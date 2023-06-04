  1. Skip to content
Reporter in DW's sports department specializing in sports politics and sports science and with expertise in mountain climbing

Stefan Nestler has worked for Deutsche Welle for over three decades, mainly in the sports department. In that time, he has not lost his journalistic curiosity.

In the 1980s, Stefan Nestler pursued what is now known as a dual course of study. He trained as an editor at the German School of Journalism in Munich while also studying journalism at the Ludwig Maximilian University. After graduation, his path led him back to his hometown of Cologne to Deutsche Welle. He worked as a radio journalist at the station's newsroom for eight years before switching to sports in 1997.

In addition to the day-to-day duties of the German sports desk — a lot of football and other popular sports — Stefan also devoted himself to his main hobby: mountain climbing. He reported from the Himalayas and the Karakoram not only for DW radio but also increasingly for their website. He made his way to Mount Everest and K2, the second highest mountain in the world, accompaning expeditions and developing from a reporter covering adventures to a reporting adventurer. In 2009, Stefan reached the North Pole on skis and in 2014 was part of a mountaineering team that climbed a 7,000-meter peak in western China for the first time.

Although he is now no longer quite "extreme," Stefan still has close ties to the extreme mountain climbing world. Beyond that, he has remained curious and likes to dig into complicated topics.

Elnaz Rekabi on climbing wall

Sports climber Elnaz Rekabi prevented from leaving Iran

Iranian authorities have reportedly prevented sports climber Elnaz Rekabi from traveling to Spain for training.
SportsApril 6, 2023
Montaha of the Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team (R) celebrates with team mates during the Victoria Women's State League 4 West competition match between the Melbourne Victory Afghan Women's Team and the Melton Phoenix

Afghanistan: the national women's football team that isn't

FIFA has refused to recognize the Afghan women's national team, now living and playing in Australian exile.
SoccerMarch 21, 2023
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir

Maternity leave: Lyon must pay Gunnarsdottir's salary

Lyon must reimburse former player Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir for salary payments withheld during her pregnancy.
SoccerJanuary 18, 2023
Julie Gopal in action for Mauritius

Julie Gopal: A diamond found in the unlikeliest place

Julie Gopal: A diamond found in the unlikeliest place

Mauritius are the worst women's national team in the world. But in Julie Gopal, they may have unearthed a rare talent.
SoccerApril 20, 2023
Mount Everest

'Russian roulette' on Mount Everest after three more deaths

'Russian roulette' on Mount Everest after three more deaths

In a year which marks the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest, three Sherpas have already died.
SportsApril 14, 2023
Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Two weeks, two cups, two eliminations. It begs the question: would the former coach really have done any worse?
SoccerApril 12, 2023
Lise Klaveness

Lise Klaveness fails in UEFA Executive Committee bid

Lise Klaveness fails in UEFA Executive Committee bid

The head of Norwegian football has failed in her bid for election to the ExCo of European governing body UEFA.
SoccerApril 5, 2023
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg extends Germany contract

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg extends Germany contract

The vote of confidence comes after the head coach led the women's national team to the 2022 Euros final in England.
SoccerApril 3, 2023
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President

FIFA boss with a flair for opportunity

FIFA boss with a flair for opportunity

Gianni Infantino is the most powerful man in the world of soccer — but how did he rise to the top?
SportsMarch 15, 2023
