The Trollstigen in Norway

The Trollstigen in Norway also winds its way upwards in narrow bends from Isterdal to the Geirangerfjord. The pass road is one of the most famous tourist routes in Norway, about 20 km (12 miles) south of Åndalsnes. It is only a few meters wide and sometimes goes almost to a single lane, so one has to be careful to avoid oncoming vehicles. This pass is only open between May and October.