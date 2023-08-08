Africa's World Cup over as France make short work of Morocco

The World Cup quarterfinal line-up is complete and it doesn't include an African team after Morocco lost to France in Adelaide. After an unconvincing start, Les Bleues are growing into the tournament.



Morocco have followed South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia out of the World Cup, losing 4-0 to France in the last-16 to leave the tournament without African representation.

After the Atlas Lionesses beat South Korea and Colombia to banish memories of a 6-0 opening defeat to Germany and spectacularly progress to the knockout stage, France proved a bridge too far.

Les Bleues flew into a three-goal lead inside 23 minutes in Adelaide courtesy of goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer (above) in the space of eight minutes, and never looked back.

After being held to a goalless draw in their group stage opener against Jamaica, Herve Renard's players have found their shooting boots and will now face hosts Australia in the quarterfinal in Brisbane.

For Morocco, an historic tournament comes to an end. After finishing runners-up at the Women's African Cup of Nations in 2022 and reaching the knockout stage at their first ever World Cup, women's football in Morocco is on an upward trajectory.

Nouhaila Benzina makes hijab history

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina has made history, becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup Image: James Elsby/AP Photo/picture alliance

Cultural history has been made, too, with Nouhaila Benzina becoming the first player to perform at a World Cup wearing a hijab in her starts against Colombia and France.

Of the four African teams Down Under, Nigeria came closest to making the quarterfinal, hitting the crossbar three times in a thrilling battle with England, and taking the European Champions to a penalty shootout.

But Morocco's defeat to France means Africa's tournament is now over, Le Sommer delivering the final blow with a late header to make it 4-0.

Full report from Adelaide to follow ...