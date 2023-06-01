  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
ConflictsUkraine

Are Ukrainian Christmas traditions about to change?

Sonia Phalnikar
60 minutes ago

It’s Christmas across the Orthodox Christian world. But in Ukraine that may be a tradition that is about to end. As Orthodox traditions are associated strongly with Russia, many in Ukraine are thinking twice about when to celebrate Christmas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LrML
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrianian battalion commander against the backdrop of an armored personnel carrier

Ukraine updates: Fighting goes on despite Russian cease-fire

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Society13 hours ago02:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man entering his cave home near Rawalpindi city

Homeless in Pakistan seek shelter in caves

Homeless in Pakistan seek shelter in caves

SocietyJanuary 6, 202302:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

Polish President Andrzey Duda, speaking at a podium in front of a large, vertical Polish flag

Poland pressures Germany on war reparations

Poland pressures Germany on war reparations

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels on December 15, 2022

Hungary: Will Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Hungary: Will Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aid worker opens a box of humanitarian goods bound for Syria at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

Has UN aid to Syria become political football?

Has UN aid to Syria become political football?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome expanded access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome expanded access to abortion pill

Health14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Heavily guarded, Ovidio Guzman Lopez is transferred to Altiplano high-security prison

Dozens killed in arrest of El Chapo's son

Dozens killed in arrest of El Chapo's son

Conflicts13 hours ago02:04 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage