azerbaijan of attempting to extend its control over the region, calling on Russian peacekeepers to unblock the road. Both Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh officials warned of a humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade.

"Russia's military presence in Armenia not only fails to guarantee its security, but it raises security threats for Armenia,'' Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

He called on Russia to initiate a multinational mission via the UN Security Council, if it is unable to ensure the security of the Armenian people.

Situation tense at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

rmt/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

