Mark Meadows

Born in northern England, Mark studied Philosophy at King's College London and then Newspaper Journalism at London's City University. From there he joined Reuters, where he spent 10 years as a sports editor and reporter, attending the 2007 Cricket World Cup, Euro 2008 and 2012, the 2010 World Cup, the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, the 2012 London Olympics and the 2012 Tour de France.

He was mainly in London but enjoyed four years in Milan as Italian sports correspondent as well as a stint on the European Stock Markets Desk.

He joined DW in 2015 and assignments have included the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon, the Hillsborough Memorial Service in Liverpool and the 2022 Qatar World Cup.