 An artist collective from Indonesia to curate Documenta 15 | Arts | DW | 22.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

An artist collective from Indonesia to curate Documenta 15

In 2022, the world's most important exhibition for contemporary art will be directed by the group Ruangrupa from Jakarta. The previous curator, Adam Szymczyk, had led the Documenta to the brink of bankruptcy.

Künstlergruppe Ruangrupa (Gudskul/Jin Panji)

The Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa has been picked to curate the upcoming edition of Documenta in 2022,  the selection committee revealed at a press conference on Friday. 

It's the first time that the world-renowned German art show will be directed by an artist collective; the group will also become the event's first curators from Asia.

As a group of artists, Ruangrupa, which loosely translates as "a space for art," has participated in various international visual art events, such as Gwangju Biennale (2002 and 2018), Istanbul Biennale (2005) and Singapore Biennale (2011). The 10-member collective also curated the International Contemporary Arts Exhibition Sonsbeek in the Netherlands in 2016.

Saved from financial collapse

The 2017 edition of the quinquennial event included a separate show in Athens, in addition to its usual location in the city of Kassel.

Despite a record number of visitors, Polish curator Adam Sczymczyk's decision to set Documenta 14 in two countries led to a budget deficit of €7.6 million ($8.6 million).

Adam Szymczyk (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

Star curator Adam Szymczyk was criticized for his over-ambitious Documenta in 2017

The state of Hesse and the city of Kassel had to step in as guarantors in order to save the Documenta from bankruptcy. 

Germany's populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party had filed a lawsuit against the curator and the Documenta CEO, Annette Kulenkampff, accusing them of embezzling public funds. While they were cleared of criminal wrongdoing, Kulenkampff stepped down from her role before the end of her term. 

A community-oriented model

Present at the press conference, two members of the Indonesian collective, Farid Rakun and Ade Darmawan, said that the city of Kassel would be at the center of the upcoming show, even though they could include links with other locations.

 "Our curatorial approach aims at a different community-oriented model of resource usage — economical, but also taking ideas, knowledge, programs, and innovations into account," Rakun and Darmawan said in a statement. 

The curators also aim to address the current social and political context in their curatorial work: "If Documenta was launched in 1955 to heal war wounds, why shouldn't we focus Documenta 15 on today's injuries, especially ones rooted in colonialism, capitalism, or patriarchal structures, and contrast them with partnership-based models that enable people to have a different view of the world?"

The 15th edition of the Documenta will be held in Kassel from June 18 to September 25, 2020.

Watch video 01:58

Documenta highlights from six decades

DW recommends

Art for Athens: what Documenta left behind

Documenta, Germany's prestigious contemporary art event, wraps up 100 days in Athens, while continuing in Kassel. Here's how it impacted a city in which art isn't its biggest concern. (17.07.2017)  

Documenta art director warns against nationalism

Why is Germany's most famous contemporary art fair being held in both Kassel and Athens? Documenta director Adam Szymczyk tells DW how location impacts the artistic process - and makes a political statement. (07.04.2017)  

Documenta art exhibition more political than ever

The international art show opens in Kassel, a month after its first part set in Athens debuted. Political works reflecting the world's current tensions grab the attention. Here's a tour of the highlights. (09.06.2017)  

Opinion: Politically anxious at Documenta 14

The second half of Documenta 14 opens to the public in Kassel. Yet the global art show does not live up to its possibilities as it attempts to be modern and outspokenly political, says DW's Stefan Dege. (09.06.2017)  

Greece crisis draws Documenta art show to Athens

As Greece and the EU negotiate a way out of debt crisis, Germany's largest exhibition of contemporary art is planning a show in Athens for 2017. Director Adam Szymczyk tells DW why Greece is a good choice for the event. (22.07.2015)  

Documenta visitors flock to these works of art

From forbidden books to white smoke, the documenta contemporary art exhibition in Kassel is presenting - both outdoors and indoors - fascinating works that are proving popular with visitors, but can also be confusing. (28.07.2017)  

10 reasons to love Hessen

Anyone traveling through Germany will not be able to avoid the state of Hessen. It covers all from the Brothers Grimm fairytale landscapes in the north to the banking metropolis of Frankfurt on the river Main. (29.05.2018)  

Works on show at the Documenta 14 art exhibition

Art in times of uncertainty: Documenta 14, the international art exhibition opening in Kassel, is more political than ever. (09.06.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Documenta highlights from six decades  

Off to Kassel!  

Related content

Künsterlin Hito Steyerl

Crossing the borders of art: Hito Steyerl 20.02.2019

As German-Japanese artist Hito Steyerl is honored by Berlin's Academy of Arts, here's more about the first woman to have been listed as the "most influential personality in the international art world."

Bildergalerie Claes Oldenburg Kunstwerke

Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany 28.01.2019

Claes Oldenburg is known for his enormous sculptures inspired by everyday objects. Adorning the landscapes of public places, he makes them visible to all. Several of his monumental works of art can be found in Germany.

Obelisk in Kassel

Kassel decides to buy obelisk in honor of refugees — but there's a catch 19.06.2018

Since 2017, the obelisk has stood in Kassel, the German city that hosts the Documenta art exhibition. Now the city has decided to buy it — if it manages to agree with the work's creator on its placement.

Advertisement

Film

Audrey Tautou (picture-alliance/dpa)

44th Cesar Awards: 10 reasons why French cinema is so successful

Cinema was invented in France, and the country remains to this day a stronghold for the seventh art. As the Cesars — the "French Oscars" — are awarded on Friday, here's why their films are so popular. 

Books

Filmstill James Bond 007 Dr. No Sean Connery Eunice Gayson 1962 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots. 

Music

„Unser Lied für Israel“: Aly Ryan (NDR/Brian Tampol)

Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

Who will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel? Following a long and complicated selection process, here are the contenders. Public voting and a panel of experts are to decide on the winner.  

Arts

Erwin Blumenfeld exhibition. Model: Dovima, in black and red, photographed through lavatory glass. Variant of photo in Vogue US, August 1, 1950. (The Estate of Erwin Blumenfeld)

Erwin Blumenfeld: Fashion photography's surrealist innovator

The German-Jewish Blumenfeld was one of the mid 20th-century's most sought-after fashion photographers. But his work is more than glitz and glamour. An Amsterdam show highlights how avant-garde art played into his work. 

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  