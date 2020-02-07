109 US service members were injured in the Iran missile attack

The US had downplayed the effects of an Iranian attack on a US airbase in Iraq in an apparent bid to defuse tensions. However, the Pentagon has now admitted 109 service members suffered brain injuries.
The US Defense Department admitted to US news outlets on Monday that 109 service members suffered mild traumatic brain injuries in an Iranian attack on a US airbase in Iraq in January.
President Donald Trump had initially denied there were any casualties in the ballistic missile attack, which came in response to the US assasination of Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani.
In the weeks after the attack, Washington admitted that some troops had suffered mild traumatic brain injuries, but the latest figures are significantly higher than previously reported.
The Pentagon told US news outlets that 76 of those service members had already returned to duty.
Trump's initial downplay of their injuries prompted rebuke from US veterans groups.
aw (Reuters)
