Antisemitism debate rages at Documenta art fair

From the inclusion of Palestinian artists to an Indonesian mural bearing alleged antisemitic tropes, Germany's renowned Documenta art gathering has opened amid heated controversy.
It began with a January blog post from a Jewish group in Kassel in central Germany — where the 15th Documenta art fair is taking place until September —accusing the Palestinian art collective, A Question of Funding, of "promoting hatred of Israel" due to its criticism of the occupation.
Now, two days, after the show opened on June 18, a work on display by Indonesian art collective Taring Padi has been decried as deeply antisemitic by the Israeli and German governments, who say the event has gone too far.
The allegedly offending mural, originally exhibited in 2002 in Australia, features a soldier-like figure depicted as a pig and wearing a helmet across which "Mossad," referring to the Israeli secret service, is written.
Another figure is depicted with sidelocks associated with Orthodox Jews, fangs and bloodshot eyes, and wearing a black hat with a SS-insignia.
"We are disgusted by the antisemitic elements publicly displayed at the Documenta 15 exhibition," said Israel's embassy in a statement, adding that parts are "reminiscent of propaganda used by Goebbels and his goons during darker times in German history."
"All red lines have not only been crossed, they have been shattered," Israel's state representative in Germany said.
The work was where "artistic freedom finds its limits," said Claudia Roth, Germany's Minister of State for Culture and the Media. Roth also urged the show's curators, the Jakarta-based curatorial collective, Ruangrupa, to "face the necessary consequences."
On Monday, the artists' group Taring Padi agreed to cover the controversial mural, "People's Justice," which is part of a large outdoor banner installation, and add an explanatory note.
In a statement, the group said the work was "part of a campaign against militarism and the violence we experienced during Suharto's 32-year military dictatorship in Indonesia and its legacy that continues to have an impact today."
"It is not meant to be related in any way to antisemitism," said the activist artist group, established in Java in 1998, in a statement. "We are saddened that details in this banner are understood differently from its original purpose. We apologize for the hurt caused in this context."
The covered work will become "a monument of mourning for the impossibility of dialogue at this moment," the statement added. "This monument, we hope, will be the starting point for a new dialogue."
But while Taring Padi maintains that the work is a critique of authoritarianism in Indonesia, Jewish community groups say it is not enough.
Charlotte Knobloch, President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria in southern Germany, said she was "appalled by the sheer hatred of the Jews that is shown in the image of Taring Padi."
"Persons with temple curls and SS runes, plus a pig's head with the inscription "Mossad" — that is blatantly antisemitic," Knobloch said in Munich on Monday.
She also criticized the announcement that the painting would be partially covered up, and a note attached. "Attaching a footnote is absurd," she said.
Josef Schuster of the Central Council of Jews in Germany noted that "artistic freedom ends where xenophobia begins."
Meanwhile, the president of the German-Israel Society, Volker Beck, is reportedly filing a case with prosecutors over the image.
For the first time since Documenta began in 1955, the show is being curated by a collective, with Indonesia's Ruangrupa inviting artists from around the world, and especially from the Global South, to exhibit.
This included the Palestinian artist collective, The Question of Funding, which an anonymous blog post in January accused of being antisemitic because the artists supported the cultural boycott of Israel.
The accusation, made by an alliance against antisemitism, was rejected by Ruangrupa in a public letterthat demanded artistic freedom, yet spoke out in favor of political neutrality and declared their willingness to engage in dialogue.
The Documenta supervisory board, and even culture minister Claudia Roth, backed the Documenta team at the time.
Edited by: Manasi Gopalakrishnan, Louisa Schaefer