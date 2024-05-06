Attacks on politicians in Germany on the rise

The weekend attack on a politician in eastern Germany has been widely condemned. Insults, threats and attempts at intimidation have long been a part of campaigning.

First the good news: Center-left politician Matthias Ecke (SPD) is recovering from his operation after suffering a break to his cheekbone and eye socket. The 41-year-old candidate for the European Parliament elections was knocked down and seriously injured while he was putting up election campaign posters in the city of Dresden in the eastern state of Saxony on Friday evening. His fellow campaigners say he intends to continue campaigning after his recovery.

Four suspects aged between 17 and 18, have been identified by the police.

The bad news, however, is that anyone involved in politics in Germany is living an increasingly dangerous life. The attack on the Social Democrat is just the tip of the iceberg: local politicians, in particular, are being massively attacked, threatened and insulted on a daily basis.

Like Max Reschke, who has been the leader of the Green Party in the eastern state of Thuringia for a year.

"We have seen a pile of dung in front of the door of our party offices, eggs on the windows, smashed windows at several offices and also mailboxes blown open," Reschke told DW. He said he and his colleagues had been threatened with physical assault. "Violent language has definitely increased in recent years," he added.

Stepping up security

Green Party supporters, in particular, have become targets for attacks. During the campaign for the local elections at the end of May and for the European elections at the beginning of June, they have decided to never venture out alone. The Green Party campaigners have been trained to always speak calmly to people, to de-escalate and not to allow themselves to be provoked.

"There are people who used to just think things and now say them out loud. They also like to try to intimidate families. And there are others who make sure that such thoughts are turned into actions. Unfortunately, we have now seen that in Dresden," says Reschke.

An increase in election-related crime has been observed for a number of years. In Essen, in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, two Green Party politicians were recently first insulted and then physically attacked, one of them injured. In Brandenburg, angry demonstrators attacked the car of the Vice President of Germany's parliament, Katrin Göring-Eckart (Green Party), and prevented her from continuing her journey following a campaign appearance on May 1st. In Gotha in Thuringia in February, somebody even set fire to the house of an SPD politician after he had organized a demonstration against right-wing extremism.

Max Reschke is calling for local politicians to be given more police protection. "It shouldn't be the case that something has to happen first for people to take action. And society as a whole must ask itself what direction we want to take. I don't believe that more violence and more fear make sense."

An international trend

In a recent representative survey of more than 6,400 mayors across Germany conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa 40% of respondents stated that they or people close to them had been insulted, threatened or physically attacked. Some of them said they had thought about quitting politics as a result.

However, this is not a purely German phenomenon, but a trend throughout Europe and also the US, according to Sven Tetzlaff, head of the Democracy and Cohesion Department at the Körber Foundation.

Tetzlaff told DW that social media play a part in changing public discourse. "People are egging each other on to express their hatred of the state, of the system, of politics, of 'those at the top'. And we also know that the inhibition thresholds for physically attacking people drop significantly if language continues to develop in this direction," Tetzlaff explained.

Democracy is under attack

The willingness to find a compromise or a balance of interests is declining, according to Tetzlaff. "And that means that people then say, if my interests are ignored, then I reject the system, then I insult the politician who does not act on my interests," he said.

"Stark im Amt" (strong in office) is an online portal for local politicians which was launched in 2021 by the Körber Foundation and initiated together with the German Association of Cities, the German Association of Counties and the German Association of Towns and Municipalities. Around 3,000 local politicians click on the site every month to find out about strategies for prevention and combating threats and online hate speech.

If local politicians withdraw after the attack on Matthias Ecke out of fear for their safety, Sven Tetzlaff fears a threatening scenario: "If people at the first level of democracy, in the 11,000 plus municipalities in Germany, no longer get involved," he says, then people will get the impression that democracy no longer functions. "And if we no longer have confidence locally that this democratic state will continue to function, we really do have a massive problem in Germany," Tetzlaff concluded.

