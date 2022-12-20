Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home
Stefan Nestler
2 hours ago
After their World Cup triumph in Qatar, Argentina's football players have returned home and were greeted by fans in Buenos Aires. The team paraded the trophy in an open-top bus as thousands assembled in the capital.
At 2:30 a.m. local time (05:30 UTC), the plane carrying the Argentine champions touched down in Buenos Aires.
Team captain Lionel Messi and national coach Lionel Scaloni were the first to leave the plane — with the World Cup trophy in Messi's hand.
The team walked down a red carpet to an open, white double-decker bus painted with the words "Campeones Del Mundo" (World Champions) and three stars for the three World Cup titles won in 1978, 1986 and 2022.
Despite the late hour, thousands of fans had come to welcome their World Cup heroes.
At a distance of 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) away, the destination was the grounds of the Argentine Football Association.
The highlight later in the day is likely to be the reception by the fans around the obelisk, the capital's 68-meter-high (223-foot) landmark.