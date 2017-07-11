Armenia-Azerbaijan: Putin urges 'next steps' after peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on Monday in their first meeting since a peace agreement halted six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the agreements signed last November. Putin said the peace agreement "created the necessary basis for a long-term and full-format settlement of the old conflict."

More to come…

kbd/rt (AFP, AP)