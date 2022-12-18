Argentina fans celebrate World Cup victory over France

Hundreds of thousands of fans were seen celebrating in Buenos Aires after Argentina won the World Cup for the third time. Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted that "Les Bleus made us dream."

Massive crowds of Argentines poured into the streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday following the country's victory over France in the World Cup.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in a spectacular final that ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Argentinian team 'made people fall in love with them'

"I can't believe it! It was difficult, but we did it, thanks to Messi," 13-year-old Santiago told the Reuters news agency.

"It was an incredible game, at times anguishing," 46-year-old Diego Aburgeily said. "This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades."

DW correspondent Nicole Ris said there was an "emotional earthquake" in Buenos Aires following the victory in the final Image: Yelena Kondratyeva/Tass/IMAGO

Reporting from the streets of Buenos Aires, DW's Latin America correspondent Nicole Ris described the victory and the celebration as an "emotional earthquake."

"I can see thousands, and they are celebrating, they are singing, they are dancing," she said, adding that people were chanting "Messi" in the street.

DW Sports correspondent Danya Barsalona said that the "atmosphere was absolutely electric" at the stadium in Qatar.

"At the beginning of the game Argentina fans were really pumped up" as their team took an early lead, she said.

France fans were left disappointed by the Argentine victory on penalties Image: Francois Mori/AP/picture alliance

Third title just out of reach for France

The Qatar final was dominated by Argentina and talisman Lionel Messi for most of the game, until France's Kyilan Mbappe scored twice within two minutes and forced extra time. After both Messi and Mbappe scored again in extra-time to take the final to penalties, Argentina secured victory in the shootout (4-2).

"We're disappointed, especially with a finish on penalties," French fan Loane, 14, told Reuters. "But there were plenty of twists in the game and we thought it was within reach."

"To come back from a two-goal deficit is incredible," fellow Les Bleus supporter Romain Balthazar told the agency.

"Les Bleus made us dream," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

Macron has been in Qatar since the semifinal against Morocco, and was seen on the pitch comforting French players after Argentina's win.

What did France's players say?

"We are very disappointed of course, we gave everything. We had to face a lot of obstacles during the competition, we gave up nothing," French defender Raphael Varane said.

"For an hour we were not in the game. We could have won too. I'm very proud of this group and of being French. We keep our heads high. We came back in this game when it was complicated.

"The Argentines got off to a great start, being aggressive, using all facets of the game. We were a bit reactionary all night," French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said.

