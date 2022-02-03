  1. Skip to content
Meadows Mark Kommentarbild App

Mark Meadows

Mark works across all formats at DW Sports, bringing over 15 years of experience in sports journalism.

With a particular interest in football, cricket and NFL, Mark has traveled the world covering sports. He is also comfortable writing about Formula One, tennis and the Olympics.

Born in northern England, Mark studied Philosophy at King's College London and then Newspaper Journalism at London's City University. From there he joined Reuters, where he spent 10 years as a sports editor and reporter, attending the 2007 Cricket World Cup, Euro 2008 and 2012, the 2010 World Cup, the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, the 2012 London Olympics and the 2012 Tour de France.

He was mainly in London but enjoyed four years in Milan as Italian sports correspondent as well as a stint on the European Stock Markets Desk.

He joined DW in 2015 and assignments have included the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon, the Hillsborough Memorial Service in Liverpool and the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Featured stories by Mark Meadows

Roman Abramovich applauds with a Chelsea football scarf around his neck

Chelsea for sale as spotlight falls on Russian money trail

Roman Abramovich has put Premier League club Chelsea up for sale as Russia's involvement in world sport is scrutinized.
SportsMarch 2, 2022
Fußballweltmeisterschaft 2022 in Katar

Qatar deserves this World Cup

The treatment of migrants has been a disgrace, but there are other reasons why Qatar should still host the World Cup.
Human RightsNovember 19, 2021
Stories by Mark Meadows

Andrea Marcato won the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in 2021

Italian wins longest foot race for third time

Running an average marathon is too much for most people. What about running a race which takes 43 days?
SportsOctober 18, 202201:18 min
Novak Djokovic reaches for a shot

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win Wimbledon again

Djokovic came from behind to prevail in a final that saw two of the most controversial figures in men's tennis compete.
SportsJuly 10, 2022
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix

F1: Ferrari's Leclerc stuns Verstappen to win in Austria

The surprise win from the Ferrari driver means the second half of the season could be much more exciting.
SportsJuly 10, 2022
Elena Rybakina hoists trophy after winning women's singles final against Ons Jabeur

Russia-born Rybakina wins Wimbledon over Jabeur

Despite a ban on Russian players, Kazakhstan's Russia-born Elena Rybakina has won the Wimbledon women's tennis title.
SportsJuly 9, 2022
Sport I Fussball I Villareal v Bayern München

Opinion: Bayern's recruitment to blame for exit, not tactics

Bayern's years of odd transfer dealings hasn't helped Julian Nagelsmann's cause, writes Mark Meadows.
Meadows Mark Kommentarbild App
Mark Meadows
Commentary
SoccerApril 13, 2022
UEFA Champions League | Bayern München v FC Salzburg

Champions League: Bayern get Villarreal in quarterfinals

The Bundesliga leaders will be away for the first leg in April. The prospective semifinal draw has also been made.
SportsMarch 18, 2022
