Angela Merkel's New Year's speech: 'Democracy thrives on change'

In her traditional New Year's address, Germany's chancellor first directs her words at the people in her own country: "Dear fellow citizens." Yet these words should also be listened to attentively beyond Germany's borders. When Angela Merkel takes stock of what she sees as an "extremely difficult political year," she does so from two perspectives: national and international.

The chancellor begins her speech with an inward look at the long and difficult process of forming a government after the 2017 federal elections. The process lasted six months "and once we had it, there was a lot of quarrelling and preoccupation with ourselves." Merkel, a member of the Christian Democrats (CDU), does not mention any examples. But two are memorable: the constant disputes with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer from the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and spats with the Social Democrats (SPD). Most of them were over Germany's migration policy.

Fateful questions: climate change, migration, terrorism

But Merkel does not want the tense climate within the coalition to be understood as the reason for her intention to step down as chancellor at the end of this legislative period in 2021. She says she would have done so "regardless of how unsatisfactory the past year was." Her long tenure in office, which has lasted 13 years, is "reason enough." We build on "what our predecessors have left us" and shape the present for those who come after us. "Democracy," she says, "thrives on change."

Merkel is convinced that the challenges of the time can be mastered "if we stick together and work with others across borders." These challenges include not only the "fateful question of climate change," but also migration and the fight against international terrorism. "We want to solve all of these questions because it is in our interest."

Germany's role in the United Nations Security Council

However, a willingness to accept the many challenges is shrouded by doubt. Merkel says the traditional certainties of international cooperation have come under pressure. Again, she gives no examples. But there is no question that this includes nationalist politics on both sides of the Atlantic. Her conclusion: "In such a situation, we have to advocate, argue and fight for our beliefs with more conviction."

Referring to Germany's seat on the United Nations (UN) Security Council, which will start on January 1 and is limited to two years, Merkel says Germany will advocate for "global" solutions. "We are continuing to increase our funding for humanitarian and development aid, and are also boosting our defense spending." Germany will also work to make the European Union (EU) "more robust and capable" and seek to maintain a "close partnership" with the United Kingdom despite its planned withdrawal from the EU. The chancellor also called on Germans to help the EU remain a "project of peace, prosperity and security" as the bloc prepares for European elections in May.

'Openness, tolerance and respect'

Toward the end of her address, Merkel once again looks inwards. Working toward the goal of "equal living conditions," she says the German government wants to ensure that "everyone has good access to education, housing and health care." It is, she says, trying to find the "best solutions" to those problems.

"More and more, however, it is also about the style of our interaction, about our values: openness, tolerance and respect." Merkel is worried about the political climate in Germany, which became harsher in 2018. Yet she remains confident: "When we believe in our values and implement our ideas with vigor, something new and good can emerge."

