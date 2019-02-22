 Documenta 15: High expectations for artist collective Ruangrupa | Arts | DW | 18.03.2019

Arts

Documenta 15: High expectations for artist collective Ruangrupa

In 2022, the international art show held every five years in Kassel will be curated by a collective of artists from Indonesia. The German press is already questioning whether the group is up to the monumental task.

Documenta 15 curators, the group Ruangrupa (Jin Panji)

"Ruan who?" Many people were startled when the commission charged with the selection of the curator for the upcoming Documenta art show announced its pick at the end of February. Ruangrupa, a collective of artists from Jakarta, weren't on the radar of the art world's insiders at all. Radi Rakun and Ade Darmawan, the representatives of the group who were at the press conference when the announcement was made, happily smiled into the cameras. The surprise was a success.

Three weeks after the news was revealed, Rakun, an architect, and Ruangrupa director Ade Darmawan, a graphic artist, returned to their homeland, leaving behind many unanswered questions.

One of the key ideas that aroused curiosity in their Documenta concept is called "koperasi," through which they aim to focus on exchange, networking and dialogue — but "not only in a classical exhibition context," their presentation stated. In this sense, the Indonesian artists plan to collaborate not only with the art scene in Kassel, the German city where the art show takes place, but also with local schools, hospitals and universities.

Documenta general director Sabine Schormann (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

Documenta general director Sabine Schormann

Sabine Schormann, the new managing director of the Documenta, explained what "koperasi" could mean in concrete terms. Ruangrupa is interested in finding examples of artworks that "actually make a difference in real life." According to Schormann, such koperasi projects can be selected from anywhere in the world, but the results would then be presented in another form in Kassel.

Otherwise, the concept is still at its preliminary stages. "We don't know very much yet," admitted Rakun, "but we'll be working here for a long time."

Divided reactions

The selection of the new Documenta curators has garnered divided reactions. While some are looking forward to a fresh, non-European wind for Kassel, others consider Ruangrupa's appointment simply absurd.

In the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper, for example, Kolja Reichert was "very surprised" by the choice of the collective that "nobody knows and that hardly knows the Documenta and its history." In his view, the social orientation of the collective isn't that revolutionary.

The art critic of the Süddeutsche Zeitung, on the other hand, considered the step "courageous." Die Welt found the group's "humanistic tone" refreshing. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung described the election of the Indonesian collective as a risky decision, that should however be welcomed, all while asking, "Will Ruangrupa show a strong art exhibition in Kassel, or will the next Documenta lose itself in a multitude of socio-cultural projects between Java and northern Hesse?"

Ruangrupa's 'KAOS' project on show at the Istanbul Biennale in 2005 (ruangrupa)

Ruangrupa's 'KAOS' project on show at the Istanbul Biennale in 2005

A surprise visit to Jakarta

The FAZ went ahead and sent a reporter to Jakarta to get to know Ruangrupa and try to figure out if they were up to the task. The FAZ reporter came back with more doubts, believing that the Documenta is simply too big for Ruangrupa.

Stefan Kraus, director of the archbishop's art museum Kolumba in Cologne, also has his reservations about the decision: "I think it's an incredible task for this group of artists," says Kraus, even though he finds the fact that a group was commissioned instead of a single curator a "remarkable" decision. The museum director is used to curating collectively himself: "It protects us from one-dimensional thinking."

"We've been together as a collective for 18 years," the Jakarta artists' group pointed out. "Each individual at Ruangrupa comes from different backgrounds and disciplines. We therefore have different perspectives in the artistic process."

Stefan Kraus (picture-alliance/H. Galuschka/dpa)

Museum director Stefan Kraus

The task of a curator is to provide an optimal showcase for art. A good curator must remain almost invisible behind the exhibition, pointed out Kraus. Nevertheless, the art historian added, "in the end, someone has to take a stand to make sure that ideas are properly conveyed."

According to Kraus, the concept of curating is overused anyway: "When you stand in front of the mirror in the morning and decide which shirt to wear, it's a curatorial decision. Every breakfast table is curated."

The world art show last held in 2017 attracted nearly one million visitors to Kassel.

Every five years, when the northern Hessian city of nearly 200,000 inhabitants transforms into the center of contemporary art, it becomes at least as important as the Venice Art Biennale. For an artist, taking part in the event is a top accolade. 

Three years now remain for the collective of 10 people to prepare before the curtain rises on Documenta 15. The expectations are high.

  • Documenta 13 Pierre Huyghe Hund

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    Living art

    The Documenta has always like to provoke and irritate. French artist Pierre Hughes turned his Spanish greyhound "Human" into a living work of art for Documenta 13 in 2012. Kassel is full of parks, so Human had plenty of opportunity to run around.

  • Deutschland Documenta in Kassel Fairytale von Ai Weiwei

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    China comes to Kassel

    At that time, dissident artist Ai Weiwei was still permitted to leave China. At the 2007 Documenta he organized a costly performance work titled "Fairytale," which brought 1,001 Chinese citizens to Kassel. Many of them traveled outside of China for the first time and were able to engage in cultural dialogue at the exhibition.

  • Deutschland Documenta in Kassel Man walking to the sky von Jonathan Borowsky

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    From Kassel to the heavens

    "Man Walking to the Sky" was shown by Jonathan Borowsky at Documenta 9. It was risky to place such a fragile work outdoors, but it became a symbol of the 1992 show. It was purchased by sponsors and can still be seen in Kassel.

  • Deutschland Documenta in Kassel 7000 Eichen von Joseph Beuys

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    Trees for Kassel

    In 1982, for Documenta 7, German artist Joseph Beuys planted 7,000 oaks throughout Kassel. Each was accompanied by one of these basalt Posts.

  • Kassel Landschaft im Dia Kunstwerk documenta 1977

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    Art is all around you

    Documenta practically takes over Kassel when it's in town, including the many green areas in the city. The art collective Haus-Rucker-Co. installed this picture frame in 1977, turning Kassel itself into a work of art - and providing a convenient photo op for art fans.

  • Deutschland Documenta in Kassel Vertikalen Erdkilometer von Walter de Maria

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    Earthy non-art

    In 1977, American artist Walter de Maria caused a stir with his "Vertical Earth Kilometer." He drilled a one-kilometer hole into the ground and ran a brass rod all the way down in a symbolic piece marked by absence. After all, the long hole could not be seen.

  • Warhol-Portrait von Marilyn Monroe

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    Pop Art from the US

    Pop Art was all the rage when Documenta was just getting started, and the forerunners were in the United States. Andy Warhol's "Marilyn," pictured here much later, was shown in 1968. The work would become one of the most iconic in Pop Art history.

  • Bildergeschichten Archivbild aus Kassel

    8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta

    Return to modernity

    At the very first Documenta in 1955 - just a decade after World War II - director Arnold Bode explains Henry Moore's "King and Queen" to German president Theodor Heuss.

    Author: Heike Mund / kbm


