Sports

Achraf Hakimi: African Young Player of the Year with a decision to make

While Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award, Borussia Dortmund loanee Achraf Hakimi was named the continent's best young player once again. With interest from Bayern Munich, Hakimi isn't short of choices.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - SC Freiburg (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

Achraf Hakimi is a man in a hurry. The Morocco international recently became the fastest man to play in the Bundesliga since records began, is the top scoring defender in the Champions League and, on Tuesday, retained his status as Africa's best young player. He only turned 21 in November.

Hakimi, on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid, was named CAF (the African Football Federation) Young Player of the Year at the same ceremony as Sadio Mane, of Liverpool and Senegal, picked up the senior award. Nigerian Asisat Oshoala picked up the Women's Player of the Year prize for the fourth time.  

While Mane namechecked Bambali, the village where he grew up, and "the Senegalese people who have been for me all the time," Hakimi's connection to Africa is different. He was born in Madrid to Moroccan parents but chose to represent Morocco instead of Spain in international football, playing every minute of their 2018 World Cup campaign at left back as the Atlas Lions exited at the group stage.

Debt of gratitude to Dortmund

"I'm very happy and proud to win this award and to be with great players and managers at this ceremony," Hakimi said on Tuesday. "I have to enjoy it, keep working and thank my club, my family and my national team for their daily support."

Despite impressing for his country, it's at club level that Hakimi has made the greatest strides. He became the first Moroccan to win the Champions League when Real claimed the 2018 trophy, though Hakimi made just two group stage appearances, but has improved dramatically since becoming a regular after moving to Dortmund on a two year loan that began at the start of last season.

"I've kicked on, which is something I needed to do, and I'm a better player and am getting regular football, playing week in, week out and really enjoying myself," he told Spanish outlet AS towards the end of 2019. " All in all, it has a real impact on your confidence and I'm grateful to the club, the coaches and the players. That confidence is what allows you to really express yourself and go out there and play with freedom. I'm now a different Achraf."

Dortmund fans have grown used to seeing different Achrafs, with the prospect excelling in four different positions; right back, left back, right wing and left wing, this season. "I wouldn't be able to tell you which side I'm more comfortable on. I've learned a lot playing on both flanks and I'm going to keep on doing so," he continued. "I think it's a real string to my bow: any coach who has a player able to play on both wings, someone versatile, knows that this benefits the team."

Creative force

While he has some work to do in the defensive arts, Hakimi's attacking contributions have been critical to BVB this term. Playing in a more advanced role of late, Hakimi has racked up five assists in his last eight Bundesliga games as well as scoring braces against Slavia Prague and Inter Milan as Dortmund squeezed through their Champions League group. 

Watch video 01:16

MM #19: Dortmund's rising star Hakimi

His importance to Lucien Favre's side is further underlined by the fact Hakimi has featured in every one of Dortmund's 26 games this season. Favre believes his charge "has a big future ahead of him and a huge amount of untapped potential" and his improved consistency along with his versatility, dribbling, composure and dynamic style make him close to the perfect modern wide player. 

Unfortunately for Dortmund, they aren't the only ones who've noticed. Hakimi has reportedly drawn strong interest from Bundesliga title rivals Bayern Munich, while staying with his parent club Real Madrid remains an option come the end of the season. Hakimi said recently that all paths remain open.

All options open

"There'll be time to talk to [Real coach] Zinedine Zidane later. He is focused on his own work right now and I’m very focused here. It wouldn’t be a disappointment or failure not to return to Madrid in the summer; what I want is to continue growing."

Dortmund seem determined to ensure that growth comes at the Westfalenstadion, with sporting director Michael Zorc admitting the club "have expressed our interest several times in extending Achraf's deal after next summer". 

Wherever he ends up, Hakimi is a player on the quickest of fast tracks. It doesn't feel like too long before he'll be lifting the award that currently belongs to Mane.

  • Benjamin Henrichs (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/L. Tanguy)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Benjamin Henrichs to RB Leipzig

    The Bayer Leverkusen youth product looks set to move back to his native Germany in this window after 18 months in Ligue Un. The fullback, 22, has struggled with gametime at Monaco but his talent is not in doubt. RB Leipzig are believed to be the frontrunners, though Bayern Munich reportedly looked in to buying Henrichs in January.

  • Dayot Upamecano (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Meyer)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal

    The commanding French center back is reportedly a target for Arsenal and their new head coach Mikel Arteta. Upamecano, 21, reads the game well, is strong in the air and has been a key member of a defense that’s become one of the Bundesliga’s meanest. But the Red Bulls are top of the table and not short of cash, he wouldn’t come cheap.

  • Jerome Boateng (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Jerome Boateng to Arsenal

    Expected to leave in preseason, Boateng has instead played a little more than expected after the departure of Mats Hummels and injury to Niklas Süle. But he has been increasingly marginalized since Hansi Flick took over from Niko Kovac. At 31, and with high wages, Bayern may be happy to take a chance with their squad depth and, once again, Arsenal are his reported destination.

  • Borussia Dortmund - Paco Alcacer (picture-alliance/N. Boersema)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Paco Alcacer to Atletico Madrid

    The Spanish striker’s future is the subject of speculation despite a Bundesliga goal ratio better than a goal a game since joining, initially on loan, from Barcelona at the start of 2018-19. The high profile arrival of Erling Haaland and Dortmund’s frustration with Alcacer’s injury issues may see the poacher drop down the pecking order. Atletico Madrid are monitoring his situation.

  • Nabil Bentaleb (picture-alliance/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Nabil Bentaleb to AC Milan

    A regular for the Royal Blues over the last few years, Bentaleb had a difficult 2019. The Algerian midfielder was twice disciplined by the club at the end of last season, picked up a bad injury and has failed to convince new coach David Wagner of his value – the 25-year-old has yet to play a single minute this season. AC Milan were once interested but his suitors may be lower profile now.

  • Emre Can (picture-alliance/Sportphoto24/M. Canoniero)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Emre Can to Hertha / Dortmund / Arsenal

    Still just 25, Can has already played for four major European clubs but a fifth could be just round the corner if reports in Germany are to be believed. The German international is yet to complete 90 minutes for the Italian champions this season and newly-wealthy Hertha Berlin are said to be interested with previous target Granit Xhaka being re-integrated at Arsenal. Dortmund may also be tempted.

  • Julian Draxler (picture alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Julian Draxler to Hertha Berlin

    Another player struggling for minutes, Draxler has also fallen off Joachim Löw's radar since moving to the French capital. With Euro 2020 six months away, the 26-year-old would have plenty of options should he wish to move back to his homeland. Hertha have again been linked but Draxler's talents may warrant a more prestigious stage.

  • Mahmoud Dahoud: Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga: Big deals that could happen in the January transfer window

    Mahmoud Dahoud to Hertha Berlin

    Yet another player linked with Hertha in recent weeks, Dahoud has struggled to find his feet at the Westfalenstadion after impressing with Borussia Mönchengladbach. The central midfielder has only played more than an hour twice all season, though the departure of Julian Weigl could offer him more opportunities.

    Author: Matt Pearson


 

Related content

Bundesliga Hoffenheim BVB

Transfers: Mario Götze set to leave Borussia Dortmund on a free 07.01.2020

Mario Götze's career looks set for another twist, he's likely to leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of the season. Elsewhere, Alexander Nübel is on the move and Hoffenheim have a new striker.

UEFA Champions League | Borussia Dortmund - Inter Mailand | Torjubel (2:2)

Achraf Hakimi and Julian Brandt inspire famous Borussia Dortmund comeback 05.11.2019

After trailing 0-2 at the break, Borussia Dortmund produced a furious second-half performance to beat Inter thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi and Julian Brandt. After Barcelona drew, it's all to play for in Group F.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Marco Reus-less Borussia Dortmund falter again 20.12.2019

For the second time in just three days, Borussia Dortmund somehow found a way to lose a game they were in control of. Individual errors are a problem, and Dortmund will have to spend winter break cutting down on them.

