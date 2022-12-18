  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
View of Argentina fans celebrating with flags in Buenos Aires
Hundreds of thousands poured into the streets of Argentine capital Buenos Aires to celebrate the World Cup winImage: Yelena Kondratyeva/Tass/IMAGO
SportsArgentina

Argentina fans celebrate World Cup victory over France

16 minutes ago

Hundreds of thousands of fans were seen celebrating in Buenos Aires after Argentina won the World Cup for the third time. Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted that "Les Bleus made us dream."

https://p.dw.com/p/4L8dI

Massive crowds of Argentines poured into the streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday following the country's victory over France in the World Cup.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in a spectacular final that ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Argentinian team 'made people fall in love with them'

"I can't believe it! It was difficult, but we did it, thanks to Messi," 13-year-old Santiago told the Reuters news agency.

"It was an incredible game, at times anguishing," 46-year-old Diego Aburgeily said. "This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades."

Argentina fans hug, cry, and celebrate 2022 World Cup victory in Buenos Aires
DW correspondent Nicole Ris said there was an "emotional earthquake" in Buenos Aires following the victory in the finalImage: Yelena Kondratyeva/Tass/IMAGO

Reporting from the streets of Buenos Aires, DW's Latin America correspondent Nicole Ris described the victory and the celebration as an "emotional earthquake." 

"I can see thousands, and they are celebrating, they are singing, they are dancing," she said, adding that people were chanting "Messi" in the street.

DW Sports correspondent Danya Barsalona said that the "atmosphere was absolutely electric" at the stadium in Qatar.

"At the beginning of the game Argentina fans were really pumped up" as their team took an early lead, she said.

France fans hold their hands to their mouths watching World Cup final from Paris
France fans were left disappointed by the Argentine victory on penaltiesImage: Francois Mori/AP/picture alliance

Third title just out of reach for France

The Qatar final was dominated by Argentina and talisman Lionel Messi for most of the game, until France's Kyilan Mbappe scored twice within two minutes and forced extra time. After both Messi and Mbappe scored again in extra-time to take the final to penalties, Argentina secured victory in the shootout (4-2).

"We're disappointed, especially with a finish on penalties," French fan Loane, 14, told Reuters. "But there were plenty of twists in the game and we thought it was within reach."

"To come back from a two-goal deficit is incredible," fellow Les Bleus supporter Romain Balthazar told the agency.

"Les Bleus made us dream," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

Macron has been in Qatar since the semifinal against Morocco, and was seen on the pitch comforting French players after Argentina's win.

What did France's players say?

"We are very disappointed of course, we gave everything. We had to face a lot of obstacles during the competition, we gave up nothing," French defender Raphael Varane said.

"For an hour we were not in the game. We could have won too. I'm very proud of this group and of being French. We keep our heads high. We came back in this game when it was complicated.

"The Argentines got off to a great start, being aggressive, using all facets of the game. We were a bit reactionary all night," French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said.

sdi/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Argentinien Weltmeister | Fußball WM Katar Finale | Argentinien v Frankreich

Opinion: World Cup triumph means Messi is now the best

Opinion: World Cup triumph means Messi is now the best

The Argentina star deserves to be classed as the greatest male footballer of all time, not just for his trophies but for the way he plays the game, writes DW's Mark Meadows in Qatar.
Meadows Mark Kommentarbild App
Mark Meadows
Commentary
Soccer2 hours ago
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

FIFA Fußball WM 2022 in Katar | Finale Argentinien - Frankreich

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Soccer3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nurse preparing equipment in an emergency ward

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Health9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man sits at a public transport stop in Sarajevo

Bosnians flee corruption and hopelessness

Bosnians flee corruption and hopelessness

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Demonstrators stand on an airport tarmac amid violent protests in Ayacucho following the ouster and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

Peru lawmakers reject early election

Peru lawmakers reject early election

PoliticsDecember 17, 202202:05 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage