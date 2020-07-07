A History of Antisemitism - In the Beginning: 38 - 1144

Why did the first major wave of anti-Jewish violence arise in Alexandria when the Romans took power? How did anti-Judaism take root in Christian and Muslim civilizations? After a 300-year Golden Age on the Iberian Peninsula, how did Granada become the scene of a massacre -- the first pogrom on European soil? Why did Jewish pogroms occur throughout the Crusades?

Part one of this four-part documentary walks viewers through the first millennium of this story. The film also examines early struggles to counter antisemitic hostilities: From the protection of the Jews offered by the Carolingians, to the support of the Moorish kings in Spain and the call put out by Abbot Bernard of Clairvaux (1090 - 1153) to put an end to the bloody persecution of Jews during the Crusades.



